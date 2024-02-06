Arapahoe Basin Has Been Sold, Long Live A-Basin!

On February 5, Arapahoe Basin announced that Alterra Mountain Company, owner of the Ikon Pass, has signed a contract to purchase the legendary ski area from Dream Unlimited Corporation. The deal will end Dream's 27 years of ownership and is expected to close later this year.
The breaking news broke a few hearts, as A-Basin is one of the few independent ski areas left in Colorado. Comments on social media posts express fear for the future and concerns over potential increases in costs, longer lift lines and crowded parking lots.
These are the types of complaints that many skiers and snowboarders make about resorts owned by conglomerates like Alterra, which has eighteen mountain destinations in North America, and Vail Resorts, which boasts 41 resorts globally, including five in Colorado.
A-Basin isn't just known for its independence; it’s also famed for consistently having the state’s longest ski season. Generally, the lifts start turning in October and, on lucky years, the slopes remain open until July.
A-Basin is also comparatively affordable. Full-day lift tickets in February cost between $98 and $153; meanwhile, Winter Park Resort, which is operated by Alterra and owned by the City of Denver, charges $174 to $259 for its single-day passes this month, and at Alterra-owned Steamboat Ski Resort, daily lift tickets in February run between $225 and $277.
But then, A-Basin is also less developed than Winter Park and Steamboat, and caters to a different audience. Its steep slopes and challenging terrain draw a more experienced crowd; given the lack of base-area accommodations and proximity to Denver, it’s largely frequented by locals.
Pallavicini, Montezuma Bowl and the Beavers are beloved A-Basin areas that provide big-mountain skiing close to home — and without the need for a snowcat or a helicopter. These lift-serviced slopes sport rocky cliffs, open bowls, gorgeous glades and tons of powder stashes. A-Basin also appeals to those who prefer to earn their turns, with hike-to terrain within the Steep Gullies and bootpacking routes up to the East Wall chutes.
Exhilarating days end at the base area’s 6th Alley Bar and Grill, one of the state’s top après-ski spots. Its two-story deck offers views as amazing as its Bloody Mary, and live music is common on the weekends. Tunes can be heard on the Beach, too, a slope-facing strip in the Early Riser parking lot where skiers, snowboarders and many of their dogs start and end visits to A-Basin. The tailgating erupts into full-blown parties later in the season, when spring skiers replace bibs and snow jackets with swimwear, Hawaiian shirts and leis, along with more ridiculous costumes.
With this buyout, fans worry that the biggest threat will be a change in the ski area’s culture. But Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth, who has been with A-Basin for 36 years, will continue to lead its capital improvement plans and oversee its daily operations, and he set out to reassure the A-Basin faithful.
“A-Basin has a long-time and loyal following among skiers and riders in Colorado and we care deeply about the culture of A-Basin that brings them back,” Henceroth says in a written statement, noting that the area has worked with Alterra Mountain Company since 2019, the year it joined the Ikon Pass and ended its pass partnership with Vail Resorts. When it cut ties with Vail, A-Basin posted this on its website: “These actions are designed to preserve that special culture and vibe that people expect when they choose to spend a day at The Basin.”
In his blog post published as news of the sale spread, Henceroth notes: “Through the Ikon Pass, Alterra has created a partnership of the greatest resorts in the world. They know and understand The Basin and are enamored by its culture and vibe. I think they are the best team to help us through our next phase of growth and maturation.
“I want all of you to know that my commitment to running the best mountain in the business, focused on our unique guest experience and our passionate and dedicated employees, will be greater than ever.”
