COVID-19 Update: Virus Officially in Every Colorado County

Kiowa County has now registered its first COVID-19 case.

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 63 of 64 Colorado counties had reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus. The only exception was Kiowa County, the fifth-least-populated in the state (1,398 residents as of the 2010 census), located in Colorado's southeastern quadrant.

Over recent weeks, Westword has reached out to health authorities in Kiowa County on multiple occasions to ask how this feat was achieved, but received no response. Now the question is academic. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's latest COVID-19 data summary reveals the first confirmed case in Kiowa County.

No corner of the state remains untouched by the virus.

Still, Kiowa County has just that single case of COVID-19, and the case counts in several other counties haven't gone beyond the single digits, including Dolores and Hinsdale (3 each), San Juan (6) and Jackson (9). Contrast that with the totals in Denver County (13,116), Adams (9,099), El Paso (6,871), Jefferson (5,716) and Weld (4,712).

Here are the latest figures for the progress of the disease in Colorado, updated at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. We've juxtaposed the stats from September 20 to add perspective.



69,709 cases (up 4,872 from September 20)

7,523 hospitalized (up 160 from September 20)

64 counties (63 counties on September 20)

2,041 deaths among cases (up 27 from September 20)

1,940 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 27 from September 20)

736 outbreaks (up 39 from September 20)

Note that the case increase over the past seven days is the largest in months — and the bump is echoed by infections reported to the state by day, which had been in the 200-300 range until the past few weeks.



September 26 — 550

September 25 — 499

September 24 — 602

September 23 — 598

September 22 — 580

September 21 — 623

September 20 — 539

September 19 — 496

September 18 — 633

September 17 — 606

Colorado's positivity rate is on the rise as well. At 3.86 percent per 100,000 residents, it's inching ever closer to the 5 percent mark considered a warning line by public-health experts. Moreover, the previous week's emergency-department syndromic COVID-19 visits stands at 1.22 percent, a .27 percent boost, and last week's outpatient syndromic COVID-19 visits rose to 3.95 percent, a .57 leap.

Hospitalization data is more stable, but it's started to edge higher, too, albeit at a more modest pace than cases. Here are those numbers over recent ten-day periods.

Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19 September 27, 2020

263 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/Persons Under Investigation)

177 (67 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

86 (33 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 26, 2020

285 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

186 (65 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

99 (35 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 25, 2020

248 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

171 (69 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

77 (31 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 24, 2020

258 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

167 (65 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

91 (35 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 23, 2020

259 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

158 (61 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

101 (39 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 22, 2020

230 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

148 (64 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

82 (36 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 21, 2020

239 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

152 (64 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

87 (36 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 20, 2020

239 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

150 (63 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

89 (37 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 19, 2020

237 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

144 (61 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

93 (39 percent) Persons Under Investigation September 18, 2020

230 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

147 (64 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

83 (36 percent) Persons Under Investigation New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date September 26, 2020

36 patients admitted to the hospital

29 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 25, 2020

24 patients admitted to the hospital

27 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 24, 2020

44 patients admitted to the hospital

27 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 23, 2020

29 patients admitted to the hospital

24 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 22, 2020

23 patients admitted to the hospital

23 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 21, 2020

22 patients admitted to the hospital

23 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 20, 2020

25 patients admitted to the hospital

23 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 19, 2020

21 patients admitted to the hospital

20 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 18, 2020

23 patients admitted to the hospital

20 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital September 17, 2020

27 patients admitted to the hospital

21 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

Schools at all levels are also seeing more COVID-19 cases.

Colleges continue to be a primary focus, and for good reason: The University of Colorado Boulder temporarily shifted to remote learning because of an explosion of positive cases that inspired Boulder County Public Health to institute a gatherings ban on all residents between the ages of 18-to-22. And the 900 or so students living at the Braiden and Summit dorms on the Colorado State University campus are now under mandatory quarantine after COVID-19 was detected through wastewater monitoring.

The reported number of schools at the elementary or secondary levels that are partly or entirely on quarantine has been growing substantially, too, with three Douglas County facilities — Mountain Vista High School, Castle View High School and Douglas County High School — presenting telling examples. The latter moved entirely to online learning, at least for the short term, in part "due to the lack of available substitute teachers to cover in-person classes."