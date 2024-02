Arapahoe Basin Has Been Sold, Long Live A-Basin!

The breaking news broke a few hearts, as A-Basin is one of the few independent ski areas left in Colorado. Comments on social media posts express fear for the future and concerns over potential increases in costs, longer lift lines and crowded parking lots.



click to enlarge A group celebrating Swimwear Day on the Beach. Arapahoe Basin / Ian Zinner



With this buyout, fans worry that the biggest threat will be a change in the ski area’s culture. But Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth, who has been with A-Basin for 36 years, will continue to lead its capital improvement plans and oversee its daily operations, and he set out to reassure the A-Basin faithful.



Exhilarating days end at the base area's 6th Alley Bar and Grill, one of the state's top après-ski spots . Its two-story deck offers views as amazing as its Bloody Mary, and live music is common on the weekends. Tunes can be heard on the Beach, too, a slope-facing strip in the Early Riser parking lot where skiers, snowboarders and many of their dogs start and end visits to A-Basin. The tailgating erupts into full-blown parties later in the season, when spring skiers replace bibs and snow jackets with swimwear, Hawaiian shirts and leis, along with more ridiculous costumes.Traditions like the Mug Club, annual events like the Festival of the Brewpubs and a commitment to carbon neutrality further enhance A-Basin's unpretentious appeal, which sets it apart from other Colorado ski resorts