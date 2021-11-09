Colorado's Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in 2021

Witness the number-one choice, Federal Heights, an Adams County burg of just over 14,000 residents (according to the 2020 U.S. Census) that's among the least hip spots in greater Denver, albeit one of the fastest-growing. The city has seen more than a 25 percent increase in population over the past decade.
For its study, SmartAsset looked at cities with a population over 5,000, then analyzed data from the perspective of a potential homeowner. The key stat was the cost of owning a home over a five-year period; that total was measured as a proportion of median household income to determine the city's affordability. Also part of the mix were closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners' insurance and mortgage rates. These figures were then indexed to create an affordability score on a scale of zero to 100.
By this measure, Federal Heights was the runaway winner in Colorado, hitting 80.23 on the index. The city in second place — Lamar, a town of nearly 8,000 in the southeastern part of the state — ranked nearly thirty points lower.
Among the other places to turn up on SmartAsset's radar were Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills, more populous places (around 32,000 and 16,000 residents, respectively) in El Paso County; Fruitvale, not far from Grand Junction on Colorado's Western Slope; the Pueblo suburb known as Pueblo West; another El Paso County spot, Gleneagle; the southeastern Colorado city of La Junta; Douglas County's Roxborough Park; and Wellington, in Larimer County.
Here's the complete rundown.