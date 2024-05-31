Colorado Politicians and Leaders React to Trump Guilty Verdict

No one is above the law. Coloradans have faith in our justice system and the guilty convictions from a jury of his peers show the former President lacks the moral capacity to lead our country. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 30, 2024

If this were happening in another country, Biden would be asking Congress to authorize a war to reinstate democracy abroad.



Make no mistake, this is Communism. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2024

This is a sad day for America. We are in an unprecedented era in which one party seeks to silence and punish political opponents. Ruling Dems in Colorado banned me from saying "illegal immigrants" while debating an immigration bill. Power hungry Leftists are using censorship,… — GabeforColorado (@GabeforColorado) May 30, 2024

This is a sad day for America. Our country is so divided, and today’s verdict will only divide us further. From the start I was skeptical that anyone other than former President Trump would have been indicted in this way, and I fully expect him to appeal.



I am running for… — Jeff Hurd (@jeff4colorado) May 30, 2024