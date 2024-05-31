Colorado Politicians and Leaders React to Trump Guilty Verdict

Colorado politicians and leaders have a lot to say about it.
"This was a rigged process from the very start," state Republican Party chair Dave Williams tells Westword, adding that the verdict was "not shocking" to him.
"It's unfortunate we have to go through this, but ultimately the American people will render a true verdict on November 5."
Governor Jared Polis's office pointed to a statement he delivered on X, in which he blasted the former president for lacking "the moral capacity to lead our country."
No one is above the law. Coloradans have faith in our justice system and the guilty convictions from a jury of his peers show the former President lacks the moral capacity to lead our country.— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 30, 2024
State and local reps sounded off on social media as well, in addition to sending statements to Westword.
“The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn," Congresswoman Diana DeGette, a former trial attorney, wrote online and in a statement. "No one is above the law, and today’s ruling is a step towards ensuring that no American can exploit our legal system for personal gain. I commend the jurors for doing their civic duty as well as Judge Merchan for diligently overseeing this trial and ensuring it was a fair, equitable, and smooth process.”
Representative Lauren Boebert sang a much different tune, writing on X: "As we all knew this was ALWAYS about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election to the White House. The American people see through the Democrat games and know this is a sham verdict. We stand with PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP!"
If this were happening in another country, Biden would be asking Congress to authorize a war to reinstate democracy abroad.— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2024
Make no mistake, this is Communism.
Her opponents in Congressional District 4, where Boebert is running after moving from CD3 in December, have been sharing similar sentiments.
"This is a huge miscarriage of justice," former state senator Jerry Sonnenberg tells Westword. "A textbook definition of a witch hunt. [Our] political justice system is not only un-American, it is the exact opposite of what our forefathers envisioned."
Sonnenberg and Boebert were both in attendance on Thursday night for a 9News debate featuring other GOP candidates, who were asked if they'd still be voting for Trump in the 2024 election following his conviction. Everyone raised their hand and said yes.
"[The verdict] is certainly going to get appealed," said candidate and state House Minority Whip Richard Holtorf.
While Colorado is a blue state, much of the online commentary was coming from Republicans.
This is a sad day for America. We are in an unprecedented era in which one party seeks to silence and punish political opponents. Ruling Dems in Colorado banned me from saying "illegal immigrants" while debating an immigration bill. Power hungry Leftists are using censorship,…— GabeforColorado (@GabeforColorado) May 30, 2024
Democrats weren't holding back, either.
This is a sad day for America. Our country is so divided, and today’s verdict will only divide us further. From the start I was skeptical that anyone other than former President Trump would have been indicted in this way, and I fully expect him to appeal.— Jeff Hurd (@jeff4colorado) May 30, 2024
I am running for…
"Donald Trump was a terrible, deplorable president and deserves full accountability for his actions that broke the law," state Representative Tim Hernández tells Westword. "I hope his appeal is denied and he is never in office ever again."
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold — who led an almost-successful charge to get Trump off the presidential ballot in Colorado — also refused to mince words, writing on X: "Donald Trump has continuously tried to swindle the American people, and is now the first American president to be found guilty on felony charges."
Jurors in the Trump case found that he falsified business documents and payments made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in a bid to hide $130,000 in hush money that he was sending to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Daniels had threatened to expose Trump for having sex with her not long after his wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Barron.
Trump is set to be sentenced in July, just four days before the 2024 Republican National Convention kicks off, during which he'll be formally nominated for president. Candidates for federal office are allowed to run from jail or prison regardless of their criminal history. If Trump wins and he's still locked up come inauguration day, though, that could be a problem.
Legal experts say there's a possibility that the sentence could be suspended or carried out under (White) house arrest. Trump's sentencing is set for July 11.