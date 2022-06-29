Colorado 2022 Primary Results: The Rise of the Mainstream (Sort Of)

The results of the 2022 Colorado primary aren't official yet. But the latest numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, updated at 2:08 a.m. today, June 29, indicate that in several major races, the Trumpiest Republican candidates finished behind rivals attempting to cut a more inclusive path.
Examples: Joe O'Dea bested Ron Hanks for the honor of taking on U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, incumbent U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn once again secured his party's nomination despite an attack from the right by Dave "Let's Go Brandon" Williams, Heidi Ganahl outdistanced Greg Lopez for the chance to run against Governor Jared Polis, and Mesa County clerk Tina Peters finished well behind former Jefferson County clerk Pam Anderson in the bid to unseat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Anderson is hardly a progressive — but at least she's never been indicted for attempts to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from The Donald, as Peters was.
A great many candidates on both sides of the ideological fence ran unopposed, and few challengers came close to ousting incumbents — although the fact that Don Coram snagged nearly 35 percent of the Republican vote against 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert will no doubt give Democrats hope. As for the Dem who'll run against against Boebert, that's still unclear: Adam Frisch currently leads Soledad Sandoval Tafoya by just 2 percent at last count.
A few other contests are also too close to call — notably in District 6, where Democrats Katie March and Elisabeth Epps are separated by less than half a percent. For the most part, though, the lineup for the November election has been set.
Continue to see the most recent figures for every primary race in Colorado. Candidates whose names aren't followed by percentages ran uncontested.
U.S. Senate — Republican
Ron Hanks: 45.46 percent
Joe O'Dea: 54.54 percent
(Democrat: Michael Bennet)
Representative to the 118th Congress (Democratic Party) — District 1
Diana DeGette — 83.54 percent
Neil Walia — 16.46 percent
(Republican: Jennifer Qualteri)
Representative to the 118th Congress — District 2
Democrat: Joe Neguse
Republican: Marshall Dawnson
Representative to the 118th Congress (Democratic Party) — District 3
Soledad Sandoval Tafoya: 41.03 percent
Alex Walker: 15.85 percent
Adam Frisch: 43.12 percent
Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 3
Lauren Boebert: 65.45 percent
Don Coram: 34.55 percent
Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 4
Robert Lewis: 25.62 percent
Ken Buck: 74.38 percent
(Democrat: Ike McCorkle)
Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 5
David Torres: 54.55 percent
Michael C. Colombe: 45.45 percent
Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 5
Dave Williams: 32.90 percent
Rebecca Keltie: 12.71 percent
Doug Lamborn: 48.30 percent
Andrew Heaton: 6.09 percent
Representative to the 118th Congress — District 6
Democrat: Jason Crow
Republican: Steven Monahan
Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 7
Erik Aadland: 47.91 percent
Laurel Imer: 16.15 percent
Tim Reichert: 35.94 percent
(Democrat: Brittany Pettersen)
Representative to the 118th Congress (Republican Party) — District 8
Lori A. Saine: 20.49 percent
Jan Kulmann: 22.77 percent
Barbara Kirkmeyer: 41.14 percent
Tyler Allcorn: 16.60 percent
(Democrat: Yadira Caraveo)
Governor — Republican Party
Greg Lopez: 46.47
Heidi Ganahl: 53.53
(Democrat: Jared Polis)
Secretary of State — Republican Party
Tina Peters: 28.28 percent
Mike O'Donnell: 28.51 percent
Pam Anderson: 43.21 percent
(Democrat: Jena Griswold)
State Treasurer
Democrat: Dave Young
Republican: Lang Silas
Attorney General
Democrat: Phil Weiser
Republican: John Kellner
State Board of Education Member — At Large
Democrat: Kathy Plomer
Republican: Dan Maloit
State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 5
Democrat: Joseph Shelton
Republican: Steven J. Durham
State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 6
Democrat: Rebecca McClellan
Republican: Molly Lamar
State Board of Education Member (Republican Party) — Congressional District 8
Peggy Probst: 55.69 percent
