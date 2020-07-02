COVID-19: New Colorado Outbreaks Nearly Double in a Week

Colorado's daily COVID-19 case count more than doubled in a ten-day period, up to 218 on June 30. And just-released statistics about outbreaks are equally worrisome.

According to a report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, issued yesterday afternoon, July 1, investigators have identified 25 new outbreak sites. That's a bump of more than 78 percent over fresh entries reported one week earlier.

Just as significant is the variety of settings where outbreaks have been identified, including the first strip club to be cited and what appears to be a teenage party.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 25 new outbreaks represent a big leap from the fourteen on June 24. The last time the CDPHE reported a bigger number was on May 20, when it listed 43 new outbreaks amid the biggest increase in testing since the rise of the novel coronavirus. Following the state's first outbreaks report on April 15, the division had added 40 outbreaks on April 22 and 34 on April 29.

As of July 1, the CDPHE's outbreaks total is 362. More than half are tagged "resolved," including three on the new list — evidence that the agency is dealing more quickly with such scenarios.

Seven of the new sites are categorized at least in part as restaurants. They include traditional eateries ranging from a McDonald's in Prowers County and Tommyknocker Tavern in Creede to the dining offerings at the tony Boulder Country Club, plus other places that serve food as an ancillary function — among them a Top Golf outlet in Arapahoe County and the Players Club adult-entertainment venue at 6710 Federal Boulevard in Adams County.

Also of note are a child-care center in Weld County, the administrative offices of the Pueblo Police Department, a beauty salon in El Paso County, Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Garfield County, multiple construction sites, and what's described as "an adolescent gathering in Telluride." We've reached out to the CDPHE for more details about the latter.

In the meantime, here are the latest additions, complete with the date when the outbreak was identified:

