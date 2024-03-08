Snowskating Follows Snowboarding's Route to Recognition

"You don't need the extensive amount of equipment you need with skis and snowboards," Peterson explains. "You don't need the bindings. Everything else you do need. For the most part, you would need the same clothes, which is good because most people have that stuff. You lose the boots and bindings, and then substitute it withs winter clothes and footwear."



click to enlarge Veteran snowboarder David Riordon, now i snowskates down the slope of Ruby Hill Rail Yard. Courtesy of David Riordon Snowskaters can take their boards to the big slopes with skiers or to small parks with rails or sledding hills. "It's meant to be from the sled hill to the top of the mountain and everything in between," Peterson says. "It can go anywhere skis and snowboards go."





"People have taken it up for all kinds of reasons," Peterson says. "It's a new way to enjoy the mountains, it's a new way to get out with your family and enjoy the snow. It's also a way to bring in new tricks."



In particular, Ruby Hill Rail Yard , Denver's free terrain park, "lends itself to snowskating," Peterson says, because its rails invite snowskaters to grind and flip their boards while also offering slopes that are easy to hike. The first-ever Snowskate Slamfest took place at Ruby Hill on February 17; about thirty to forty people attended, according to Riordan.

It's easier for people to learn than snowboarding. And for veteran snowboarders like Riordan, it's easier on the body.





Glenn Mathewson, a 46-year-old building inspector who has been snowboarding since he moved to Colorado at eighteen, says that "snowskating saved me" after metatarsalgia, a foot injury that causes inflammation,forced him to give up snowboarding in 2020.



"The limitation of snowboarding is you can ride half pipes, you can do airs, you can do big jumps, but you can't flip the board around and do skateboard-style tricks," says Ryan Peterson, the creative director of Colorado-based Hovland, one of the largest sellers of snowskates in the world.Hovland has seen 80 to 100 percent growth in snowskates for nine years in a row. "We're selling out, pretty aggressively," Peterson says, adding that COVID brought a temporary but "massive bump" in sales.