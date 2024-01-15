MLK Marade Kicks Off This Morning by Denver's Second Statue Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

One of the country's largest celebrations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. — the Marade — will kick off this chilly morning by "I Have a Dream," the MLK memorial in City Park in Denver, a mid-sized city with a relatively small Black population but a big record of fighting for equality.
Wilma Webb, then a state legislator, was instrumental in pushing to make MLK Day a holiday in this state; it took her four tries before the Colorado Legislature finally approved creating a King holiday in 1984. Governor Richard Lamm signed the bill into law.
The push for such an observance wasn't just rocky in Colorado. Four days after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, Congressman John Conyers of Michigan introduced the first legislation to create a federal holiday in his honor. Three years later, petitions with 3 million signatures in support of a King holiday were presented to Congress — but the legislation did not move forward. In 1979, the King Holiday Bill finally began moving through Congress — and was defeated in a floor vote in the House by five votes that November. Finally, in August 1983, the House passed the King Holiday Bill; it passed the Senate in October and was signed into law in November.
By then, states had already taken action. In 1973, Illinois created the first state King holiday, and Massachusetts and Connecticut followed suit the next year.
By the time the first national King Holiday was observed on January 20, 1986, seventeen states — including Colorado — had official state holidays. Denver had held its first Marade — a combination march/parade — the previous year, with Wilma Webb at the head of a group of about 15,000 people, who gathered by the City Park statue dedicated to MLK.
But not the current statue.
Back in the early ’70s, even as Congress was turning down efforts to create an MLK holiday, Denver bowling alley owner Herman Hamilton came up with the idea of commissioning a statue that would connect Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Emmett Till, a fourteen-year-old Chicago boy who was killed while visiting relatives in Mississippi, after he'd talked to a white woman. He was kidnapped, beaten, shot and tossed in the river; his killers were acquitted at trial.
Hamilton worked with budding sculptor Ed Rose on a proposal to create the statue made of sheet metal and bronze, "King and Companion," which was erected in City Park in 1976 as a U.S. Bicentennial project. But from the start, the piece was the focus of controversy — critics fretted that King's head was too big, funders refused to pay for the statue, and Rose had to sue to be compensated for his work.
Finally, renowned Denver-based sculptor Ed Dwight was given a million-dollar contract to create a replacement sculpture of King for City Park that placed the civil rights leader on top of a three-layer pedestal bearing bronze representations of Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Mahatma Gandhi and Rosa Parks. "King and Companion" was removed to make room for the new piece, which was unveiled on the Esplanade in 2003. (Ironically, Dwight, who was honored with a 2023 MLK Jr. Business Social Responsibility Award in Denver, was snubbed for a commission to create the King memorial in Washington, D.C. The work went to a Chinese artist and debuted in 2011, when it immediately became the source of controversy over a paraphrased quote. Ultimately, then-Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, a Coloradan who today is Ambassador to Mexico, ordered the quote removed.)
After first offering the city's spare King statue to local schools, Denver finally donated "King and Companion" to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Center and Museum in Pueblo. Although that museum has closed, the work still stands outside what is now known as the Friendly Harbor Community Center, with a new name: "Prophet for Peace."
This year, the MLK events started early; Wilma Webb and husband Wellington Webb, former mayor of Denver, were front and center at an ecumenical service on January 14, recalling the early days of Colorado's celebrations. And despite the weather, the 2024 Marade is on for today, January 15, with the gathering time pushed back to 10 a.m. at the MLK statue at the City Park Esplanade. Find out more here.
Portions of this story are reprinted from an article published in summer 2023.