COVID-19: Grocers (Maybe Yours) Pile Up on Huge New Outbreak List

There are well over 200 additions to the latest weekly update about outbreaks of COVID-19 assembled by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Sites identified on December 2 include places most of us visit regularly, including over a dozen major grocery and department stores, with Target, King Soopers and Walmart well represented.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The number of newly recognized outbreaks rose for nine consecutive weeks beginning on September 30, when the department's roster grew by 53 over a seven-day period, and running through November 25, when a weekly count of 276 resulted in a staggering total of 2,086: 1,123 considered active and 963 closed.

This past week's outbreak additions which encompassed the Thanksgiving holiday, ended that streak — but there's no indication that the wave has crested. Another 224 locations were added to the list, putting the total number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic at 2,310: 1,262 active outbreaks as wellas 1,048 deemed resolved.

Many of the retailers highlighted in our November 10 roundup of chains with the most COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado reappeared in the December 2 report. Three Targets turn up (among them the Arvada South branch), as do a trio of operations run by grocery giant Kroger — two King Soopers in Jefferson County and a City Market in La Plata County. But these figures are dwarfed by the digits put up by Walmart. A stunning nine of the corporation's stores in this state have been freshly designated as outbreaks: one in Denver, another in Arapahoe County, four in El Paso County and single stores in three other places.

Still, the most worrisome category is healthcare, which encompasses 73 of the new entries — many of them nursing homes or similar facilities populated by residents extremely vulnerable to the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, the volume of infections is returning to levels seen during the deadliest early phase of the pandemic, and fatalities are following suit. A nursing center in Crowley County has registered nineteen positive resident cases, eleven probable resident cases and one resident death, in addition to nineteen positive staff cases and two probable staff cases. Likewise, a Pueblo assisted-living specialist has tallied five positive resident cases, 28 probable resident cases and a resident death, plus twenty positive staff cases and fifteen probable staff cases.

Plenty of K-12 schools have outbreaks of their own — 29 make their first appearances on the list, many on the Front Range — and so do fourteen food-related enterprises, some specializing in fast food, others of the sit-down variety. Several outbreaks associated with ski resorts have popped up, too, along with two hockey teams in Boulder, a pair of churches (Denver's Christ in the City is one of them), numerous government agencies and a wide range of other settings capable of touching virtually every person in the state.

Here are the 224 new Colorado outbreaks on the list, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted, as well as whether the outbreak is considered resolved. (Note that because of varied local reporting standards, among other factors, some of the outbreaks go back weeks or even months, even though the public is only learning about them now.)



1. Addenbrooke Classical Grammar School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

2. Alamosa Sheriff's Office & Detention Facility, Correctional, Other, Alamosa County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

3. Altman Specialty Plants, Retailer, Plant Nursery With Retailer/Wholesale, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 20 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

4. All Points North, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Eagle County, 11/25/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

5. Arapahoe Community College — Art and Design Center, College/University, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

6. Bear Creek Elementary School: November 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

7. Berthoud Living Center (020388), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/27/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 9 positive staff cases

8. Best Western Alpenglo Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Grand County, 11/13/2020, 5 positive staff cases

9. Bighorn Bistro Steakhouse, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

10. Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

11. Blossom View Assisted Living (231104), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

12. Bon Appetit Management Company, Caterer, On-site Restaurant Company Offering Full Food-Service Management to Corporations, Universities, Museums and Specialty Venues, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 6 positive staff cases

13. Boulder Hockey Club, 12A1, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases

14. Boulder Hockey Club, Team 16U Lady RoughRiders, Sports Stable in Superior, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

15. Boys & Girls Club Program at Truscott Elementary School, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases

16. Breckenridge Adult Ski School, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Ski School, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

17. Broadmoor Court ALF (230540), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

18. Broken Compass Brewing, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

19. Brookdale Boulder Creek (2303QF), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/1/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 15 positive staff cases

20. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases

21. Brookdale Skyline (02R487), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 33 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

22. Brookshire House Rehabilitation and Care Community (020403): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

23. Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (02R989): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Broomfield, 12/1/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

24. Cache La Poudre Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

25. CACI Denver Tech Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

26. Cadence Academy Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 5 positive staff cases

27. Camber Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Grand County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

