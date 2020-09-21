CU Boulder COVID-19 Explosions Prompt Two-Week Shift Online

On September 15, the University of Colorado Boulder announced a stay-at-home recommendation following an explosion of COVID-19 infections at dorms and multiple Greek houses near the campus so large that it made Boulder County a national hot spot for the novel coronavirus and helped boost the case count for the entire state to the highest levels in more than six weeks.

Nonetheless, CU Boulder administrators didn't immediately shut down on-site instruction. Instead, the powers-that-be designated it an essential activity, much like purchasing food or obtaining medical assistance.

Now, however, things have changed. On September 21, chancellor Phil DeStefano announced that CU Boulder will shift to entirely remote education for at least two weeks.

The start date: Wednesday, September 23.

Moreover, future extensions are possible; two weeks is referred to as the minimum amount of time that must pass before students will be able to be back in classrooms again. Moreover, the announcement spells out potential discipline for violating public-health orders, with ten-day suspensions possible for anyone who throws a big party or otherwise breaks isolation rules, for example. DeStefano notes that this has already happened to a dozen CU Boulder students.

Here's a video sent to the larger CU Boulder community in which DeStefano discusses the move, acccompanied by the announcement itself.