Colorado Primary Results: Hick and Boebert for the Wins

Lauren Boebert and John Hickenlooper were among the big winners in the June 30 primary.

The June 30 primary election in Colorado was marked by a massive turnout — more than 1.45 million ballots cast, representing over 41 percent of the electorate — and a mix of expected results and grabby surprises.

Among the expected outcomes was a win by ex-Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, who earned the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate (and the right to compete against Republican incumbent Cory Gardner) after overcoming a spirited challenge from Andrew Romanoff.

The biggest surprise? Lauren Boebert, a Rifle restaurateur, appears to have unseated Representative Scott Tipton by attacking him from the right — a strategy that has her well-positioned for victory in November (her district is decidedly conservative) and congressional notoriety.

The following results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, updated at 3:03 a.m., are unofficial — but only a handful of races are so close that their outcome is in doubt. Here are the vote counts for federal offices, as well as all of the contests for the state Board of Education, University of Colorado regents, and the Colorado Senate and House:

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party

Andrew Romanoff — 357,311 (40.46 percent)

John W. Hickenlooper — 525,716 (59.54 percent)

Republican Party

Cory Gardner — 524,678 (100 percent)

Libertarian Party

Gaylon Kent — 2,094 (37.59 percent)

Raymond Anthony Doane — 3,477 (62.41 percent)

U.S. House

District 1

Democratic Party

Diana DeGette — 158,612 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Shane Bolling — 29,037 (100 percent)

District 2

Democratic Party

Joe Neguse — 138,715 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Charlie Winn — 60,086 (100 percent)

District 3

Democratic Party

James Iacino — 39,300 (38.60 percent)

Diane E. Mitsch Bush — 62,507 (61.40)

Republican Party

Lauren Boebert — 57,144 (54.62 percent)

Scott R. Tipton — 47,484 (45.38 percent)

District 4

Democratic Party

Ike McCorkle — 75,002 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Ken Buck — 105,917 (100 percent)

District 5

Democratic Party

Jillian Freeland — 70,205 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Doug Lamborn — 98,313 (100 percent)

District 6

Democratic Party

Jason Crow — 106,335 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Steve House — 58,485 (100 percent)

District 7

Democratic Party

Ed Perlmutter — 120,347 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Charles "Casper" Stockholm — 50,638 (100 percent)

Board of Education

District 1

Democratic Party

Lisa Escárcega — 115,860 (72.12 percent)

Donna Morganstern — 44,781 (27.88 percent)

Republican Party

Syddnia Wulff — 30,330 (100 percent)

District 3

Democratic Party

Mayling Simpson — 82,169 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Joyce Rankin — 86,951 (100 percent)

District 7

Democratic Party

Karla Esser — 112,808 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Nancy Pallozi — 50,635 (100 percent)

CU Regents

District 2

Democratic Party

Callie Rennison — 72,280 (53.23 percent)

Dave Gross — 36,811 (27.11 percent)

Aaron Harber — 26,701 (19.66 percent)

Republican Party

Dick R. Murphy — 61,030 (100 percent)

District 6

Democratic Party

Ilana Spiegel — 99,687 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Richard Murray — 38,838 (65.26 percent)

Priscilla Rahn — 26,683 (34.74 percent)

District 7

Democratic Party

Nolbert Chavez — 112,246 (100 percent)

State Senate

District 4

Democratic Party

Elissa Flaumenhaft — 19,800 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Jim Smallwood — 25,900 (100 percent)

District 8

Democratic Party

Karl Hanlon — 10,592 (56.24 percent)

Arn Menconi — 8,243 (43.76 percent)

Republican Party

Debra Irvine — 6,709 (36.68 percent)

Bob Rankin — 11,582 (63.32 percent)

District 10

Democratic Party

Randi McCallian — 13,748 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Larry G. Liston — 18,9512 (100 percent)

District 12

Democratic Party

Electra Johnson — 12,151 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Bob Gardner — 16,770 (100 percent)

District 17

Democratic Party

Joann Ginal — 27,332 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Hans D. Hochheimer — 10,061 (100 percent)

District 17

Democratic Party

Sonya Jaquez Lewis — 24,559 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Matthew D. Menza — 7,155 (100 percent)

District 18

Democratic Party

Steve Fenberg — 26,617 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Peg Cage — 3,065 (100 percent)

District 19

Democratic Party

Rachel Zenzinger — 27,037 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Lynn Gerber — 13,715 (100 percent)

District 21

Democratic Party

Dominick Moreno — 14,213 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Martin Mendez — 5,692 (100 percent)

District 23

Democratic Party

Sally Boccella — 15,477 (55.97 percent)

Galina Nicol — 12,176 (44.03 percent)

Republican Party

Rupert Parchment — 11,847 (44.49 percent)

Barbara Kirkmeyer — 14,759 (55.51 percent)

District 25

Democratic Party

Paula Dickerson — 13,408 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kevin Priola — 10,168 (100 percent)

District 26

Democratic Party

Jeff Bridges — 26,652 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Bob Roth — 11,143 (100 percent)

District 27

Democratic Party

Chris Kolker — 22,306 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Suzanne Staiert — 13,173 (100 percent)

District 28

Democratic Party

Janet Buckner — 20,245 (100 percent)

Karl Stecher — 9,867 (100 percent)

District 29

Democratic Party

Rhonda Fields — 16,526 (100 percent)

District 31

Democratic Party

Chris Hansen — 21,393 (54.52 percent)

Maria E. Orms — 17,849 (45.48 percent)

Republican Party

Doug Townshend — 5,962 (100 percent)

District 33

Democratic Party

James Rashad Coleman — 33,906 (100 percent)

District 35

Democratic Party

Carlos R. Lopez — 15,118 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Cleave Simpson — 17,000 (100 percent)

State House

District 1

Democratic Party

Susan Lontine — 9,720 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Samantha Koch — 3,270 (100 percent)

District 2

Democratic Party

Alec Garnett — 21,184 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Victoria Partridge — 2,220 (100 percent)

District 3

Democratic Party

Meg Froelich — 12,266 (100 percent)

Republican Party

William S. "Bill" Klocek — 5,516 (100 percent)

District 4

Democratic Party

Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez — 15,715 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Grant Price — 1,530 (100 percent)

District 5

Democratic Party

Alex Valdez — 14,473 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Jonathan Woodley — 1,476 (100 percent)

District 6

Democratic Party

Steven Woodrow — 9,766 (45.69 percent)

Steven Paletz — 6,562 (30.70 percent)

Dan Himelspach — 5,048 (23.62 percent)

Republican Party

Bill McAleb — 3,566 (100 percent)

District 7

Democratic Party

Jennifer Bacon — 15,592 (100 percent)

District 8

Democratic Party

Leslie Herod — 23,387 (100 percent)

District 9

Democratic Party

Emily Sirota — 15,669 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Larry L. Braig — 3,472 (100 percent)

District 10

Democratic Party

Edie Hooton — 13,692 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kenneth J. Stickney — 1,117 (100 percent)

District 11

Democratic Party

Karen McCormick — 12,225 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Mark Milliman — 4,318 (100 percent)

District 12

Democratic Party

Tracey Bernett — 14,740 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Eric G. Davila — 3,529 (100 percent)

District 13

Democratic Party

Judy Amabile — 13,211 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kevin Sipple — 4,088 (100 percent)

District 14

Democratic Party

John Foley — 8,206 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Shane Sandridge — 13,454 (100 percent)

District 15

Democratic Party

John Pyne IV — 6,920 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Dave Williams — 10,443 (100 percent)

District 16

Democratic Party

Stephanie Vigil — 7,612 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Andres G. Pico — 9,894 (100 percent)

District 17

Democratic Party

Thomas "Tony" Exum Sr. — 5,359 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Rob Blancken — 4,010 (100 percent)

District 18

Democratic Party

Marc Snyder — 11,031 (100 percent)

Republican Party

George M. Rapko — 6,418 (100 percent)

District 19

Democratic Party

Joe Thompson — 7,215 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Tim Geitner — 18,378 (100 percent)

District 20

Democratic Party

Meg Fossinger — 5,857 (63.23 percent)

Susan Crutchfield — 3,406 (36.77 percent)

Republican Party

Terri Carver — 11,120 (100 percent)

District 21

Democratic Party

Liz Rosenbaum — 4,863 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Mary Bradfield — 6,266 (100 percent)

District 22

Democratic Party

Mary Parker — 12,349 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Justin Everett — 5,266 (43.83 percent)

Colin Larson — 6,696 (56.17 percent)

District 23

Democratic Party

Chris Kennedy — 15,187 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Fred Clifford — 6,227 (100 percent)

District 24

Democratic Party

Monica Duran — 16,057 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Laurel Imer — 6,148 (100 percent)

District 25

Democratic Party

Lisa A. Cutter — 15,550 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Donald Rosier — 9,381 (100 percent)

District 26

Democratic Party

Dylan Roberts — 11,740 (100 percent)

District 27

Democratic Party

Brianna Titone — 17,310 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Vicki Pyne — 10,144 (100 percent)

District 28

Democratic Party

Kerry Tipper — 13,656 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Pedro "Pete" Roybal — 5,963 (100 percent)

District 29

Democratic Party

Lindsey N. Daughtery — 13,081 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Vanessa DeMott — 6,126 (100 percent)

District 30

Democratic Party

Dafna Michaelson Jenet — 7,295 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kerrie Gutierrez — 2,304 (52.92 percent)

Cynthia M. Sarmiento — 2,050 (47.08 percent)

District 31

Democratic Party

Yadira Caraveo — 8,782 (100 percent)

District 32

Democratic Party

Adrienne Benavidez — 6,822 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Tony Caputo — 2,320 (100 percent)

District 33

Democratic Party

Matt Gray — 16,568 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Mindy Quiachon — 7,152 (100 percent)

District 34

Democratic Party

Kyle Mullica — 7,756 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Audrey Herman — 1,872 (41.59 percent)

Mark Bromley — 2,629 (58.41 percent)

District 35

Democratic Party

Shannon Bird — 10,893 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Roger Lehman — 4,927 (100 percent)

District 36

Democratic Party

Mike Weissman — 9,651 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Dustin Bishop — 4,500 (100 percent)

District 37

Democratic Party

Tom Sullivan — 11,884 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Caroline Cornell — 6,770 (100 percent)

District 38

Democratic Party

David Ortiz — 10,826 (65.94 percent)

Candice Ferguson — 5,592 (34.06 percent)

Republican Party

Richard Champion — 9,251 (100 percent)

District 39

Democratic Party

Ian Chapman — 9,788 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Mark Baisley — 14,951 (100 percent)

District 40

Democratic Party

John Ronquillo — 5,748 (50.21 percent)

Naquetta Ricks — 5,701 (49.79 percent)

Republican Party

Richard A. Bassett — 5,226 (100 percent)

District 41

Democratic Party

Iman Jodeh — 11,278 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Robert "Bob" Andrews — 4,622 (100 percent)

District 42

Democratic Party

Dominique Jackson — 7,220 (100 percent)

District 43

Democratic Party

Jennifer Mitkowski — 11,735 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kevin Van Winkle — 9,295 (100 percent)

District 44

Democratic Party

Kyra D. Storojev — 10,683 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kim Ransom — 10,332 (100 percent)

District 45

Democratic Party

Katie Barrett — 11,362 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Patrick Neville — 14,700 (100 percent)

District 46

Democratic Party

Daneya Esgar — 10,739 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Jonathan Ambler — 5,126 (75.29 percent)

Jonathan Lucero-Mugatu — 1,682 (24.71 percent)

District 47

Democratic Party

Bri Buentello — 8,257 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Stephanie Luck — 4,620 (51.64 percent)

Ron Parker — 4,327 (48.36 percent)

District 48

Democratic Party

Holly A. Herson — 7,736 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Grady Nouis — 6,939 (44.01 percent)

Tonya Van Beber — 8,837 (55.99 percent)

Distrcit 49

Democratic Party

Yara Hanlin Zokaie — 12,524 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Vicki Marble — 5,903 (34.50 percent)

Mike Lynch — 11,719 (66.50 percent)

District 50

Democratic Party

Mary Young — 5,338 (100 percent)

District 51

Republican Party

Hugh McKean — 10,977 (100 percent)

District 52

Democratic Party

Cathy Kipp — 16,159 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Donna Walter — 6,781 (100 percent)

District 53

Democratic Party

Jeni Arndt — 12,844 (100 percent)

District 54

Democratic Party

AliceMarie Slaven-Emond — 5,665 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Matt Soper — 14,233 (100 percent)

District 55

Democratic Party

Scott Beilfuss — 7,979 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Janice Rich — 13,022 (100 percent)

District 56

Democratic Parlty

Guigi Carminati — 10,529 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Rod Bockenfeld — 11,119 (100 percent)

District 57

Democratic Party

Colin Wilhelm — 6,074 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Perry Will — 10,337 (100 percent)

District 58

Democratic Party

Seth Cagin — 7,194 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Marc Catlin — 12,893 (100 percent)

District 59

Democratic Party

Barbara McLachlan — 13,275 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Marilynn Harris — 8,857 (100 percent)

District 60

Democratic Party

Lori Boydston — 8,800 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Ron Hanks — 13,256 (100 percent)

District 61

Democratic Party

Julie McCluskey — 12,502 (100 percent)

Republican Party

Kim McGahey — 7,096 (100 percent)

District 62

Democratic Party

Matthew Martinez — 4,903 (40.35 percent)

Donald E. Valdez — 7,249 (59.65 percent)

Republican Party

Logan Taggart — 5,336 (68.38 percent)

Stephen Rodriguez — 2,470 (31.62 percent)

District 63

Democratic Party

Gen Schneider — 9,160

Republican Party

Patricia E. Miller — 5,119 (37.46 percent)

Dan Woog — 8,548 (62.54 percent)

District 64

Democratic Party

Dean Ormiston — 5,463 (100 percent)

District 65

Republican Party

Rod Pelton — 13,089 (100 percent)

