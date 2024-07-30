Largest Colorado Wildfires and How the Alexander Mountain Blaze Compares

The wildfire has led to multiple road closures and evacuation orders in Larimer County. On Monday, July 29, a DC-10 air tanker arrived from Washington, D.C., to help fight the flames, but as of 7:30 a.m. today, officials said the fire was 0 percent contained.
"Multiple air resources dropped water and fire retardant throughout the day yesterday. Over 200 ground resources are on scene working with aviation assets. Airplanes and helicopters will be working to help secure the fire perimeter and protect values at risk," an incident report from the Forest Service reads. "High temperatures and low humidity are expected throughout the day with near critical fire weather over the fire area. Significant smoke is expected over the next few days, with heavier impacts in the morning to sensitive populations."
The cause of the Alexander Mountain fire has not been determined.
Wildfires in Colorado have become increasingly common during the summer — although the dry climate and high winds have resulted in plenty of blazing destruction in winter, as well. According to the state Division of Fire Prevention & Control, all twenty of Colorado's largest recorded wildfires have occurred since 2001, with the three largest all happening in 2020.
Find a list of Colorado's largest wildfires and most destructive blazes below.
Largest Wildfires in Colorado1) Cameron Peak Fire, 2020
208,913 acres burned
2) East Troublesome Fire, 2020
193,812 acres burned
3) Pine Gulch Fire, 2020
139,007 acres burned
4) Hayman Fire, 2002
137,760 acres burned
5) Spring Creek Fire, 2018
108,045 acres burned
6) High Park Fire, 2012
87,284 acres burned
7) Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002
70,285 acres burned
8) West Fork Fire, 2013
58,570 acres burned
9) 416 Fire, 2018
54,129 acres burned
10) Papoose Fire, 2013
49,628 acres burned
Most Homes Lost in a Colorado Wildfire1) Marshall Fire, 2021
1,084 homes lost
2) Black Forest Fire, 2013
489 homes lost
3) East Troublesome Fire, 2020
366 homes lost
4) Waldo Canyon Fire, 2012
346 homes lost
5) High Park Fire, 2012
259 homes lost