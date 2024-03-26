 Commerce City's 88 Drive-in Theatre to Reopen This Spring | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

88 Drive-in Theatre to Reopen After Last Year's Closure Reports

It's unclear whether plans to turn the property into a warehouse will move forward, but metro Denver's last drive-in movie theater is still alive for now.
March 26, 2024
It's not over until it's over for the 88 Drive-In.
It's not over until it's over for the 88 Drive-In. Brandon Marshall
Share this:
The show will go on at the 88 Drive-In Theatre — at least for one more season.

The Commerce City theater will reopen for another season this spring, according to a March 25 social media announcement. The drive-in, open since 1972, was expected to shut down for good last summer after the owner revealed plans to sell the property to First Industrial Realty Trust and turn it into a warehouse.

At the time, developers said they wanted to begin construction in the spring of 2024. But now the land at 88th and Rosemary will continue to host moviegoers, prolonging the legacy of metro Denver's last drive-in movie theater.

The 88 Drive-In has not revealed a reopening date but said "it's almost time" in the announcement. It is unclear whether this will be the theater's last season; representatives of 88 Drive-In, First Industrial Realty Trust and the Commerce City government did not immediately respond to inquiries about the future of the theater.

Susan Kochevar, who ran the drive-in, wanted to sell it to "step away" from the movie theater business, Commerce City officials said last summer. Her family had owned the 88 Drive-In since 1976.

"Our family grieves the loss of the drive-in, but it is what is best for us and for the community," Kochevar told Westword in June. "This decision was not made lightly and was a joint decision of the family. We are not a big, greedy corporation. We are one small family with a family-run business. ...We feel the land is at its highest and best use for the community in the re-development plan the buyer has created."

The lot at 8780 Rosemary Street had been under contract since late 2021 with First Industrial Realty Trust, Kochevar said. The company had asked the city to rezone the property in 2023, proposing the construction of an 80,500-square-foot warehouse for three to four businesses.

The Commerce City Planning Commission advanced the rezoning proposal on May 16, 2023, but the City Council later delayed the full-council vote to July 17. However, the rezoning proposal was not brought up during the July 17 meeting, according to the meeting minutes.

The proposal has not reappeared on a council agenda as of March 26, based on a search of Commerce City Council's hearing calendar.

Kochevar has said the property needed a lot of work, including a new $100,000 screen — expenses she said would leave her "bled dry." She also claimed the increasing amount of traffic in the area brought too much noise and the warehouses surrounding the drive-in caused light pollution, "diluting the movies’ quality." Kochevar could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 88 Drive-In continued operating through November 2023, even after reports speculated the theater would permanently close that summer. When announcing its final movie lineup of last year, a Facebook post from the theater said, "This will be our Final weekend of THIS season!! We’ll be back in the Spring!" But the post was quickly edited to remove the sentence claiming the theater would reopen in the spring.

For now, the 88 Drive-In's future is as uncertain as it was last year. But it appears there's still time to catch a movie or two.

"We do not know when our last night will be," Kochevar told Westword in June. "In the meantime, come on out and enjoy some movies under the stars and make some lasting memories."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger
Nuggets Superfan Banned for "Unwanted Contact With Participants" After Repeated Warnings

Sports

Nuggets Superfan Banned for "Unwanted Contact With Participants" After Repeated Warnings

By Chris Perez
Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

Shopping

Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

By Hannah Metzger
Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

Comment of the Day

Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

By Westword Readers
Denver Patients Still Get Surprise Ambulance Bills Despite Laws Against Them

Health & Wellness

Denver Patients Still Get Surprise Ambulance Bills Despite Laws Against Them

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation