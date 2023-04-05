It's Blake Street Tavern's Last Opening Day, So Here Are Seven Other Sports Bars Near Coors Field

Every year, the Colorado Rockies’ opening weekend draws thousands of fans to Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood. Some may have tickets to these early games, but many hopeful fans show their support at sports bars near Coors Field.
But in April, longtime participants in this Denver tradition received unexpected news. Just days after celebrating its twentieth year in business, Blake Street Tavern announced that it will be closing its doors on April 9. The reason behind this decision is unclear, though in an interview with FOX31, general manager Rhiannon Arriaga Mackenzie says that the tavern’s owner, Chris Fuselier, “isn’t doing very well” and “needs to take priority over himself.”
Meanwhile, the tavern’s landlord, Seattle-based Urban Renaissance Group, submitted a development proposal to the city last year. It purchased Blake Street Tavern’s building and the adjacent parking lot in 2016, and though much of the building is protected by the Ballpark Neighborhood Historic District, the tavern’s Tailgate Room is not considered a contributing structure. The firm plans to convert it and the 2325 Blake Street lot into a five-story multi-use building with apartment housing.
According to the Denver Business Journal, Urban Renaissance Group also plans to develop the parking lot at 1561 Park Avenue West, located behind Blake Street Tavern, into a nine-story apartment building with underground parking.
Ballpark may look different in the coming years, but there are several other great watering holes in the neighborhood where you can root for the home team — including new establishments from Handsome Boys Hospitality on Market Street, which will debut on Opening Day, April 6. The group's founder, Josh Schmitz, believes that "having a local hospitality group on this block that knows the culture is gonna be a huge benefit to the city.”
Here are seven spots to catch Rockies games this season as we say goodbye to Blake Street Tavern:
1520 20th Street
303-298-7625
jacksonslodo.com
Just steps from Coors Field, Jackson’s has catered to Rockies fans since 1995. Head here before or after a game and post up on either of the pub’s levels. Its rooftop, complete with turf and a mega-screen, is an ideal spot on a sunny day. In addition, seventy screens are mounted on the interior walls and above the bar, which serves up classic cocktails and draft beers — including a couple of signature brews, like Jackson’s IPA by Colorado Native. Burgers, wings and shareable sides make it easy to spend an afternoon here, especially with entertainment from your favorite local team.
Sports Column
1930 Blake Street
303-296-1930
denversportscolumn.com
Regardless of the time of day, Sports Column delivers on tasty but cheap eats and drinks: Every item on its food menu, from burgers to wings, is less than $8. Drinks are also surprisingly affordable, with specials like a bucket of five beers priced at just $15. Pay a visit during happy hour, available from 4 to 7 p.m. daily, for even more discounts. In addition, 22 televisions, set both inside and on the bar's rooftop, make keeping track of the score easy.
Swanky's Vittles and Libations
1938 Blake Street
720-483-9699
swankys.com
Though more known for its Green Bay Packers pride, Swanky's Vittles and Libations dresses in purple on Rockies game days. Enjoy a Midwestern menu of battered cheese curds and mac and cheese, which appear alongside other pub staples. Patrons appreciate its beer variety, but many opt for the even deeper list of adult slushies. Pair one with an Everclear Jell-O shot and you’re sure to have a ball.
1601 19th Street #100
303-872-7557
tomswatchbar.com
In his article on the best Denver bars to watch March Madness, Westword’s Thomas Mitchell calls Tom’s Watch Bar “a sports fan’s amusement park.” It’s an accurate descriptor of the two-story McGregor Square mainstay just steps from Coors Field, which features more than 155 TVs, including a giant stadium-sized screen on its outdoor patio. Catch every detail of the game while noshing on elevated classics like pickle-brined crispy chicken, deep-dish nachos and Tom’s famous prime rib dip. All pair well with the eatery’s signature cocktail, Tom’s Smash, a smooth blend of Yellowstone bourbon, lemon, lavender, mint and bitters.
Tony Tenderonis
1937 Market Street
handsomeboys.com
Of the five concepts that Handsome Boys is debuting on Market Street Opening Day, Tony Tenderonis sounds most promising for those looking to watch the Rockies play. “It'll be chicken tenders, crinkle fries, beer and sports," owner Josh Schmitz told Westword of the concept housed in the former Smash Face location. Those wandering Ballpark can also pop into the group’s new Con Safos, which Schmitz describes as a “Mexican party bar,” and its speakeasy, Agua Bendita Mezcaleria, as well as Jaguar Room and its rooftop, El Patio, which are located in the Market Street spaces previously occupied by El Tejano and Loaded.
2015 Market Street
720-878-2015
viewhouse.com
With lawn games, pub grub and crowds of rowdy sports fans, ViewHouse Ballpark captures the spirit of tailgating. Given its one-block proximity to Coors Field, this is especially true on Rockies opening weekend. Catch the games on its 190-inch screen, or on one of the many other TVs throughout the indoor-outdoor space. Its rooftop patio is decked out with cornhole, volleyball and panoramic city views. Bonus: You can score some great happy hour deals by visiting on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
2907 Huron Street
303-226-1540
whiskeytf.com
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, which was our pick for Best Sports Bar for Food and Drink in 2016, the year after it debuted, is another solid choice for hungry Rockies fans. Perfectly juicy and crispy fried chicken is its kitchen’s specialty, but the shrimp and grits and ahi tuna nachos are other crowd favorites. The real draw to WTF, though, is its incredibly extensive whiskey menu and, of course, what’s on TV. Watch the games live on its multiple screens, and toast to a successful season on its lively rooftop patio.