 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Politics |

Funniest Cory Gardner Instagram Satire Posts After Presidential Debate

Michael Roberts | September 30, 2020 | 6:32am
Senator Cory Gardner seen delivering his July 4th message.
Senator Cory Gardner seen delivering his July 4th message.
U.S. Senate
AA

President Donald Trump's ninety minutes-plus Mussolini impression on September 29, which had originally been advertised as a debate with former vice president Joe Biden, didn't do any favors for Cory Gardner.

Throughout his campaign, Colorado's incumbent Republican senator has tried to come across as a chummy regular guy in his own ads while relying on highly funded surrogates to portray his opponent, ex-governor John Hickenlooper, as a cross between Genghis Khan and Hannibal Lecter. Now, however, Gardner must figure out a way to maintain his friendly image even as he embraces a leader who came across during last night's performance as the sort of person from whom responsible parents would shield their children if they encountered him on the street.

Gardner has yet to share an official response regarding Trump's embrace of the even darker side. But at least voters in need of a laugh have a place to enjoy one, albeit at his expense.

Related Stories

We're talking about @yeetcorygardneragain, a satirical Instagram sequel to @yeetcorygardner, a predecessor that vanished under mysterious circumstances.

The original page popped up without fanfare last week and quickly made a mark with its deadpan humor. The format boasted generic photos of the senator overlaid with phrases meant to make him seem like a clueless buffoon.

Examples? "Cory Gardner tried to call ICE on Illegal Pete's." "Cory Gardner's favorite craft beer is Coors Light." And the pièce de résistance, "Cory Gardner Goes to Casa Bonita for the Food."

The word-of-mouth buzz over these items resulted in the page zooming past 10,000 followers with lightning speed, only to disappear as quickly as it appeared.

Then, on the morning of September 29, @yeetcorygardneragain arrived. "Formerly @yeetcorygardner. Still a satire account. Still not affiliated with any candidates," its description reads. Also shared was a post that states: "Well gang. @yeetcorygardner has been disabled. Working to get it back. In the meantime, donate + email...for a sticker!"

We sent a series of questions to the email address provided and have not yet received a reply. For now, though, we're simply thrilled to have a reason to smile about politics again. After last night, that seemed like an impossible dream.

Here are the first salvos from @yeetcorygardneragain.

View this post on Instagram

Attendant has been notified to assist you.

A post shared by Vote. (@yeetcorygardneragain) on

View this post on Instagram

SoooooEEEEEEY! Sooooeeeey! Here, pig pig pig.

A post shared by Vote. (@yeetcorygardneragain) on

View this post on Instagram

Wonder if they take ExpressToll.

A post shared by Vote. (@yeetcorygardneragain) on

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.