Colorado's Diabetes Rate Second Lowest in U.S. but Getting Worse

The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index has just issued a new report about the prevalence of diabetes in states and cities across the country, and as usual, Colorado and multiple communities here score very well.

But while Colorado has the second-lowest prevalence of diabetes in the United States, it's also the only state among the top six whose diabetes rate actually increased over the past ten years.

The complete report is accessible below. But here's the list of the ten states with the lowest diabetes rate during the 2016-2017 analysis period.



1. Alaska 8.4 percent

2. Colorado 8.6 percent

3. Montana 8.7 percent

4. New Hampshire 8.8 percent

5. Utah 8.9 percent

6. Vermont 8.9 percent

7. Massachusetts 9.0 percent

8. Minnesota 9.4 percent

9. Wyoming 9.5 percent

10. North Dakota 9.6 percent

Colorado's performance seems less impressive when it's put into context. Below, see the state's latest statistics for diabetes and obesity as compared with data from just shy of a decade ago:

Diabetes 2008-2009 rate: 7.0

2016-2017: 8.6

Percent Point Change: 1.6 Obesity 2008-2009 rate: 18.8

2016-2017 rate: 20.2

Percent Point Change: 1.4

This slippage isn't an outlier. Indeed, researchers found that no U.S. states experienced both lower diabetes and obesity rates over the analysis period. And Colorado is certainly in better shape than the states with the worst numbers.

The diabetes rate in West Virginia came in at 17.9 percent, more than double Colorado's. Moreover, seven other states in the southern region — Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee — topped 14 percent.

On the city side, Boulder and Fort Collins finished second and third, respectively, for the lowest diabetes rates of any community in the country. Here's the top ten:



1. Provo-Orem, UT 5.7 percent

2. Boulder, CO 6.1 percent

3. Fort Collins, CO 6.1 percent

4. Reno, NV 7.0 percent

5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 7.2 percent

6. Burlington-South Burlington, VT 7.6 percent

7. Anchorage, AK 7.9 percent

8. Boise City-Nampa, ID 7.9 percent

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 8.2 percent

10. Madison, WI 8.3 percent

Three other metro areas finished among the fifty cities with the lowest diabetes rates in the study. They are:



11. Colorado Springs, CO

Diabetes rate: 8.3

Obesity rate: 23.8 32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Diabetes rate: 9.3

Obesity rate: 21.1 42. Greeley, CO

Diabetes rate: 9.5

Obesity rate: 26.5

Clearly, Colorado remains one of the healthiest and most fit states in the nation — even if the news isn't quite as good as it once was.