28. Cappella of Pueblo West (2306FN), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

29. Cargill Meat Solutions: November 2020, Meat Processing/Packaging, Morgan County, 11/30/2020, 14 positive staff cases

30. Carriage House Assisted Living (23R455), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Phillips County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

31. Catholic Charities Kentucky Head Start, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases

32. Children's Eye Physicians, Healthcare — Outpatient, Optical, Arapahoe County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

33. Chimayo Mexican Grill, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/21/2020, 3 positive staff cases

34. Christ in the City, Religious Facility, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

35. Cinnamon Park (230367): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 10 positive resident cases

36. City Market North, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

37. City of Fort Collins Streets Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

38. City of Greeley Forestry Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/j30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

39. City of Greeley Wastewater Treatment, Other, Wastewater Treatment, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

40. Colorado International Language Academy: November 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

41. Comfort Dental — Austin Bluffs, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 4 positive staff cases

42. Comfort Dental Braces, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/27/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

43. Community Alternatives of El Paso County: November 2020, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive resident cases

44. Community Intersections — Grand Junction, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

45. Concrete Works of Colorado, Construction Site, Alamosa County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

46. Congregation Rodef Shalom Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

47. Creighton Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases

48. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Crowley County, 11/25/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 11 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 19 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

49. Dairy Engineering Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/21/2020, 3 positive staff cases

50. Delta Correctional Center, State Prison, Delta County, 11/23/2020, 14 positive resident cases, 7 probable resident cases, 1 probable staff case

51. Delta County Health Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Health Department, Delta County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

52. Dominos Jewell, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases

53. East Larimer County (ELCO) Water District, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

54. El Paso County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases

55. Evenings Porch LLC (23I527), Healthcare, Assisted Living, La Plata County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

56. Fairacres Manor, Inc. (020369): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

57. Fedewa/JDG Construction Site — Personal Residence, Construction Site, Construction Site/Personal Residence, Routt County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

58. FedEx Freight COS Terminal, Distribution Center/Business, Global Shipping Company, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 7 positive staff cases

59. Firefly Autism, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

60. First National Bank — Fort Collins, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

61. Five Guys, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/25/2020, 8 positive staff cases

62. Five Star Residences at Dayton Place (2304D3): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

63. Florence Care Home, Inc (23068G), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Fremont County, 11/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case

64. Flower Subaru, Car Dealership, Montrose County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

65. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

66. Fort Lupton City Hall, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases

67. Fowler Health Care (020219), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

68. Fremont County DHS, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 11/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases

69. Gardens at St Elizabeth (230426), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

70. Grand County Christian Academy, School, K-12, Grand County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

71. Great Wolf Lodge: November 2020 , Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Water Park Resort, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

72. Gypsum Creek Middle School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

73. Health District of Northern Larimer County Family Dental Clinic, Other, Dental Clinic, Larimer County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

74. High Plains School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

75. Hilltop House, Correctional, Other, La Plata County, 15 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

76. Home Health of Western Colorado, Healthcare — Outpatient, Montrose County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

77. Igadl Dispensary, Retailer, Dispensary, Grand County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases

78. iKid Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

79. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

80. James Irwin Charter Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases

81. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office — Dakota Building, Law Enforcement Administration, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases

82. Jefferson Jr/Sr High, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive attendee cases

83. JP Morgan Chase Bank- Lakewood (Alameda Ave.), Outdoor/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

84. Juniper Village at Louisville (23033N), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases

85. Juniper Village — The Spearly Center (020424): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

86. King Soopers #41, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases

87. Kurt Manufacturing, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Machine Manufacturer, Pueblo County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

88. La Petite Academy — Rio Vista, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

89. Land Title Guarantee Company — Pueblo, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

90. Las Animas County Sheriff Department, Law Enforcement — Other, Las Animas County, 11/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases

91. Limagrain Cereal Seeds, LLC, Agriculture — Other, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

92. Lincoln Health Care Center (020167), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Lincoln County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 4 positive staff cases

93. Little People's Landing, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases

94. Lowes #2568, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 6 positive staff cases

95. Manor Vail Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Eagle County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

