Youth Advisory Council Proposes Solutions for Violence, Mental Health and Gender-Affirming Practices

Members of the Youth Advisory Council — high school students ages fourteen to nineteen — serve two-year terms, during which they identify problems and research solutions that could turn into actual state legislation. In the 2021 legislative session, for example, four different COYAC proposals were pushed through and made into law.



Youth Mental Health and Licensed Psychologists

click to enlarge Students in COYAC learn what it's like to legislate. Leigh Schmidt

How to Decrease School Shootings

Teaching Asian American History in Schools

Resource Assistance in Public Schools

click to enlarge Students from across the state are part of the Colorado Youth Advisory Council. Leigh Schmidt

Non-Legal Name Changes in Schools and Gender-Affirming Care