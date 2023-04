Reader: Gotta Be Drunk to Appreciate the Way the Rockies Play

The best part of being at Coors Field these days. Just sayin!!!



So more people can get even more hammered. ... Sounds like a solid game plan.

The only way you can watch the Rockies is by being hammered.



Exactly what the owners want. Distract you from the hot garbage being put on the field.

Coors Field is a giant bar. You can't change my mind.



Just reinforcing the fact that Coors Field is nothing more than a beer party with a pickup baseball game in the back yard.



Gotta be drunk to appreciate the way the Rockies play.



This is why we can’t have nice things… er…I mean a winning team!



Being at the game is painful enough with the way the Rockies are playing. Why would I go early for two additional hours just to drink some cheap Coors? Maybe if Monfort could sell the team so we have a competitive product that we can get excited about.



A recent report from NJ.bet , an online betting website, gave much-needed points to the Colorado Rockies and Coors Field for having the cheapest beer in all of baseball , at $3 a pop. But there's a catch: They're only available for two hours before the scheduled first pitch, on the Rooftop deck.That's where the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar is selling 12-ounce drafts of Coors and Coors Light for $3 each. As soon as the scheduled first pitch time passes, the beer deal is over. Keep that in mind when the Rockies — currently at the bottom of the National League West, with a 6-16 record — return to Coors Field on April 28.In the meantime, in hundreds of comments on the Westword Facebook post about the Coors Field deal , fans spill plenty of thoughts about beer, the ballpark and the owners of the Colorado Rockies. Says Pat:Adds Jonathan:Replies Patrick:Notes Jeff:Suggests Taylor:Adds Roger:Suggests Josh:Offers Natalie:Concludes Ron:What do you think about Coors Field? The way the Rockies are playing? The ownership? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]