4
Sol Pais, eighteen, remains at large.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Columbine Threat Leads to School Closures in 16 Denver-Area Districts

Michael Roberts | April 17, 2019 | 5:58am
AA

Editor's note: Sol Pais has been reported to have died. Get additional information about her in our post "Columbine Threat Suspect Sol Pais Reportedly Dead" and "What We Know About Columbine Threat Suspect Sol Pais." Continue for our previous coverage.

Sol Pais, an eighteen-year-old Florida woman said to be obsessed with the Columbine High School shooting, remains at large, and because she reportedly purchased a shotgun shortly after arriving in Colorado, she's considered armed and dangerous.

Because of this threat, sixteen school districts across the Denver metro area will be closed today, April 17, three days prior to the twenty-year mark of the April 20, 1999, Columbine shootings, which killed twelve students and a teacher. The districts include Jefferson County Public Schools, which encompasses Columbine.

At 12:01 a.m. today, the Jeffco district sent out this tweet: "In collaboration with other Denver-metro area school districts, all Jeffco Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 17 due to the ongoing safety concern. All facilities and programs are closed for the day — no employees are to report."

This secondary message followed: "There will be no afternoon activities or athletic competitions. We will continue to keep families updated on this situation before the end of the day on Wednesday."

Denver Public Schools tweeted a message nearly identical to the first one above at 5:03 a.m. That this communication was delivered so late in comparison with Jeffco's is in keeping with the general tardiness of DPS when it came to dealing with the Pais matter, which was the subject of a late-night press conference streamed by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Here it is:

At 2:48 p.m. on April 16, more than two hours after the Jeffco district first notified the public about the situation and instituted lockout procedures, the Colorado Department of Education tweeted: "Due to a credible threat to schools by an individual identified by the FBI, the Department of Public Safety recommends all schools in the Denver metro area conduct a lockout and controlled release immediately. More info to come."

However, there appears to have been a lag of close to an hour between this alert and communication with at least some DPS schools; indeed, many of them dismissed as usual before learning about the concern. One charter school in Denver whose classes end at 4 p.m. was an exception to this rule: Staffers were all shown photos of Pais and instituted heightened security procedures when parents and guardians arrived to pick up their kids. However, teachers at that facility weren't given a heads-up until approximately 3:40 p.m.

Likewise, notifications to parents in the district were slow in arriving. DPS subsequently posted this explanation on its website: "We also understand that there were technical difficulties in our communications today that delayed receipt of some of the messages sent to families via text, robo-call and email. This was not acceptable and we will be reviewing our software immediately to determine why these delays occurred in the delivery of messages."

Look below to see the list of Denver area school districts that are closed today.

27J School District
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Adams 14 School District
Aurora Public Schools
Boulder Valley School District
Cherry Creek School District
Clear Creek School District
Denver Public Schools
Douglas County School District
Englewood Public Schools
JeffCo Public Schools
Littleton Public Schools
Mapleton Public Schools
Sheridan School District
St. Vrain Valley Schools
Thompson School District

Anyone with information about Sol Pais, who was last seen in the foothills area after purchasing the shotgun and ammunition at a Littleton retailer, is encouraged to contact the FBI tipline at 303-630-6227 or denverfbitips@fbi.gov.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

