Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

News

$3 Beers at Coors Field: Not a Myth!

April 18, 2023 10:49AM

The $3 beer isn't necessarily easy to find.
The $3 beer isn't necessarily easy to find. Brandon Marshall
A recent report from NJ.bet, an online betting website, ranked the Colorado Rockies and Coors Field as having the cheapest beer in all of baseball at $3 a pop — leading many Denverites to scoff at this astonishing claim.

Turns out it's true, but there's a catch.

Every game before the scheduled first pitch, fans visiting the Rooftop deck and Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar in right field are able to buy 12-ounce drafts of Coors and Coors Light for $3 each, as well as $6 craft beers — and 16-ounce tall boys, to boot.

As soon as the scheduled first pitch time passes, regardless of whether the first pitch is actually thrown, the beer deal is over. But there's a silver lining to the cheap silver bullets: Fans can get into the Rooftop bars and restaurants two hours prior to first pitch, and the "Batting Practice specials" on beer are available the entire time, according to the Rockies' website

Westword got a firsthand look at these discounted beers on Monday night, April 17, during the Rockies vs. Pirates game, and can confirm that they are indeed $3 and readily available at the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar.

Additional investigation showed that Rockies mascot Dinger, the victim of a recent attack, was up on his feet and looking unscathed after the April 10 incident. The Rockies may have lost last night's game by eleven runs (their sixth straight loss), but at least there's a winner of a deal in right field. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Neufeld is a staff writer at Westword. Born in Longmont, he got his start in journalism at CU Denver’s The Sentry. Now, he's moved on to citywide topics including politics, environment, housing and more.
Contact: Benjamin Neufeld

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation