The 88, Metro Denver's Last Drive-In, Wants to Close to Make Room for a Warehouse





In a statement sent to Westword on Monday, Kochevar and her management team offered up their own explanation for why they were finally bringing down the curtain after nearly half a century in business — insisting it was not an issue of selling out.



"The 88 Drive-In would like to set the record straight and tell you about our reasons for selling our beloved drive-in theatre," the statement says. "Firstly, this decision was not made lightly and was a joint decision of the family. We are not a big, greedy corporation. We are one small family with a family-run business. ... We were not approached by any buyers prior to putting the property up for sale. The property was put up for sale about two years ago, and has been under contract for about 18 months. ... We realize that there is also a current community need to expand 88th Ave and Rosemary to accommodate the explosion in population in the area, and we feel the land is at its highest and best use for the community in the re-development plan the buyer has created."



The statement adds, "Please, remember us with a loving, tender heart and know that this decision was not made from greed, but from sadness and loss. Our family grieves the loss of the drive-in, but it is what is best for us and for the community. The best way to support us in this time is to grieve with us, share with us your stories of the good times on our Facebook page. We do not know when our last night will be at this point, but we will be sure to post it when it is set. In the meantime, come on out and enjoy some movies under the stars and make some lasting memories."

click to enlarge Developers want to rezone the 88 Drive-In property from a PUD, or Planned Unit Development, to an I-1: Light-Intensity Industrial District. Commerce City

click to enlarge Developers want to put an 80,500-square-foot warehouse building on the lot where the 88 Drive-In has stood since 1971. Commerce City