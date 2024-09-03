 Denver, Colorado Winter Forecast Calls for Cold, Snowy Conditions | Westword
New Denver Winter, Snowfall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

All of Colorado is expected to feel the chill this winter, and the western half could see above-average snowfall.
September 3, 2024
Snowboarders and skiers rejoice: Colorado is expected to see above-average snow this winter.
Snowboarders and skiers rejoice: Colorado is expected to see above-average snow this winter. Unsplash/Asa LeSage
The Old Farmer's Almanac dropped its 2024-2025 winter weather prediction, and unlike much of the country, Colorado could be in for extra snow and cold.

Colorado and Denver are expected to undergo a hot, dry fall, but winter could make up for lost days of hot cider and cozy fires. Plus, anyone who wants to live the stereotypical Colorado dream during ski season will likely be satisfied, according to predictions.

"Heavy snowfall is expected in central and southern Appalachia, the western Ohio Valley, and the Rockies — calling all skiers and sledders," an announcement from the Almanac reads.

Skiers and sledders will need to stick to the western side of Colorado for that prediction to hold true, however.

Colorado Snowfall Predictions This Winter

To the east of the Rockies, the Almanac predicts that early to mid-January and early to mid-February will be the coldest periods during winter, with the southeast corner of Colorado experiencing colder-than-normal temperatures and the northeast experiencing slightly warmer temperatures than usual.

Snow will be near to above normal in the eastern half of the state, according to the Almanac, with some of the season's biggest storms predicted as early as November. Mid- and late January and late February are also potential times for heavy snowfall. (Sound familiar?)

There's a little more variation to the west of the Rockies, where most of ski country is, but the Almanac predicts solid snow numbers.
click to enlarge 2024-24 winter weather and snowfall predictions
Old Farmer's Almanac
"Precipitation and snowfall will be average or above average throughout the Intermountain Region," the forecast says. "The snowiest periods will fall in mid-November, early and late January, and mid-March."

Along with above-average snow, temperatures won't be too frigid, and could even hover above normal, the Almanac adds.

Denver usually sees less snowfall than the mountainous central region of Colorado. This winter, predictions have the Mile High City right on the line of cold and snowy and cold and dry. Either way, Denver residents should prepare for colder temperatures this year, the map shows.

The Farmer's Almanac relies on a combination of solar science, climatology and meteorology to make predictions each year. It boasts an 80 percent accuracy rate overall. For winter 2024, it was 83.3 percent accurate on precipitation fluctuations, but only 44.4 percent accurate on temperature fluctuations.

The above-average snowfall it predicted last year for the intermountain region where western Colorado sits came to pass.
