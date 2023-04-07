Navigation
Colorado Rockies Fans Back on Blake Street for Opening Day

April 7, 2023 5:06AM

The first pitch against the Washington Nationals was thrown April 6, kicking off baseball season in Denver.
The first pitch against the Washington Nationals was thrown April 6, kicking off baseball season in Denver. Evan Semón Photography
While most of Denver was at work all day, thousands spent April 6 drinking and enjoying the Colorado Rockies' home opener. Fans in purple flocked to the field, with many stopping into Blake Street Tavern one last time before it closes on April 9, after twenty years.

The Rockies won the first home game against the Washington Nationals 1-0, officially kicking off baseball season in Denver. The stand continues through the weekend at Coors Field.
Dairy Block celebrated Opening Day by decking out the street in purple and white balloons.
Evan Semón Photography
The crowd was well over 1,000 people today outside Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies had their opening day.
Evan Semón Photography
The first pitch against the Washington Nationals was thrown April 6, kicking off baseball season in Denver.
Evan Semón Photography
Blake Street Tavern hosted Opening Day patrons for the last time; the bar will close April 9.
Evan Semón Photography
Colorado Rockies fans on Blake Street enjoy the 31st home opener.
Evan Semón Photography
Colorado Rockies fans raise a glass at Blake Street Tavern, which closes April 9.
Evan Semón Photography
Fans enjoyed pretzels and queso while celebrating Opening Day.
Evan Semón Photography
Despite snow earlier in the week, Colorado brought out the sun for the Rockies' home opener on April 6.
Evan Semón Photography
Blake Street Tavern, a longtime watering hole for Rockies fans, celebrated its last home opener.
Evan Semón Photography
Colorado Rockies fans flooded the Ballpark Neighborhood on Opening Day to see the team play the Washington Nationals.
Evan Semón Photography
Crowds gathered on Blake Street for the Colorado Rockies' 31st home opener.
Evan Semón Photography
Colorado Rockies fans crowded the rooftop deck at Coors Field for Opening Day.
Evan Semón Photography
