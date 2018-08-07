Colorado Places With Biggest Income Gap Between the Rich and the Rest

A recent study demonstrates how enormous the gap is between those with incomes in the top 1 percent and the other 99 percent in cities and counties across Colorado.

The vast majority of residents in the Colorado city with the heftiest difference make around 45 times less than the community's wealthiest 1 percent. That figure jumps to more than 72 times less for the county with the largest disparity between the richest few and the rest of the citizenry.

These revelations are included in "The New Gilded Age," from the Washington, D.C.-based Economic Policy Institute. Authors Estelle Sommeiller and Mark Price reveal that income inequality has gone up in all fifty states since the 1970s, and that process has accelerated almost everywhere since the 2009 period associated with what's commonly called the Great Recession. In 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, an American family in the top 1 percent received in excess of 26 times more income as one in the bottom 99 percent.

The ratio in five Colorado metro areas is above that average, with two of them — Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs — among the sixteen places with the greatest top-to-bottom ratios nationwide.

A similar scenario applies to Colorado counties. Indeed, Pitkin, which includes Aspen, has the seventh-largest chasm between the 1 percent and the 99 percent of 3,016 U.S. counties analyzed. And seven other counties in the state have a top-to-bottom ratio greater than the 23.9 national multiplier circa 1928, the peak the year before the start of the Great Depression.

Colorado as a whole places in twentieth position when it comes to the largest income gap. The average income of the state's top 1 percent is $1,261,053, as compared to $61,165 for the 99 percent left over. The latter is 20.6 times lower than the former. To put it another way, the average 99 percenter makes about a nickel for every dollar earned by the average 1 percenter.

Below, we've focused on all seventeen Colorado cities (out of 916 across the country) and the 57 Colorado counties (from a total of 3,061) included in the institute's examination. The items include the average income of the top 1 percent for each entrant, the average income of the bottom 99 percent, the top-to-bottom ratio and their national ranking. They've been placed in descending order.

As you'll see, rural communities and counties tend to have less income inequality, while larger cities and mountain resort towns skew higher. But this rule isn't iron-clad. For example, both Colorado Springs and its county, El Paso, are in the middle of the pack when it comes to the size of the gap, not near the top, and modest-sized Sterling and its county, Logan, sport a discrepancy considerably larger than the 19.8 ratio for metro Denver and the 28.0 ratio for Denver County.

Oh, yeah: Places where the top 1 percent make ten times more than the other 99 percent are mighty rare, particularly in Colorado. Continue for the concerning details.

RATIO OF TOP 1 PERCENT INCOME TO BOTTOM 99 PERCENT INCOME FOR COLORADO METROPOLITAN AREAS, 2015

Craig, Colorado. YouTube file photo

Number 17: Craig

Average income of the top 1 percent: $484,970

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $46,317

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.5

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 843

Number 16: Cañon City

Average income of the top 1 percent: $441,889

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $35,746

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.4

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 720

Number 15: Colorado Springs

Average income of the top 1 percent: $691,700

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $53,458

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.9

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 680

Number 14: Fort Morgan

Average income of the top 1 percent: $552,933

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $41,974

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.2

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 658

Number 13: Greeley

Average income of the top 1 percent: $786,721

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $59,174

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.3

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 647

Number 12: Montrose

Average income of the top 1 percent: $502,969

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $37,278

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.5

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 631

Number 11: Pueblo

Average income of the top 1 percent: $524,019

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $36,792

Top-to-bottom ratio: 14.2

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 563

Grand Junction, Colorado. YouTube file photo

Number 10: Grand Junction

Average income of the top 1 percent: $667,500

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $43,664

Top-to-bottom ratio: 15.3

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 476

Number 9: Durango

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,023,976

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $58,667

Top-to-bottom ratio: 17.5

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 314

Number 8: Fort Collins

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,161,138

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $61,710

Top-to-bottom ratio: 18.8

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 225

Number 7: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Average income of the top 1 percent: 1,348,073

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $68,017

Top-to-bottom ratio: 19.8

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 180

Number 6: Breckenridge

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,749,352

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $84,121

Top-to-bottom ratio: 20.8

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 138

Number 5: Boulder

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,049,421

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $77,448

Top-to-bottom ratio: 26.5

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 44

Number 4: Sterling

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,055,819

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $39,247

Top-to-bottom ratio: 26.9

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 40

Number 3: Edwards

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,567,254

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $82,763

Top-to-bottom ratio: 31.0

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 31

Number 2: Steamboat Springs

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,507,070

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $71,006

Top-to-bottom ratio: 35.3

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 17

Number 1: Glenwood Springs

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,968,276

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $66,015

Top-to-bottom ratio: 45.0

Ranking out of 916 U.S. cities: 8

RATIO OF TOP 1 PERCENT INCOME TO BOTTOM 99 PERCENT INCOME FOR COLORADO COUNTIES, 2015

Rio Blanco County. YouTube file photo

Number 57: Rio Blanco County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $387,586

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $48,825

Top-to-bottom ratio: 7.9

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,959

Number 56: Lake County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $327,983

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $36,281

Top-to-bottom ratio: 9.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,780



Number 55: Teller County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $514,066

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $52,739

Top-to-bottom ratio: 9.7

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,610



Number 54: Adams County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $548,430

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $55,944

Top-to-bottom ratio: 9.8

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,596

Number 53: Lincoln County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $402,267

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $40,301

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,542

Number 52: Otero County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $288,984

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $28,899

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,535



Number 51: Park County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $450,462

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $43,654

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,454

Number 50: Moffat County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $484,970

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $46,317

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.5

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,403

Number 49: Conejos County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $294,163

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $27,854

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.6

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,378

Number 48: Elbert County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $891,282

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $82,228

Top-to-bottom ratio: 10.8

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,297

Crowley County. YouTube file photo

Number 47: Crowley County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $276,548

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $24,331

Top-to-bottom ratio: 11.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,119

Number 46: Sedgwick County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $405,557

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $34,980

Top-to-bottom ratio: 11.6

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 2,022

Number 45: Las Animas County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $377,449

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $32,255

Top-to-bottom ratio: 11.7

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,987

Number 44: Broomfield County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,010,262

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $84,535

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,913

Number 43: Delta County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $420,467

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $34,523

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,838

Number 42: Alamosa County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $430,866

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $35,013

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,792

Number 41: Fremont County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $441,889

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $35,746

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,766

Number 40: Costilla County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $273,364

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $22,061

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,750

Number 39: Baca County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $331,392

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $26,468

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.5

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,702

Number 38: Bent County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $321,153

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $25,410

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.6

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,665

EXPAND Huerfano County. YouTube file photo

Number 37: Huerfano County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $315,027

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $24,823

Top-to-bottom ratio: 12.7

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,654

Number 36: El Paso County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $698,559

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $53,487

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.1

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,540

Number 35: Morgan County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $552,933

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $41,974

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,502

Number 34: Weld County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $786,721

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $59,174

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,466

Number 33: Phillips County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $595,803

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $44,770

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,463

Number 32: Kit Carson County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $486,039

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $36,175

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,431

Number 31: Montrose County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $502,969

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $37,278

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.5

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,414

Number 30: Chaffee County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $640,646

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $46,083

Top-to-bottom ratio: 13.9

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,292

Number 29: Pueblo County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $524,019

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $36,792

Top-to-bottom ratio: 14.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,216

Number 28: Washington County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $480,053

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $33,303

Top-to-bottom ratio: 14.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,185

Jefferson County. YouTube file photo

Number 27: Jefferson County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,052,369

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $69,703

Top-to-bottom ratio: 15.1

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,038

Number 26: Custer County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $611,587

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $40,028

Top-to-bottom ratio: 15.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,006



Number 25: Mesa County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $667,500

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $43,664

Top-to-bottom ratio: 15.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 1,004



Number 24: Prowers County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $456,490

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $29,423

Top-to-bottom ratio: 15.5

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 962



Number 23: Gilpin County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $737,375

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $45,554

Top-to-bottom ratio: 16.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 841



Number 22: Rio Grande County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $612,782

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $37,432

Top-to-bottom ratio: 16.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 817

Number 21: Clear Creek County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $950,866

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $56,335

Top-to-bottom ratio: 16.9

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 734

Number 20: Gunnison County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $837,964

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $48,186

Top-to-bottom ratio: 17.4

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 662



Number 19: La Plata County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,023,976

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $58,667

Top-to-bottom ratio: 17.5

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 658



Douglas County. YouTube file photo

Number 18: Douglas County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,861,281

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $104,980

Top-to-bottom ratio: 17.7

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 621

Number 17: Saguache County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $321,211

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $17,638

Top-to-bottom ratio: 18.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 569



Number 16: Montezuma County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $675,427

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $37,066

Top-to-bottom ratio: 18.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 566



Number 15: Grand County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,137,110

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $61,212

Top-to-bottom ratio: 18.6

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 534



Number 14: Archuleta County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $800,058

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $42,765

Top-to-bottom ratio: 18.7

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 519



Number 13: Larimer County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,161,138

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $61,710

Top-to-bottom ratio: 18.8

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 509



Number 12: Yuma County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $788,670

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $41,362

Top-to-bottom ratio: 19.1

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 491



Number 11: Summit County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,749,352

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $84,121

Top-to-bottom ratio: 20.8

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 340



Number 10: Ouray

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,257,551

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $58,045

Top-to-bottom ratio: 21.7

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 286



Number 9: Arapahoe County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,520,877

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $66,081

Top-to-bottom ratio: 23.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 226



Number 8: Garfield County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,493,003

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $57,940

Top-to-bottom ratio: 25.8

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 156



Boulder County. YouTube file photo

Number 7: Boulder County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,049,421

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $77,448

Top-to-bottom ratio: 26.5

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 132



Number 6: Logan County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,055,819

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $39,247

Top-to-bottom ratio: 26.9

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 120



Number 5: Denver County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1,687,561

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $60,245

Top-to-bottom ratio: 28.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 107



Number 4: Eagle County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,567,254

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $82,763

Top-to-bottom ratio: 31.0

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 80

Number 3: Routt County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2,507,070

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $71,006

Top-to-bottom ratio: 35.3

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 49

Number 2: San Miguel County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $4,515,363

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $65,281

Top-to-bottom ratio: 69.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 8

Number 1: Pitkin County

Average income of the top 1 percent: $6,620,969

Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $91,714

Top-to-bottom ratio: 72.2

Ranking out of 3.061 counties: 7