Petition Circulator Paid to Leave Fracking Setback Campaign

Colorado Rising for Health and Safety is limping toward August 6, when it will have to turn over 98,462 valid signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State to put a controversial oil and gas setback measure on the ballot.

Just last week, the group publicly accused signature-gathering company Direct Action Partners of allegedly absconding with about 20,000 of its signatures, which were promptly returned after the incident made national headlines. Now Colorado Rising is struggling with another signature-gathering company on its campaign after an undisclosed pro-industry group allegedly paid one of the company's subcontractors to immediately stop gathering signatures for the oil and gas setback petition known as Initiative 97.

Colorado Rising disclosed a copy of a recording to Westword in which the group alleges that a "designated agent" for signature-gathering firm Petition Connection LLC admits to Colorado Rising representatives that a competitor paid him to stop working on Initiative 97. The agent couldn't be reached for comment as of press time.