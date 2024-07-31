Colorado Wildfire Damage, Active Blazes Shown in Photos, Videos

Alexander Mountain Fire

The Alexander Mountain fire this morning. pic.twitter.com/667s9uUwTE — James Macdonald (@bigjamesmac) July 31, 2024

Colorado: The Alexander Mountain Fire is now 5,100 acres this morning after an active night shift. #cofire #cowx #denver #smoke #wildfire

Crews are trying to keep the fire North of Highway 34. Protection priorities are Cedar Cove, Cedar Park, Storm Mountain, and Sylvan Dale… pic.twitter.com/KxstwSwxwN — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 31, 2024

An ominous view of the Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Horsetooth Mountain Tuesday night around 9pm. pic.twitter.com/0KHOc6tA2z — Greg Master (@theWXmaster) July 31, 2024

Stone Canyon Fire

Another photo sent to us from Diego Malvar of elk fleeing the #StoneCanyonFire yesterday pic.twitter.com/8AwEpjzZbE — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 31, 2024

More photos from Diego Malvar of aerial crews fighting through the last sunlight at the #StoneCanyonFire pic.twitter.com/tJBTEzv9mH — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 31, 2024

WATCH: Aerial firefighting crews drop fire retardant on the Stone Canyon Fire. pic.twitter.com/eoqFfYFPsw — KKCO 11 News (@KKCO11News) July 31, 2024

Here's another look at what our officers are seeing pic.twitter.com/uWNmfRzzvj — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 31, 2024

Quarry Fire

Video from the Quarry fire in southern Jefferson County as of 5:50am. pic.twitter.com/qahCx2cXfP — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 31, 2024

A look at how many fire fighters are working the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. pic.twitter.com/DFBSqJStUR — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 31, 2024

#QuarryFire UPDATE:

-Multiple support aircraft ordered; one helicopter & LAT (Large Air Tanker) are working the fire.

-Limited resources available due to other active fires.

-Firefighter safety is top priority.

-Fire conditions: dry fuels, hot temperatures, steep and rocky… pic.twitter.com/0DHU9qq3XY — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 31, 2024

🔥 #QuarryFire A 3:30 am look at the fire from a person who is choosing not to evacuate. He’s keeping an eye on these flames as they inch closer to his home. pic.twitter.com/T40JzHGWzx — Carly Moore | CMoore News® (@CMoore_News) July 31, 2024

Currant Creek Fire