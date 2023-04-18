$3 Beers at Coors Field: Not a Myth!

A recent report from NJ.bet, an online betting website, ranked the Colorado Rockies and Coors Field as having the cheapest beer in all of baseball at $3 a pop — leading many Denverites to scoff at this astonishing claim.
Turns out it's true, but there's a catch.
Every game before the scheduled first pitch, fans visiting the Rooftop deck and Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar in right field are able to buy 12-ounce drafts of Coors and Coors Light for $3 each, as well as $6 craft beers — and 16-ounce tall boys, to boot.
As soon as the scheduled first pitch time passes, regardless of whether the first pitch is actually thrown, the beer deal is over. But there's a silver lining to the cheap silver bullets: Fans can get into the Rooftop bars and restaurants two hours prior to first pitch, and the "Batting Practice specials" on beer are available the entire time, according to the Rockies' website.
Westword got a firsthand look at these discounted beers on Monday night, April 17, during the Rockies vs. Pirates game, and can confirm that they are indeed $3 and readily available at the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar.
Additional investigation showed that Rockies mascot Dinger, the victim of a recent attack, was up on his feet and looking unscathed after the April 10 incident. The Rockies may have lost last night's game by eleven runs (their sixth straight loss), but at least there's a winner of a deal in right field.