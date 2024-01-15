The 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Marade

The Marade was back this year, although unforgiving wind chills and temperatures well below zero forced the organizers to shorten the program.



While the crowd might have been smaller than in years past, everyone was spirited and excited to march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.



Photographer Evan Semón was there, and captured these photos:

Dr. Martin Luther King Day became an official holiday in Colorado forty years ago. The next year, the first annual MLK Marade — a combination march/parade — took off from City Park and headed to the Denver Civic Center.