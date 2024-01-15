 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Marade in Denver | Westword
The 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Marade

Temperatures below zero couldn't stop the annual celebration of the civil rights leader.
January 15, 2024
The statue of Martin Luther King Jr. by Ed Dwight gathers snow in freezing temperatures.
The statue of Martin Luther King Jr. by Ed Dwight gathers snow in freezing temperatures. Evan Semón Photography
Dr. Martin Luther King Day became an official holiday in Colorado forty years ago. The next year, the first annual MLK Marade — a combination march/parade — took off from City Park and headed to the Denver Civic Center.

The Marade was back this year, although unforgiving wind chills and temperatures well below zero forced the organizers to shorten the program.

While the crowd might have been smaller than in years past, everyone was spirited and excited to march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Photographer Evan Semón was there, and captured these photos:
Members of the Marade planning committee.
Evan Semón Photography
Wilma Webb led the fight to honor the civil rights leader with a Colorado holiday and came out in the cold.
Evan Semón Photography
The Marade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 15, 2024.
Evan Semón Photography

Know Colorado Black historian Charleszine "Terry" Nelson handed the ceremonial MLK torch to Senator John Hickenlooper, the 43rd mayor of Denver (left), and the 46th mayor of Denver, Michael C. Johnston.
Evan Semón Photography
Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas.
Evan Semón Photography
The front line of the parade has become a lineup of who's who in Colorado politics.
Evan Semón Photography
State representative Tim Hernández marches in the annual MLK Day parade.
Evan Semón Photography
The annual Marade makes its way south on East High School's famed promenade.
Evan Semón Photography
A frosty Colfax Avenue at the start of the MLK Marade.
Evan Semón Photography
The familiar parade route passed the 110-year-old Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception .
Evan Semón Photography
Boombox blaring "Happy Birthday," by Stevie Wonder.
Evan Semón Photography
Denver City Council reps Darrell Watson and Diana Romero Campbell finish up the Marade.
Evan Semón Photography

The Dr. Martin Luther King statue serves as a year-round reminder of his legacy.
Evan Semón Photography