Cody M. LeBlanc: 44.31 percent
(Democrat: Rhonda Solis)
Regent of Colorado (Democratic Party) — Congressional District 1
Johnnie Nguyen: 50.10 percent
Wanda L. James: 49.90 percent
(Republican: Amy Naes)
Regent of Colorado — Congressional District 4
Democrat: Jack Barrington
Republican: Frank McNulty
Regent of Colorado — Congressional District 5
Democrat: Ron Casados
Republican: Ken Montera
Regent of Colorado (Democratic Party) — Congressional District 8
Yolanda Ortega: 55.49 percent
Rosanna Reyes: 44.51 percent
Regent of Colorado (Republican Party) — Congressional District 8
Eric Renard: 47.22 percent
Mark VanDriel: 52.78 percent
State Senator — District 1
Republican: Bryan Pelton
State Senator — District 3
Democrat: Nick Henrichsen
Republican: Stephen A. Varela
State Senator — District 4
Democrat: Jeff Ravage
Republican: Mark Baisley
State Senator — District 7
Democrat: David C. Stahlke
Republican: Janice Rich
State Senator — District 8
Democrat: Dylan Roberts
Republican: Matt Solomon
State Senator (Republican Party) — District 9
Lynda Zamora Wilson: 32.21 percent
Paul Lundeen: 67.79
(Democrat: Arik Dougherty)
State Senator (Democratic Party) — District 11
Tony Exum: 54.46 percent
Yolanda L. Avila: 45.54 percent
(Republican: Dennis Hirsey)
State Senator — District 15
Democrat: Janice Marchman
Republican: Rob Woodward
State Senator — District 20
Democrat: Lisa A. Cutter
Republican: Tim Walsh
State Senator — District 22
Democrat: Jessie Danielson
Republican: Colby Drechsel
State Senator — District 24
Democrat: Kyle Mullica
Republican: Courtney Potter
State Senator — District 25
Democrat: Faith Winter
Republican: Melody Peotter
State Senator (Republican Party) — District 27
Tom Kim: 70.45 percent
JulieMarie A. Shepherd Macklin: 29.55 percent
(Democrat: Tom Sullivan)
State Senator — District 30
Democrat: Braeden Miguel
Republican: Kevin Van Winkle
State Senator — District 31
Democrat: Robert Rodriguez
Republican: Dean Flanders
State Senator — District 34
Democrat: Julie C. Gonzales
Republican: Travis Star Nelson
State Senator — District 35
Republican: Rod Pelton
State Representative — District 1
Democrat: Javier Mabrey
Republican: Guillermo Diaz
State Representative — District 2
Democrat: Steven Woodrow
Republican: Stephanie Wheeler
State Representative — District 3
Democrat: Meg Froelich
Republican: Marla Fernandez
State Representative — District 4
Democrat: Serena Gonzales-Guiterrez
Republican: Jack Daus
State Representative — District 5
Democrat: Alex Valdez
Republican: Johnnie Johnson
State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 6
Elisabeth Epps: 49.86 percent
Katie March: 50.14 percent
(Republican: Donald D. Howell)
State Representative — District 7
Democrat: Jennifer Bacon
State Representative — District 8
Democrat: Leslie Herod
Republican: Hilleary Waters
State Representative — District 9
Democrat: Emily Sirota
Republican: Tom Cowhick
State Representative — District 10
Democrat: Edie Hooton
Republican: William B. DeOreo
State Representative — District 11
Democrat: Karen McCormick
Republican: Tara Menza
State Representative — District 12
Democrat: Tracey Bernett
Republican: Anya Kirvan
State Representative — District 13
Democrat: Julie McCluskie
Republican: David Buckley
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 14
Rose Pugliese: 54.60 percent
Joe Woyte: 45.40 percent
(Democrat: Rob Rogers)
State Representative — District 15
Democrat: Alvin Sexton
Republican: Scott T. Bottoms
State Representative — District 16
Democrat: Stephanie Vigil
Republican: Dave Donelson
State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 17
Mischa Smith: 44.91 percent
Regina English: 55.09 percent
(Republican: Rachel Inez Stovall)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 18
Summer Groubert — 31.98 percent
Shana Black: 68.02 percent
(Democrat: Marc Snyder)
State Representative — District 19
Democrat: Jennifer Lea Parenti
Republican: Dan Woog
State Representative — District 20
Democrat: Tracey Johnson
Republican: Don Wilson
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 21
Karl O'Brian Dent Sr.: 33.95 percent
Mary Bradfield: 66.05 percent
(Democrat: Kolten Montgomery)
State Representative — District 22
Democrat: Blake Garner
Republican: Kevin G. DeGraaf
State Representative — District 23
Democrat: Monica Irasema Duran
Republican: Fred Clifford
State Representative — District 24
