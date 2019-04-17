 


Law enforcement near the area where Columbine threat suspect Sol Pais was reportedly captured.
CBS4

Columbine Threat Suspect Sol Pais Is Dead

Michael Roberts | April 17, 2019 | 10:48am
Sol Pais, the eighteen-year-old Florida woman whose alleged "infatuation" with the April 20, 1999, attack on Columbine High School led to the closure of schools in sixteen Denver-area districts today, April 17, is dead, the FBI office in Denver has confirmed.

At 10:19 a.m., CBS4 reporter Anica Padilla tweeted the following: "Sol Pais has been captured near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County." Then, at 10:38 a.m., she followed with this: "Sol Pais is dead, investigators confirm."

The FBI stated on its Twitter account that "there is no longer a threat to the community," at 10:44 a.m., adding, "More information to follow shortly." At 11:30 a.m., a second message stated, "We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe."

CBS4 noted that a SWAT team and a Clear Creek County snowcat near the Echo Lake Campground in Arapaho National Forest were involved in the search for Pais, who is said to have purchased a shotgun at a thus-far-unidentified Littleton retailer and was considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement has not revealed anything about Pais's cause of death thus far, but 9News's Kevin Vaughan tweeted that she died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is a developing story, which we'll be updating.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