96. McDonald's Vail, Restaurant — Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases

97. Mesa Manor Center (021177), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5 positive resident cases, 7 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

98. Metco Landscape — Colorado Springs North Branch, Home Maintenance Services, Landscaping Business, El Paso County, 11/14/2020, 4 positive staff cases

99. Milender White-DMV Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

100. Minnequa Medicenter (020675), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 35 positive resident cases, 9 probable resident cases, 2 resident deaths (1 lab-confirmed), 37 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

101. Moltz Construction — Commerce City, Jobsite, Construction Site, Adams County, 12/1/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

102. Monarch High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

103. Montage Creek (23S304), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Montrose County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases

104. Montessori School of Denver, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases

105. Montezuma County Department of Social Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Montezuma County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases

106. MorningStar of Arvada (23T231), Healthcare — Combined Care, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 12 probable resident cases, 10 positive staff cases, 12 probable staff cases

107. Most Precious Blood Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/27/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

108. Mountain View High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases, 1 probable staff case

109. Mount Massive Liquors, Retailer, Lake County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases

110. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases

111. Networks Unlimited, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

112. New Century Hospice, Healthcare — Hospice, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 7 positive staff cases

113. New Genesis Transitional Living Shelter: November 2020, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing/Shelter, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

114. Nordstrom at Cherry Creek, Retailer, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases

115. Northern Colorado Catering, Caterer, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

116. North Star Rehabilitation and Care Community (020413), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 16 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 16 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff cases, 1 staff death

117. Pagosa Elementary, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

118. Park Regency Thornton (23Q568): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/26/2020, 18 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

119. Parks and Recreation- — Wash Park HQ, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec Park and Rec Grounds, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases

120. Peace Officers Academy — WCCC/CMU, College/University, University Program, Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 12 positive attendee cases

121. Peach Tree True Value, Convenience/Corner Store, Mesa County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

122. Penrose Taphouse and Eatery, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

123. Phase 2 Company (PK-8 site), Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

124. Physical Therapy Connection, PC, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

125. Pikes Peak Community College: Campus Police, College/University, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

126. Pine Grove Crossing (23N138), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 9 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab-confirmed), 3 positive staff cases

127. Planet Honda, Auto Dealership, Jefferson County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

128. PLS Mechanical, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

129. Premier Mortgage Services, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

130. Pueblo (City) Fire Station #5 , Other, Emergency Response Fire Station, Pueblo County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

131. Quality Inn — Trinidad, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Las Animas County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases

132. Ralston Creek Neighborhood (23Q656), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 30 positive resident cases, 18 positive staff cases

133. Renaissance Children's Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

134. Resurrection Christian School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 1 probable staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 5 probable attendee cases

135. Reynolds Polymer Technology, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Mesa County, 11/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases

136. River Valley Inn (02Z787), Healthcare — Combined Care, Rio Grande County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases

137. Rivergate Pharmacy, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pharmacy, La Plata County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

138. Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery, Healthcare — Ambulatory Surgery Center, Outpatient Pediatric Surgical Center, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

139. Rodarte Community Center, Youth Sports/Activities, Fitness/Rec Facility/After-School Program, Weld County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases

140. Rodeway Inn and Summit RV Park, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Las Animas County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

141. Runyon Elementary, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

142. SCL St Joseph Hospital Active Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Environmental Services Department, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 15 positive staff cases

143. Senior Community Care of Colorado, Healthcare — Outpatient, Home Healthcare Agency, Montrose County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

144. Snowmass Water & Sanitation District, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pitkin County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

145. Social Gathering — Pitkin: November 2020 #2, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 11/19/2020, 6 positive staff cases

146. Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living (2304AL), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 31 positive resident cases, 21 positive staff cases

147. St. Regis Aspen Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Pitkin County, 11/25/2020, 5 positive staff cases

148. Steck Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

149. Strater Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 11/24/2020, 8 positive staff cases

150. Summit County Senior Center, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Senior Activities Center, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

151. Taco Bell #36116, Restaurant — Fast Food, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

152. Tagawa Greenhouse Enterprises, LLC., Agriculture — Other, Greenhouse, Weld County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

153. Tammy and Marty's Cozy Adult Care Home (23D457), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case

154. Target — Arvada South, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

155. Target — Colorado Springs NE, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

156. Target — Greeley, Retailer, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 7 positive staff cases

157. Texas Roadhouse, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive staff cases

158. TenderCare Assisted Living at Pinehurst (23Z784), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

159. The Academy Boulder — University Hill (2303OR), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 8 positive staff cases

160. The Center at Centennial (02L581), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 10 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

161. The Classical Academy Central Elementary, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

162. The Joshua School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

163. The Legacy at Sterling (23P250), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/1/2020, 15 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

164. The Mezzanine — Assisted Living at the Golden West (230379), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

165. Touch of Care Hospice, Healthcare — Hospice, Montrose County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

166. Trinidad State Jr. College Cross country team, College/University, Alamosa County, 11/25/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 9 positive attendee cases

167. Turner Morris/Mountain Temps — Park Animal Hospital Construction Site, Construction Site, Summit County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases

168. Ulibarri Family Dentistry, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases

169. United States Postal Service (E. Fountain Blvd), Other, Post Office, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases

170. United States Postal Service (Gallery Road), Other, Post Office, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases

171. Upper Blue Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

172. Valley Manor Care Center (021172), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 11/30/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases

173. Valley View Villa (020195), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

174. Villa Pueblo (23B424), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 28 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab-confirmed), 20 positive staff cases, 15 probable staff cases

175. Vista Mesa Assisted Living (23123I), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 11/25/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

176. Walmart #966, Retailer, Montezuma County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

177. Walmart #1001, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

178. Walmart #3018, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 9 positive staff cases

179. Walmart #3227, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases

180. Walmart #3582: November 2020, Retailer, Retail/Grocery, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 9 positive staff cases

181. Walmart #3740, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 7 positive staff cases

182. Walmart #3805, Retailer, Teller County, 12/1/2020, 8 positive staff cases

183. Walsh Healthcare Center (020298), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

184. Washington Justice Center: December 2020, Jail, Washington County, 12/1/2020, 38 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

185. West Ridge Animal Hospital, Veterinarian, Weld County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases

186. West Woods Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

187. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House F, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

188. Wilderness First Responder Class, Other, Training Class, Grand County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

189. Windsor Healthcare Center (020332), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/1/2020, 24 positive resident cases, 38 positive staff cases

190. Winter Park Mountain Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Grand County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

191. Wright & McGill Co/Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Retailer, Denver County, 11/27/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

192. Homeward Pikes Peak, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive staff cases

193. Parts Plus, Retailer, Archuleta County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

194. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 10/17/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

195. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House B, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

196. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House C, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

197. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House D, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

198. Premier Fulfillment & Processing, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/10/2020, 8 positive staff cases

199. Steele Bros Heating: November 2020, Construction Company/Contractor, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

200. The Home Depot #1544: November 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive staff cases

201. Alchemy Processing Laboratory, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

202. Corpus Christi Catholic School: November 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

203. Cortez Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Religious Facility, Montezuma County, 11/7/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

204. Frasier Meadows Manor Inc. Assisted Living Center (23J640): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

205. James Irwin Charter High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

206. King Soopers #127, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

207. Lincoln County Treasurer's Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Government Offices, Lincoln County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

208. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House E, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

209. Nordy's BBQ & Grill, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

210. Orchard Ave Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

211. Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases

212. Walmart #1200, Retailer, Retail/Grocery, El Paso County, 9/30/2020, 18 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

213. Walmart #5676, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 11 positive staff cases

214. UCHealth Pain Management Clinic — Fort Collins, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

215. Applewood Place (23D467), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4.2020, 13 positive resident cases, 8 probable staff cases, 6 positive staff cases

216. Southside Building Blocks, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 11/3/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

217. Black Hills Energy Warehouse, Distribution Center/Business Warehouse, Pueblo County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

218. Fruita Monument High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/9/2020, 16 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

219. Old Chicago, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/1/2020, 9 positive staff cases

220. Applewood Our House Assisted Living 5 (23R660), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

221. Audi Denver — McDonald Automotive Group, Auto Dealership, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases

222. Central High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

223. Grand Junction High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 15 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

224. Barnum Elementary School (Resolved 11/30/2020), School, K-12, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case