Reader: Gotta Be Drunk to Appreciate the Way the Rockies Play

That's where the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar is selling 12-ounce drafts of Coors and Coors Light for $3 each. As soon as the scheduled first pitch time passes, the beer deal is over. Keep that in mind when the Rockies — currently at the bottom of the National League West, with a 6-16 record — return to Coors Field on April 28.
In the meantime, in hundreds of comments on the Westword Facebook post about the Coors Field deal, fans spill plenty of thoughts about beer, the ballpark and the owners of the Colorado Rockies. Says Pat:
The best part of being at Coors Field these days. Just sayin!!!Adds Jonathan:
So more people can get even more hammered. ... Sounds like a solid game plan.Replies Patrick:
The only way you can watch the Rockies is by being hammered.Notes Jeff:
Exactly what the owners want. Distract you from the hot garbage being put on the field.Suggests Taylor:
Coors Field is a giant bar. You can't change my mind.Adds Roger:
Just reinforcing the fact that Coors Field is nothing more than a beer party with a pickup baseball game in the back yard.Suggests Josh:
Gotta be drunk to appreciate the way the Rockies play.Offers Natalie:
This is why we can’t have nice things… er…I mean a winning team!Concludes Ron:
Being at the game is painful enough with the way the Rockies are playing. Why would I go early for two additional hours just to drink some cheap Coors? Maybe if Monfort could sell the team so we have a competitive product that we can get excited about.What do you think about Coors Field? The way the Rockies are playing? The ownership? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]