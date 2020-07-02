COVID-19: New Colorado Outbreaks Nearly Double in a Week

Colorado's daily COVID-19 case count more than doubled in a ten-day period, up to 218 on June 30. And just-released statistics about outbreaks are equally worrisome.
According to a report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, issued yesterday afternoon, July 1, investigators have identified 25 new outbreak sites. That's a bump of more than 78 percent over fresh entries reported one week earlier.
Just as significant is the variety of settings where outbreaks have been identified, including the first strip club to be cited and what appears to be a teenage party.
The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The 25 new outbreaks represent a big leap from the fourteen on June 24. The last time the CDPHE reported a bigger number was on May 20, when it listed 43 new outbreaks amid the biggest increase in testing since the rise of the novel coronavirus. Following the state's first outbreaks report on April 15, the division had added 40 outbreaks on April 22 and 34 on April 29.
As of July 1, the CDPHE's outbreaks total is 362. More than half are tagged "resolved," including three on the new list — evidence that the agency is dealing more quickly with such scenarios.
Seven of the new sites are categorized at least in part as restaurants. They include traditional eateries ranging from a McDonald's in Prowers County and Tommyknocker Tavern in Creede to the dining offerings at the tony Boulder Country Club, plus other places that serve food as an ancillary function — among them a Top Golf outlet in Arapahoe County and the Players Club adult-entertainment venue at 6710 Federal Boulevard in Adams County.
Also of note are a child-care center in Weld County, the administrative offices of the Pueblo Police Department, a beauty salon in El Paso County, Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Garfield County, multiple construction sites, and what's described as "an adolescent gathering in Telluride." We've reached out to the CDPHE for more details about the latter.
In the meantime, here are the latest additions, complete with the date when the outbreak was identified:
1. ABC Child Development Center, Active, Child care center, Weld County, 6/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
2. Administrative Office — Pueblo Police Department, Active, Office/indoor workspace, Pueblo County, 6/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
3. Adolescent Gathering in Telluride, Active, Other, Gathering, San Miguel County, 6/22/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
4. Bella's Beauty Salon, Active, Other, Beauty Salon, El Paso County, 6/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
5. Bennett, Adams Pioneer Solar Farm, Active, Other, Construction Site, Adams County, 6/25/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
6. Boulder Country Club, Active, Restaurant sit-down, Boulder County, 6/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases
7. Brookside Assisted Living (230514), Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, El Paso County, 6/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
8. Burris Optics, Active, Other, Manufacturing/Retail, Weld County, 6/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
9. Cam Solar, Resolved — 6/25/2020, Other, Electrical Contractor, Denver County, 6/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
10. Denver Mattress Co., Active, Other, Store, Denver County, 6/26/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
11. Exceptional Stays Cleaning Company, Active, Other, Cleaning Company, San Miguel County, 6/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
12. Hearth Restaurant and Pub, Active, Restaurant sit-down, Weld County, 6/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
13. Hops N Drops, Active, Restaurant sit-down, El Paso County, 6/25/2020, 8 positive staff cases
14. Hospice Del Valle, Active, Healthcare, other, Hospice, Alamosa County, 6/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
15. Independent Financial, Active, Other, Bank, Denver County, 6/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases
16. Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Active, Other, Hot Spring/Spa, Garfield County, 6/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
17. Lipman Colorado LLC, Resolved — 6/30/2020, Other, Produce, Repack Warehouse/Distribution, Denver County, 6/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases
18. McDonald's, Active, Restaurant, fast food, Prowers County, 6/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
19. Midwest Barricade Co., Active, Office/indoor workspace, Traffic safety equipment supplier company, El Paso County, 6/25/2020, 7 positive staff cases
20. Origin Hotel Westminster, Construction Site, Resolved — 6/30/2020, Other, Construction site, Jefferson County, 6/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
21. Players Club, Active, Restaurant, other or unknown type, Restaurant/Adult Entertainment, Adams County, 6/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases
22. River Run Construction Site, Active, Other, Construction, Grand County, 6/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases
23. Tommyknocker Tavern, Active, Restaurant sit-down, Mineral County, 6/25/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
24. Top Golf, Active, Other, Recreation Facility and Restaurant, Arapahoe County, 6/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
25. Vibra Hospital Construction Site, Active, Other, Construction Site, Adams County, 7/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
