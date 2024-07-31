Colorado Wildfire Damage, Active Blazes Shown in Photos, Videos

The Alexander Mountain Fire is the largest of the bunch, engulfing 5,080 acres of land in Larimer County as of Wednesday morning after sparking on Monday, July 29. Also among the declared disasters: a 1,320-acre blaze dubbed the Stone Canyon Fire is burning in Boulder County, and the 183-acre Currant Creek Fire is burning in Delta County.
Two other fires are actively burning but haven't reached emergency status yet: the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County at 200 acres and the Ed Joe Draw Fire in San Miguel County at 50 acres.
The Currant Creek Fire has achieved 20 percent containment and the Ed Joe Draw Fire is at 75 percent, but the other three fires are all at zero percent, according to the latest updates from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“We are working to ensure that Coloradans impacted by these fires have the resources they need and we are providing critical state support to help manage and contain these fires as quickly as possible to protect our communities and prevent costly damage," Polis said in a statement. "These actions will help deploy resources more quickly to Colorado communities."
Here's a look at the wildfires from residents posting on the ground:
Alexander Mountain Fire
The Alexander Mountain fire this morning. pic.twitter.com/667s9uUwTE— James Macdonald (@bigjamesmac) July 31, 2024
Helicopters are working hard at battling the Alexander Mountain fire west of Loveland, CO. #AlexanderMountainFire #Loveland #wildlandfire #colorado pic.twitter.com/6uCm7OWD8U— Helen H. Richardson (@hrichardson) July 31, 2024
Colorado: The Alexander Mountain Fire is now 5,100 acres this morning after an active night shift. #cofire #cowx #denver #smoke #wildfire— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 31, 2024
Crews are trying to keep the fire North of Highway 34. Protection priorities are Cedar Cove, Cedar Park, Storm Mountain, and Sylvan Dale… pic.twitter.com/KxstwSwxwN
An ominous view of the Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Horsetooth Mountain Tuesday night around 9pm. pic.twitter.com/0KHOc6tA2z— Greg Master (@theWXmaster) July 31, 2024
Stone Canyon Fire
Another photo sent to us from Diego Malvar of elk fleeing the #StoneCanyonFire yesterday pic.twitter.com/8AwEpjzZbE— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 31, 2024
More photos from Diego Malvar of aerial crews fighting through the last sunlight at the #StoneCanyonFire pic.twitter.com/tJBTEzv9mH— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 31, 2024
WATCH: Aerial firefighting crews drop fire retardant on the Stone Canyon Fire. pic.twitter.com/eoqFfYFPsw— KKCO 11 News (@KKCO11News) July 31, 2024
Here's another look at what our officers are seeing pic.twitter.com/uWNmfRzzvj— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 31, 2024
Quarry Fire
Video from the Quarry fire in southern Jefferson County as of 5:50am. pic.twitter.com/qahCx2cXfP— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 31, 2024
A look at how many fire fighters are working the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. pic.twitter.com/DFBSqJStUR— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 31, 2024
#QuarryFire UPDATE:— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 31, 2024
-Multiple support aircraft ordered; one helicopter & LAT (Large Air Tanker) are working the fire.
-Limited resources available due to other active fires.
-Firefighter safety is top priority.
-Fire conditions: dry fuels, hot temperatures, steep and rocky… pic.twitter.com/0DHU9qq3XY
🔥 #QuarryFire A 3:30 am look at the fire from a person who is choosing not to evacuate. He’s keeping an eye on these flames as they inch closer to his home. pic.twitter.com/T40JzHGWzx— Carly Moore | CMoore News® (@CMoore_News) July 31, 2024
Currant Creek Fire
As of Tuesday at 7:35 p.m., the fire remains at 183 acres, but fire managers have announced 20% containment, and there continues to be no new growth on the fire. Due to increased stability, the pre-evacuation status has been lifted for most people.— Delta County Independent (@dcinewspaper) July 31, 2024
Story: https://t.co/fMQfjzVD34 pic.twitter.com/iOz3DjeWeA