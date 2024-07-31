 Colorado Wildfire Damage, Active Blazes Shown in Photos, Videos | Westword
Colorado Wildfire Damage, Active Blazes Shown in Photos, Videos

Five wildfires have burned over 6,800 acres across the state. None are contained as of Wednesday morning.
July 31, 2024
The Alexander Mountain Fire on July 30.
The Alexander Mountain Fire on July 30. U.S. Forest Service via Facebook
Several wildfires are currently raging across Colorado, with Governor Jared Polis issuing disaster emergency declarations for three of the blazes on Tuesday, July 30.

The Alexander Mountain Fire is the largest of the bunch, engulfing 5,080 acres of land in Larimer County as of Wednesday morning after sparking on Monday, July 29. Also among the declared disasters: a 1,320-acre blaze dubbed the Stone Canyon Fire is burning in Boulder County, and the 183-acre Currant Creek Fire is burning in Delta County.

Two other fires are actively burning but haven't reached emergency status yet: the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County at 200 acres and the Ed Joe Draw Fire in San Miguel County at 50 acres.

The Currant Creek Fire has achieved 20 percent containment and the Ed Joe Draw Fire is at 75 percent, but the other three fires are all at zero percent, according to the latest updates from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“We are working to ensure that Coloradans impacted by these fires have the resources they need and we are providing critical state support to help manage and contain these fires as quickly as possible to protect our communities and prevent costly damage," Polis said in a statement. "These actions will help deploy resources more quickly to Colorado communities."

Here's a look at the wildfires from residents posting on the ground:

Alexander Mountain Fire

Stone Canyon Fire

Quarry Fire

Currant Creek Fire
