Colorado Polling Institute's Second Poll Looks at Denver School Board Election

"If you looked at that poll and had any other conclusion than '87 percent of people don't know who they're going to vote for,' I don't think you know how to read polling data," he says.



"This was totally expected," Spearman adds. "We are asking voters to vote on three separate occasions in a non-federal election year. ... Three times in a year is a lot, and we literally just inaugurated a new mayor." But he thinks people will be more tuned in to the school board race by October.



Besides the fact that the highlight of the poll is the percentage of undecided voters, there are other questionable elements in the CPI survey.



First, it was dated very soon after it came out;



Then, of the 414 people who participated in the poll, only 78 are parents of K-12 students — and only 48 of those students are actually in the DPS system.

This snapshot of the board election comes in the wake of CPI's first poll, which asked over 400 residents whether they thought Denver was headed in the right direction. The results, which came out on August 23, revealed a clean split, with 44 percent answering in the affirmative and 44 percent saying they thought the city was going down the wrong path.



CPI says its mission is to "help inform decision-making...through trustworthy, nonpartisan public-opinion research,"



Representatives for CPI could not be reached for comment.



Despite most participants in the second poll having little personal stake in the direction of DPS, school safety was one of their top priorities. It was a top priority for 48.5 percent of respondents, second only to "recruiting and retaining good teachers," which 49.3 percent said was more important.



Nearly 63 percent of respondents said they supported the reintroduction of school resource officers to DPS earlier this year after they were removed by the current board in the summer of 2020. The move came after a student shot and injured two deans at East High School.



A little under 23 percent of people who took the CPI poll said they opposed the reintroduction of SROs.



Spearman, who entered the school board race on May 8 with a focus on safety, says he would like to remove SROs from DPS again at some point in the next few years.



"I thought a lot about SROs and how they're playing out in our schools; I think today we definitely need [them] in our schools," Spearman says. "However, I believe that we should strive in the next few years to create safety metrics in which we do not need police officers in our schools. I believe that we can get there as a community, and it's actually something that we should strive for. I think what was unfortunate about what happened over the past few years is we removed SROs without any alternative, and that was obviously not the right answer."

