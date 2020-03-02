Procastination Pays Off in Colorado's First Presidential Primary

Colorado has some of the most voter-friendly procedures in the country, and this year for the first time, Coloradans can participate in the Super Tuesday presidential primary. But if they've already taken advantage of another hallmark of Colorado's voting provisions — the all-mail system that allowed voters to ballots weeks ago — they may have voted for a candidate who's dropped out of the race.

Both of Colorado's presidential ballots were mailed out the week of February 10 to all voters registered with the Democratic or Republican parties, or registered as Unaffiliated. Given the timing, the Democratic ballot lists seventeen names, including candidates who dropped out weeks ago, such as Michael Bennet and Cory Booker, as well as Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg, who just withdrew this week; if you voted for any of them, well, thanks for doing your civic duty.

This is one of those rare times when procrastinating pays off. While it's too late to mail in a ballot, if you haven't voted yet, you can deliver your ballot up until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at a vote center or another spot accepting ballots. Remember, you can only vote in your own major party primary (there are no minor party primaries this year, and February 3 was the date to change affiliations this round) or, if you're unaffiliated, you can only return the ballot of one major party.

That's if you received those ballots. If you didn't, and you're registered with a major party or unaffiliated, you can go to a vote center and vote. In fact, if you're not registered at all, there's still time to go to a vote center and register, right up until 7 p.m. on March 3. And the ranks of those who can vote have expanded, too

For the first time, seventeen-year-olds may be eligible to participate; if they'll be eighteen by the November 3 general election, they can vote in the primary. (It's too late to register online if you want to vote March 3, but there's plenty of time for November.)

If you need more information (where to drop off a ballot, where to get a ballot), try Denver's Presidential Primary Election Page, or the Colorado Secretary of State's GoVote page.

And think this is confusing? Changes in Colorado's presidential primary don't affect the rules for local and state candidates going through the Colorado Caucus, set for March 7.