New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

The new National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center seasonal outlook just dropped for fall 2024, and it does not look fun.
Those craving a brisk autumn of cozying up around a fire and hot beverages on cool nights will likely have to wait another few months. The NWS's prediction for September shows almost everywhere in the country experiencing above-normal temperatures.
Following the hottest July on record across the globe, Colorado has a 60 percent chance of hotter-than-normal temperatures in September, according to estimates.
"The probability of above-normal temperatures exceeds 60 percent for a large area of the West, from the Four Corners region to the eastern Great Basin and central Rockies, where dynamical models, statistical models, and decadal trends all indicate a strong temperature signal," the Climate Prediction Center explains.
From the Southwest up through South Dakota, it's also likely that below-normal precipitation will occur in September, the NWS notes. In Denver, predictions show a 40 to 50 percent chance that precipitation will be below normal. Looking out a window at the rain, pretending you're waiting for your lover to come home from war? Postponed.
The three-month outlook for September, October and November doesn't appear much more positive for those who desire cool air and wet leaves.
Colorado has more than a 40 percent chance of above-normal temperatures for that three-month period. In Denver, the chances of above-normal temperatures are even higher, at 50 to 60 percent. The southwest corner of the state has the highest chances in the nation for above-normal temperatures this fall, at 60 to 70 percent.
And there won't be extra precipitation to bring relief, either, with the Climate Prediction Center giving almost all of Colorado a 40 to 50 percent chance of below-normal precipitation through September, October and November. But the Centennial State isn't alone in this plight:
"Below-normal precipitation is favored for the Central to Southern Great Plains, Central Rockies, Southwest, southern California, and southern Alaska," the center notes.
Looks like ice cream season may last longer this year, and most of us won't need to put coats on over our Halloween costumes.