Democrat: Lindsey N. Daugherty
Republican: Bill Patterson
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 25
Colin Larson: 67.58 percent
Dede Wagner: 32.42
(Democrat: Tammy Story)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 26
Savannah Wolfson: 61.26 percent
Glen Lowe III:33.74 percent
(Democrat: Meghan Lukens)
State Representative — District 27
Democrat: Brianna Titone
Republican: Christina Carlino
State Representative — District 28
Democrat: Leanne Emm
Republican: Dan Montoya
State Representative — District 29
Democrat: Shannon Bird
Republican: Vanessa DeMott
State Representative — District 30
Democrat: Chris Kennedy
Republican: Russ Carter
State Representative — District 31
Democrat: Said Sharbini
Republican: Heidi Pitchforth
State Representative — District 32
Democrat: Dafna Michaelson Jenet
Republican: Justin Brown
State Representative — District 33
Democrat: William Lindstedt
Republican: Stacie Dougherty
State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 34
Jenny Wilford: 58.28 percent
Sam Nizam: 41.72 percent
(Republican: Kevin Allen)
State Representative — District 35
Democrat: Adrienne Benavidez
Republican: Craig Jones
State Representative — District 36
Democrat: Mike Weissman
Republican: William Walters
State Representative — District 37
Democrat: Ruby Dickson
Republican: Paul Archer
State Representative — District 38
Democrat: David Ortiz
Republican: Jaylen Mosqueira
State Representative — District 39
Democrat: Eric Brody
Republican: Brandi Bradley
State Representative — District 40
Democrat: Naquetta Ricks
Republican: Le Sellers
State Representative — District 41
Democrat: Iman A. Jodeh
Republican: Stephanie Hancock
State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 42
Mandy Lindsay: 57.91 percent
Gail Pough: 42.09 percent
(Republican: Cory Parella)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 43
Robin Webb: 38.91 percent
Kurt Huffman: 61.09 percent
(Democrat: Robert "Bob" Marshall)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 44
Terry Dodd: 37.13 percent
Anthony Hartsook: 62.87 percent
(Democrat: Bob Henry)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 45
Bill Jack: 43.79 percent
Lisa Frizell: 56.21 percent
(Democrat: Ruby Martinez)
State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 46
Tisha Lyn Mauro: 55.69 percent
Jason A. Munoz: 44.31 percent
(Republican: Jonathan Ambler)
State Representative — District 47
Democrat: Edwin Dean Ormiston
Republican: Ty Winter
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 48
Gabe Evans: 70.52 percent
Terry Lee Robert DeGroot: 29.48 percent
(Democrat: Spring Erickson)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 49
Kathryn Lehr: 56.37 percent
John A. Caldwell: 43.63 percent
(Democrat: Judy Amabile)
State Representative — District 50
Democrat: Mary Young
Republican: Ryan Gonzalez
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 51
Austin Hein: 43.50 percent
Hugh McKean: 56.50 percent
State Representative — District 52
Democrat: Cathy Kipp
Republican: Deborah "Dee Dee" Vicino
State Representative — District 53
Democrat: Andrew Boesenecker
Republican: Donna Walter
State Representative — District 54
Democrat: AliceMarie Slaven Emond
Republican: Matt Soper
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 55
Trish Weber: 47.05 percent
Rick Tagger: 54.95 percent
(Democrat: Damon Davis)
State Representative — District 56
Democrat: Kathleen J. Conway
Republican: Rob Bockenfeld
State Representative (Democratic Party) — District 57
Colin "Cole" Buerger: 36.07 percent
Elisabeth Velasco: 63.93 percent
(Republican: Perry Will)
State Representative — District 58
Democrat: Kevin Stanley Kuns
Republican: Marc Catlin
State Representative — District 59
Democrat: Barbara McLachlan
Republican: Shelli Shaw
State Representative — District 60
Democrat: Kathryn Green
Republican: Stephanie Luck
State Representative — District 61
Democrat: Eliza Hamrick
Republican: Dave Woolever
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 62
Ryan G. Williams: 38.70 percent
Carol Riggenbach: 61.30 percent
(Democrat: Matthew Martinez)
State Representative (Republican Party) — District 63
Richard Holtorf: 71.47 percent
Jessie Vance: 28.53 percent
State Representative — District 64
Democrat: Richard Webster
Republican: Ryan Armagost
State Representative — District 65
Democrat: Lisa Chollet
Republican: Mike Lynch