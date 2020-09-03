COVID 19: Broadmoor Hotel Now an Outbreak

Even the Broadmoor, a legendary luxury hotel owned by Phil Anschutz, one of the state's richest residents, isn't immune from COVID-19. The Colorado Springs landmark has been declared an outbreak, and is on this week's list of 34 new sites.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The growth of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths has stabilized in recent weeks, with positivity rates consistently below the 5 percent mark considered a warning sign by public-health officials — but the number of outbreaks hasn't waned. Data updated by the CDPHE yesterday, September 2, blew past the 600 outbreaks mark for the first time, with 156 active cases and 468 considered resolved. That's a total of 624, up from 590 a week earlier. The last time the CDPHE reported a weekly number higher than 34 was on May 20, when it listed 43 new outbreaks during the biggest increase in testing since the rise of the novel coronavirus.
More schools have been popping up on the roster since the restart of in-person instruction at many facilities, as illustrated by the latest stats. Making appearances are Bear Creek Elementary and Monument Academy in El Paso County, as well as Sand Creek Elementary in Douglas County. Also on the list is Colorado College in Colorado Springs, which has now opted to begin its year online after ten students tested positive; four others are considered probable victims of the disease.
Two more enterprises are experiencing second outbreaks: a Chick-fil-A in Adams County (the fast-food purveyor remains the chain with the most outbreaks in Colorado) and Laurel Manor Care Center, which has already seen more than its share of tragedy. Laurel's original outbreak, first reported in March, resulted in fourteen deaths; in the latest outbreak, eleven residents have tested positive, as have as many as seven staffers.
Other just-identified outbreaks of note include one at the Arapahoe County District Courthouse that's already considered resolved, another involving individuals battling the Cameron Peak fire, and spreads at a Larimer County tanning salon, a Jefferson County fire station, a Top Golf in Thornton and the Whole Foods in Tamarac Square — the first Colorado outbreak for the market giant.
Here are this week's additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:
1. Achieve Whole Recovery, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (outpatient), Outpatient, Medication Assisted Treatment Center, El Paso County, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
2. Ainsworth Trailer Repair, Active, Other, Repair Shop, Denver County, 8/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
3. Arapahoe County District Courthouse, Resolved, 9/1/2020, Law Enforcement, Other, District Court, Arapahoe County, 8/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
4. At the Beach, Active, Other, Tanning salon, Larimer County, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
5. AVA, Active, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec Rafting/zipline company, Chaffee County, 8/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases
6. Bear Creek Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
7. Broadmoor Resort, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 8/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
8. Bull and Davies, Office, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 9/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases
9. Cameron Peak Fire, Active, Other, Fire Response, Larimer County, 8/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases
10. Chick-fil-A 01304, Sept 2020, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 8/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
11. Colorado College, Active, College/University, El Paso County, 8/29/2020, 10 positive attendee cases, 4 probable attendee cases
12. Colorado Mountain Brewery (600 S 21st St #180), Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
13. Colorado Property Management Specialists Inc., Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
14. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335), Active, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, Larimer County, 8/27/2020, 11 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
15. Coronado Stone, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Stone, tile and brick manufacturing company, Pueblo County, 8/31/2020, 7 positive staff cases
16. Downtown Vineyard Church, Active, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 8/29/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
17. EDC of Denver, LLC, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
18. Fresh Harvest, Active, Food Warehouse, Potato Warehouse, Saguache County, 8/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
19. FW Manufacturing, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
20. Growing Hearts and Minds, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 8/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
21. Kohl's Department Store (N Powers Blvd), Active, Retailer, Retail Department Store, El Paso County, 8/28/2020, 3 positive staff cases
22. Laurel Manor Care Center, Inc (020527): August 2020, Active Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 8/27/2020, 11 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
23. Leroux Creek Foods, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Delta County, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
24. Monument Academy, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
25. Orchard Valley Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe, 9/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
26. RTD East Metro Division, Active, Other, Transportation, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
27. Russ Davis Wholesale, Active, Food Warehouse, Pueblo County, 8/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
28. Sand Creek Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/27/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
29. South Metro Fire and Rescue Station 19, Active, Other, Fire Station, Jefferson County, 9/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases
30. The Steller Group, Inc., Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 8/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
31. Sterling Federal Credit Union, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Logan County, 8/26/2020, 10 positive staff cases
32. Top Golf Thornton, Active, Indoor Entertainment/Rec Recreation Facility and Restaurant, Adams County, 9/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 18 probable staff cases
33. Vista View Care Center (02R315), Active, Healthcare — Long-term Acute Care, Adams County, 8/27/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
34. Whole Foods — Tamarac, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 9/1/2020, 5 positive staff cases
