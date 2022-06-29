Support Us

Colorado 2022 Primary Results: The Rise of the Mainstream (Sort Of)

June 29, 2022 7:09AM

Joe O'Dea won the right to represent the Republican Party against Michael Bennet in the U.S. Senate race this November.
Joe O'Dea won the right to represent the Republican Party against Michael Bennet in the U.S. Senate race this November. joeodea.com
The results of the 2022 Colorado primary aren't official yet. But the latest numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, updated at 2:08 a.m. today, June 29, indicate that in several major races, the Trumpiest Republican candidates finished behind rivals attempting to cut a more inclusive path.

Examples: Joe O'Dea bested Ron Hanks for the honor of taking on U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, incumbent U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn once again secured his party's nomination despite an attack from the right by Dave "Let's Go Brandon" Williams, Heidi Ganahl outdistanced Greg Lopez for the chance to run against Governor Jared Polis, and Mesa County clerk Tina Peters finished well behind former Jefferson County clerk Pam Anderson in the bid to unseat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Anderson is hardly a progressive — but at least she's never been indicted for attempts to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from The Donald, as Peters was.

A great many candidates on both sides of the ideological fence ran unopposed, and few challengers came close to ousting incumbents — although the fact that Don Coram snagged nearly 35 percent of the Republican vote against 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert will no doubt give Democrats hope. As for the Dem who'll run against against Boebert, that's still unclear: Adam Frisch currently leads Soledad Sandoval Tafoya by just 2 percent at last count.

A few other contests are also too close to call — notably in District 6, where Democrats Katie March and Elisabeth Epps are separated by less than half a percent. For the most part, though, the lineup for the November election has been set.

Continue to see the most recent figures for every primary race in Colorado. Candidates whose names aren't followed by percentages ran uncontested.

U.S. Senate — Republican

Ron Hanks: 45.46 percent
Joe O'Dea: 54.54 percent

(Democrat: Michael Bennet)

Representative to the 118th Congress (Democratic Party) — District 1

Diana DeGette — 83.54 percent
Neil Walia — 16.46 percent

(Republican: Jennifer Qualteri)

Representative to the 118th Congress — District 2

Democrat: Joe Neguse
Republican: Marshall Dawnson

Representative to the 118th Congress (Democratic Party) — District 3

Soledad Sandoval Tafoya: 41.03 percent
Alex Walker: 15.85 percent
Adam Frisch: 43.12 percent

Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 3

Lauren Boebert: 65.45 percent
Don Coram: 34.55 percent

Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 4

Robert Lewis: 25.62 percent
Ken Buck: 74.38 percent

(Democrat: Ike McCorkle)

Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 5

David Torres: 54.55 percent
Michael C. Colombe: 45.45 percent

Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 5

Dave Williams: 32.90 percent
Rebecca Keltie: 12.71 percent
Doug Lamborn: 48.30 percent
Andrew Heaton: 6.09 percent

Representative to the 118th Congress — District 6

Democrat: Jason Crow
Republican: Steven Monahan

Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 7

Erik Aadland: 47.91 percent
Laurel Imer: 16.15 percent
Tim Reichert: 35.94 percent

(Democrat: Brittany Pettersen)

Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 8

Lori A. Saine: 20.49 percent
Jan Kulmann: 22.77 percent
Barbara Kirkmeyer: 41.14 percent
Tyler Allcorn: 16.60 percent

(Democrat: Yadira Caraveo)

Governor — Republican Party

Greg Lopez: 46.47
Heidi Ganahl: 53.53

(Democrat: Jared Polis)

Secretary of State — Republican Party

Tina Peters: 28.28 percent
Mike O'Donnell: 28.51 percent
Pam Anderson: 43.21 percent

(Democrat: Jena Griswold)

State Treasurer

Democrat: Dave Young
Republican: Lang Silas

Attorney General

Democrat: Phil Weiser
Republican: John Kellner

State Board of Education Member — At Large

Democrat: Kathy Plomer
Republican: Dan Maloit

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 5

Democrat: Joseph Shelton
Republican: Steven J. Durham

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 6

Democrat: Rebecca McClellan
Republican: Molly Lamar

State Board of Education Member (Republican Party) — Congressional District 8

Peggy Probst: 55.69 percent
Cody M. LeBlanc: 44.31 percent

(Democrat: Rhonda Solis)

Regent of Colorado (Democratic Party) — Congressional District 1

Johnnie Nguyen: 50.10 percent
Wanda L. James: 49.90 percent

(Republican: Amy Naes)

Regent of Colorado — Congressional District 4

Democrat: Jack Barrington
Republican: Frank McNulty

Regent of Colorado — Congressional District 5

Democrat: Ron Casados
Republican: Ken Montera

Regent of Colorado (Democratic Party) — Congressional District 8

Yolanda Ortega: 55.49 percent
Rosanna Reyes: 44.51 percent

Regent of Colorado (Republican Party) — Congressional District 8

Eric Renard: 47.22 percent
Mark VanDriel: 52.78 percent

State Senator — District 1

Republican: Bryan Pelton

State Senator — District 3

Democrat: Nick Henrichsen
Republican: Stephen A. Varela

State Senator — District 4

Democrat: Jeff Ravage
Republican: Mark Baisley

State Senator — District 7

Democrat: David C. Stahlke
Republican: Janice Rich

State Senator — District 8

Democrat: Dylan Roberts
Republican: Matt Solomon

State Senator (Republican Party) — District 9

Lynda Zamora Wilson: 32.21 percent
Paul Lundeen: 67.79

(Democrat: Arik Dougherty)

State Senator (Democratic Party) — District 11

Tony Exum: 54.46 percent
Yolanda L. Avila: 45.54 percent

(Republican: Dennis Hirsey)

State Senator — District 15

Democrat: Janice Marchman
Republican: Rob Woodward

State Senator — District 20

Democrat: Lisa A. Cutter
Republican: Tim Walsh

State Senator — District 22

Democrat: Jessie Danielson
Republican: Colby Drechsel

State Senator — District 24

Democrat: Kyle Mullica
Republican: Courtney Potter

State Senator — District 25

Democrat: Faith Winter
Republican: Melody Peotter

State Senator (Republican Party) — District 27

Tom Kim: 70.45 percent
JulieMarie A. Shepherd Macklin: 29.55 percent

(Democrat: Tom Sullivan)

State Senator — District 30

Democrat: Braeden Miguel
Republican: Kevin Van Winkle

State Senator — District 31

Democrat: Robert Rodriguez
Republican: Dean Flanders

State Senator — District 34

Democrat: Julie C. Gonzales
Republican: Travis Star Nelson

State Senator — District 35

Republican: Rod Pelton

State Representative — District 1

Democrat: Javier Mabrey
Republican: Guillermo Diaz

State Representative — District 2

Democrat: Steven Woodrow
Republican: Stephanie Wheeler

State Representative — District 3

Democrat: Meg Froelich
Republican: Marla Fernandez

State Representative — District 4

Democrat: Serena Gonzales-Guiterrez
Republican: Jack Daus

State Representative — District 5

Democrat: Alex Valdez
Republican: Johnnie Johnson

State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 6

Elisabeth Epps: 49.86 percent
Katie March: 50.14 percent

(Republican: Donald D. Howell)

State Representative — District 7

Democrat: Jennifer Bacon

State Representative — District 8

Democrat: Leslie Herod
Republican: Hilleary Waters

State Representative — District 9

Democrat: Emily Sirota
Republican: Tom Cowhick

State Representative — District 10

Democrat: Edie Hooton
Republican: William B. DeOreo

State Representative — District 11

Democrat: Karen McCormick
Republican: Tara Menza

State Representative — District 12

Democrat: Tracey Bernett
Republican: Anya Kirvan

State Representative — District 13

Democrat: Julie McCluskie
Republican: David Buckley

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 14

Rose Pugliese: 54.60 percent
Joe Woyte: 45.40 percent

(Democrat: Rob Rogers)

State Representative — District 15

Democrat: Alvin Sexton
Republican: Scott T. Bottoms

State Representative — District 16

Democrat: Stephanie Vigil
Republican: Dave Donelson

State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 17

Mischa Smith: 44.91 percent
Regina English: 55.09 percent

(Republican: Rachel Inez Stovall)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 18

Summer Groubert — 31.98 percent
Shana Black: 68.02 percent

(Democrat: Marc Snyder)

State Representative — District 19

Democrat: Jennifer Lea Parenti
Republican: Dan Woog

State Representative — District 20

Democrat: Tracey Johnson
Republican: Don Wilson

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 21

Karl O'Brian Dent Sr.: 33.95 percent
Mary Bradfield: 66.05 percent

(Democrat: Kolten Montgomery)

State Representative — District 22

Democrat: Blake Garner
Republican: Kevin G. DeGraaf

State Representative — District 23

Democrat: Monica Irasema Duran
Republican: Fred Clifford

State Representative — District 24

Democrat: Lindsey N. Daugherty
Republican: Bill Patterson

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 25

Colin Larson: 67.58 percent
Dede Wagner: 32.42

(Democrat: Tammy Story)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 26

Savannah Wolfson: 61.26 percent
Glen Lowe III:33.74 percent

(Democrat: Meghan Lukens)

State Representative — District 27

Democrat: Brianna Titone
Republican: Christina Carlino

State Representative — District 28

Democrat: Leanne Emm
Republican: Dan Montoya

State Representative — District 29

Democrat: Shannon Bird
Republican: Vanessa DeMott

State Representative — District 30

Democrat: Chris Kennedy
Republican: Russ Carter

State Representative — District 31

Democrat: Said Sharbini
Republican: Heidi Pitchforth

State Representative — District 32

Democrat: Dafna Michaelson Jenet
Republican: Justin Brown

State Representative — District 33

Democrat: William Lindstedt
Republican: Stacie Dougherty

State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 34

Jenny Wilford: 58.28 percent
Sam Nizam: 41.72 percent

(Republican: Kevin Allen)

State Representative — District 35

Democrat: Adrienne Benavidez
Republican: Craig Jones

State Representative — District 36

Democrat: Mike Weissman
Republican: William Walters

State Representative — District 37

Democrat: Ruby Dickson
Republican: Paul Archer

State Representative — District 38

Democrat: David Ortiz
Republican: Jaylen Mosqueira

State Representative — District 39

Democrat: Eric Brody
Republican: Brandi Bradley

State Representative — District 40

Democrat: Naquetta Ricks
Republican: Le Sellers

State Representative — District 41

Democrat: Iman A. Jodeh
Republican: Stephanie Hancock

State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 42

Mandy Lindsay: 57.91 percent
Gail Pough: 42.09 percent

(Republican: Cory Parella)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 43

Robin Webb: 38.91 percent
Kurt Huffman: 61.09 percent

(Democrat: Robert "Bob" Marshall)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 44

Terry Dodd: 37.13 percent
Anthony Hartsook: 62.87 percent

(Democrat: Bob Henry)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 45

Bill Jack: 43.79 percent
Lisa Frizell: 56.21 percent

(Democrat: Ruby Martinez)

State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 46

Tisha Lyn Mauro: 55.69 percent
Jason A. Munoz: 44.31 percent

(Republican: Jonathan Ambler)

State Representative — District 47

Democrat: Edwin Dean Ormiston
Republican: Ty Winter

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 48

Gabe Evans: 70.52 percent
Terry Lee Robert DeGroot: 29.48 percent

(Democrat: Spring Erickson)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 49

Kathryn Lehr: 56.37 percent
John A. Caldwell: 43.63 percent

(Democrat: Judy Amabile)

State Representative — District 50

Democrat: Mary Young
Republican: Ryan Gonzalez

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 51

Austin Hein: 43.50 percent
Hugh McKean: 56.50 percent

State Representative — District 52

Democrat: Cathy Kipp
Republican: Deborah "Dee Dee" Vicino

State Representative — District 53

Democrat: Andrew Boesenecker
Republican: Donna Walter

State Representative — District 54

Democrat: AliceMarie Slaven Emond
Republican: Matt Soper

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 55

Trish Weber: 47.05 percent
Rick Tagger: 54.95 percent

(Democrat: Damon Davis)

State Representative — District 56

Democrat: Kathleen J. Conway
Republican: Rob Bockenfeld

State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 57

Colin "Cole" Buerger: 36.07 percent
Elisabeth Velasco: 63.93 percent

(Republican: Perry Will)

State Representative — District 58

Democrat: Kevin Stanley Kuns
Republican: Marc Catlin

State Representative — District 59

Democrat: Barbara McLachlan
Republican: Shelli Shaw

State Representative — District 60

Democrat: Kathryn Green
Republican: Stephanie Luck

State Representative — District 61

Democrat: Eliza Hamrick
Republican: Dave Woolever

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 62

Ryan G. Williams: 38.70 percent
Carol Riggenbach: 61.30 percent

(Democrat: Matthew Martinez)

State Representative (Republican Party) — District 63

Richard Holtorf: 71.47 percent
Jessie Vance: 28.53 percent

State Representative — District 64

Democrat: Richard Webster
Republican: Ryan Armagost

State Representative — District 65

Democrat: Lisa Chollet
Republican: Mike Lynch
