Largest Colorado Wildfires and How the Alexander Mountain Blaze Compares

Largest Wildfires in Colorado

Most Homes Lost in a Colorado Wildfire

The Alexander Mountain fire is burning through northern Colorado in areas west of Loveland, engulfing nearly 1,000 acres west of Loveland as of early July 30, according to the U.S Forest Service.The wildfire has led to multiple road closures and evacuation orders in Larimer County. On Monday, July 29, a DC-10 air tanker arrived from Washington, D.C. , to help fight the flames, but as of 7:30 a.m. today, officials said the fire was 0 percent contained."Multiple air resources dropped water and fire retardant throughout the day yesterday. Over 200 ground resources are on scene working with aviation assets. Airplanes and helicopters will be working to help secure the fire perimeter and protect values at risk," an incident report from the Forest Service reads. "High temperatures and low humidity are expected throughout the day with near critical fire weather over the fire area. Significant smoke is expected over the next few days, with heavier impacts in the morning to sensitive populations."The cause of the Alexander Mountain fire has not been determined.Wildfires in Colorado have become increasingly common during the summer — although the dry climate and high winds have resulted in plenty of blazing destruction in winter , as well. According to the state Division of Fire Prevention & Control, all twenty of Colorado's largest recorded wildfires have occurred since 2001, with the three largest all happening in 2020.Find a list of Colorado's largest wildfires and most destructive blazes below.208,913 acres burned193,812 acres burned139,007 acres burned137,760 acres burned108,045 acres burned87,284 acres burned70,285 acres burned58,570 acres burned54,129 acres burned49,628 acres burned1,084 homes lost489 homes lost366 homes lost346 homes lost259 homes lost