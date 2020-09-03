COVID 19: Broadmoor Hotel Now an Outbreak

Even the Broadmoor, a legendary luxury hotel owned by Phil Anschutz, one of the state's richest residents, isn't immune from COVID-19. The Colorado Springs landmark has been declared an outbreak, and is on this week's list of 34 new sites.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The growth of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths has stabilized in recent weeks, with positivity rates consistently below the 5 percent mark considered a warning sign by public-health officials — but the number of outbreaks hasn't waned. Data updated by the CDPHE yesterday, September 2, blew past the 600 outbreaks mark for the first time, with 156 active cases and 468 considered resolved. That's a total of 624, up from 590 a week earlier. The last time the CDPHE reported a weekly number higher than 34 was on May 20, when it listed 43 new outbreaks during the biggest increase in testing since the rise of the novel coronavirus.

More schools have been popping up on the roster since the restart of in-person instruction at many facilities, as illustrated by the latest stats. Making appearances are Bear Creek Elementary and Monument Academy in El Paso County, as well as Sand Creek Elementary in Douglas County. Also on the list is Colorado College in Colorado Springs, which has now opted to begin its year online after ten students tested positive; four others are considered probable victims of the disease.

Two more enterprises are experiencing second outbreaks: a Chick-fil-A in Adams County (the fast-food purveyor remains the chain with the most outbreaks in Colorado) and Laurel Manor Care Center, which has already seen more than its share of tragedy. Laurel's original outbreak, first reported in March, resulted in fourteen deaths; in the latest outbreak, eleven residents have tested positive, as have as many as seven staffers.

Other just-identified outbreaks of note include one at the Arapahoe County District Courthouse that's already considered resolved, another involving individuals battling the Cameron Peak fire, and spreads at a Larimer County tanning salon, a Jefferson County fire station, a Top Golf in Thornton and the Whole Foods in Tamarac Square — the first Colorado outbreak for the market giant.

Here are this week's additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified: