COVID-19: Grocers (Maybe Yours) Pile Up on Huge New Outbreak List

There are well over 200 additions to the latest weekly update about outbreaks of COVID-19 assembled by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Sites identified on December 2 include places most of us visit regularly, including over a dozen major grocery and department stores, with Target, King Soopers and Walmart well represented.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
The number of newly recognized outbreaks rose for nine consecutive weeks beginning on September 30, when the department's roster grew by 53 over a seven-day period, and running through November 25, when a weekly count of 276 resulted in a staggering total of 2,086: 1,123 considered active and 963 closed.
This past week's outbreak additions which encompassed the Thanksgiving holiday, ended that streak — but there's no indication that the wave has crested. Another 224 locations were added to the list, putting the total number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic at 2,310: 1,262 active outbreaks as wellas 1,048 deemed resolved.
Many of the retailers highlighted in our November 10 roundup of chains with the most COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado reappeared in the December 2 report. Three Targets turn up (among them the Arvada South branch), as do a trio of operations run by grocery giant Kroger — two King Soopers in Jefferson County and a City Market in La Plata County. But these figures are dwarfed by the digits put up by Walmart. A stunning nine of the corporation's stores in this state have been freshly designated as outbreaks: one in Denver, another in Arapahoe County, four in El Paso County and single stores in three other places.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Still, the most worrisome category is healthcare, which encompasses 73 of the new entries — many of them nursing homes or similar facilities populated by residents extremely vulnerable to the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, the volume of infections is returning to levels seen during the deadliest early phase of the pandemic, and fatalities are following suit. A nursing center in Crowley County has registered nineteen positive resident cases, eleven probable resident cases and one resident death, in addition to nineteen positive staff cases and two probable staff cases. Likewise, a Pueblo assisted-living specialist has tallied five positive resident cases, 28 probable resident cases and a resident death, plus twenty positive staff cases and fifteen probable staff cases.
Plenty of K-12 schools have outbreaks of their own — 29 make their first appearances on the list, many on the Front Range — and so do fourteen food-related enterprises, some specializing in fast food, others of the sit-down variety. Several outbreaks associated with ski resorts have popped up, too, along with two hockey teams in Boulder, a pair of churches (Denver's Christ in the City is one of them), numerous government agencies and a wide range of other settings capable of touching virtually every person in the state.
Here are the 224 new Colorado outbreaks on the list, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted, as well as whether the outbreak is considered resolved. (Note that because of varied local reporting standards, among other factors, some of the outbreaks go back weeks or even months, even though the public is only learning about them now.)
1. Addenbrooke Classical Grammar School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
2. Alamosa Sheriff's Office & Detention Facility, Correctional, Other, Alamosa County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
3. Altman Specialty Plants, Retailer, Plant Nursery With Retailer/Wholesale, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 20 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
4. All Points North, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Eagle County, 11/25/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
5. Arapahoe Community College — Art and Design Center, College/University, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
6. Bear Creek Elementary School: November 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
7. Berthoud Living Center (020388), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/27/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 9 positive staff cases
8. Best Western Alpenglo Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Grand County, 11/13/2020, 5 positive staff cases
9. Bighorn Bistro Steakhouse, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
10. Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
11. Blossom View Assisted Living (231104), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
12. Bon Appetit Management Company, Caterer, On-site Restaurant Company Offering Full Food-Service Management to Corporations, Universities, Museums and Specialty Venues, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 6 positive staff cases
13. Boulder Hockey Club, 12A1, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases
14. Boulder Hockey Club, Team 16U Lady RoughRiders, Sports Stable in Superior, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
15. Boys & Girls Club Program at Truscott Elementary School, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
16. Breckenridge Adult Ski School, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Ski School, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
17. Broadmoor Court ALF (230540), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
18. Broken Compass Brewing, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
19. Brookdale Boulder Creek (2303QF), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/1/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 15 positive staff cases
20. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases
21. Brookdale Skyline (02R487), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 33 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
22. Brookshire House Rehabilitation and Care Community (020403): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
23. Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (02R989): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Broomfield, 12/1/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
24. Cache La Poudre Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
25. CACI Denver Tech Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
26. Cadence Academy Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 5 positive staff cases
27. Camber Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Grand County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases
28. Cappella of Pueblo West (2306FN), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
29. Cargill Meat Solutions: November 2020, Meat Processing/Packaging, Morgan County, 11/30/2020, 14 positive staff cases
30. Carriage House Assisted Living (23R455), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Phillips County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
31. Catholic Charities Kentucky Head Start, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases
32. Children's Eye Physicians, Healthcare — Outpatient, Optical, Arapahoe County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
33. Chimayo Mexican Grill, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 11/21/2020, 3 positive staff cases
34. Christ in the City, Religious Facility, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
35. Cinnamon Park (230367): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 10 positive resident cases
36. City Market North, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
37. City of Fort Collins Streets Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
38. City of Greeley Forestry Department, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/j30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
39. City of Greeley Wastewater Treatment, Other, Wastewater Treatment, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
40. Colorado International Language Academy: November 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
41. Comfort Dental — Austin Bluffs, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 4 positive staff cases
42. Comfort Dental Braces, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/27/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
43. Community Alternatives of El Paso County: November 2020, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive resident cases
44. Community Intersections — Grand Junction, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
45. Concrete Works of Colorado, Construction Site, Alamosa County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
46. Congregation Rodef Shalom Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
47. Creighton Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
48. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Crowley County, 11/25/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 11 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 19 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
49. Dairy Engineering Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/21/2020, 3 positive staff cases
50. Delta Correctional Center, State Prison, Delta County, 11/23/2020, 14 positive resident cases, 7 probable resident cases, 1 probable staff case
51. Delta County Health Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Health Department, Delta County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
52. Dominos Jewell, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases
53. East Larimer County (ELCO) Water District, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
54. El Paso County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
55. Evenings Porch LLC (23I527), Healthcare, Assisted Living, La Plata County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
56. Fairacres Manor, Inc. (020369): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
57. Fedewa/JDG Construction Site — Personal Residence, Construction Site, Construction Site/Personal Residence, Routt County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
58. FedEx Freight COS Terminal, Distribution Center/Business, Global Shipping Company, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 7 positive staff cases
59. Firefly Autism, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
60. First National Bank — Fort Collins, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
61. Five Guys, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/25/2020, 8 positive staff cases
62. Five Star Residences at Dayton Place (2304D3): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
63. Florence Care Home, Inc (23068G), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Fremont County, 11/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case
64. Flower Subaru, Car Dealership, Montrose County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
65. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases
66. Fort Lupton City Hall, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases
67. Fowler Health Care (020219), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
68. Fremont County DHS, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 11/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases
69. Gardens at St Elizabeth (230426), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
70. Grand County Christian Academy, School, K-12, Grand County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
71. Great Wolf Lodge: November 2020 , Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Water Park Resort, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
72. Gypsum Creek Middle School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
73. Health District of Northern Larimer County Family Dental Clinic, Other, Dental Clinic, Larimer County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
74. High Plains School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
75. Hilltop House, Correctional, Other, La Plata County, 15 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
76. Home Health of Western Colorado, Healthcare — Outpatient, Montrose County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
77. Igadl Dispensary, Retailer, Dispensary, Grand County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases
78. iKid Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
79. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
80. James Irwin Charter Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases
81. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office — Dakota Building, Law Enforcement Administration, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases
82. Jefferson Jr/Sr High, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
83. JP Morgan Chase Bank- Lakewood (Alameda Ave.), Outdoor/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
84. Juniper Village at Louisville (23033N), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases
85. Juniper Village — The Spearly Center (020424): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
86. King Soopers #41, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases
87. Kurt Manufacturing, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Machine Manufacturer, Pueblo County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
88. La Petite Academy — Rio Vista, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
89. Land Title Guarantee Company — Pueblo, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
90. Las Animas County Sheriff Department, Law Enforcement — Other, Las Animas County, 11/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases
91. Limagrain Cereal Seeds, LLC, Agriculture — Other, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
92. Lincoln Health Care Center (020167), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Lincoln County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 4 positive staff cases
93. Little People's Landing, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
94. Lowes #2568, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 6 positive staff cases
95. Manor Vail Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Eagle County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
96. McDonald's Vail, Restaurant — Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases
97. Mesa Manor Center (021177), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5 positive resident cases, 7 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
98. Metco Landscape — Colorado Springs North Branch, Home Maintenance Services, Landscaping Business, El Paso County, 11/14/2020, 4 positive staff cases
99. Milender White-DMV Construction Site, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
100. Minnequa Medicenter (020675), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 35 positive resident cases, 9 probable resident cases, 2 resident deaths (1 lab-confirmed), 37 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
101. Moltz Construction — Commerce City, Jobsite, Construction Site, Adams County, 12/1/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
102. Monarch High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
103. Montage Creek (23S304), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Montrose County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases
104. Montessori School of Denver, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases
105. Montezuma County Department of Social Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Montezuma County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases
106. MorningStar of Arvada (23T231), Healthcare — Combined Care, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 12 probable resident cases, 10 positive staff cases, 12 probable staff cases
107. Most Precious Blood Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/27/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
108. Mountain View High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases, 1 probable staff case
109. Mount Massive Liquors, Retailer, Lake County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
110. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases
111. Networks Unlimited, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases
112. New Century Hospice, Healthcare — Hospice, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 7 positive staff cases
113. New Genesis Transitional Living Shelter: November 2020, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing/Shelter, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
114. Nordstrom at Cherry Creek, Retailer, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases
115. Northern Colorado Catering, Caterer, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
116. North Star Rehabilitation and Care Community (020413), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 16 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 16 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff cases, 1 staff death
117. Pagosa Elementary, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
118. Park Regency Thornton (23Q568): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/26/2020, 18 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
119. Parks and Recreation- — Wash Park HQ, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec Park and Rec Grounds, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases
120. Peace Officers Academy — WCCC/CMU, College/University, University Program, Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 12 positive attendee cases
121. Peach Tree True Value, Convenience/Corner Store, Mesa County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases
122. Penrose Taphouse and Eatery, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
123. Phase 2 Company (PK-8 site), Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
124. Physical Therapy Connection, PC, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pueblo County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
125. Pikes Peak Community College: Campus Police, College/University, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases
126. Pine Grove Crossing (23N138), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/17/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 9 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab-confirmed), 3 positive staff cases
127. Planet Honda, Auto Dealership, Jefferson County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases
128. PLS Mechanical, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
129. Premier Mortgage Services, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
130. Pueblo (City) Fire Station #5 , Other, Emergency Response Fire Station, Pueblo County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
131. Quality Inn — Trinidad, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Las Animas County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases
132. Ralston Creek Neighborhood (23Q656), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 30 positive resident cases, 18 positive staff cases
133. Renaissance Children's Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
134. Resurrection Christian School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 1 probable staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 5 probable attendee cases
135. Reynolds Polymer Technology, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Mesa County, 11/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases
136. River Valley Inn (02Z787), Healthcare — Combined Care, Rio Grande County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases
137. Rivergate Pharmacy, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pharmacy, La Plata County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
138. Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery, Healthcare — Ambulatory Surgery Center, Outpatient Pediatric Surgical Center, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
139. Rodarte Community Center, Youth Sports/Activities, Fitness/Rec Facility/After-School Program, Weld County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
140. Rodeway Inn and Summit RV Park, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Las Animas County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
141. Runyon Elementary, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
142. SCL St Joseph Hospital Active Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Environmental Services Department, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 15 positive staff cases
143. Senior Community Care of Colorado, Healthcare — Outpatient, Home Healthcare Agency, Montrose County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
144. Snowmass Water & Sanitation District, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pitkin County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
145. Social Gathering — Pitkin: November 2020 #2, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 11/19/2020, 6 positive staff cases
146. Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living (2304AL), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 31 positive resident cases, 21 positive staff cases
147. St. Regis Aspen Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Pitkin County, 11/25/2020, 5 positive staff cases
148. Steck Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
149. Strater Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 11/24/2020, 8 positive staff cases
150. Summit County Senior Center, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Senior Activities Center, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
151. Taco Bell #36116, Restaurant — Fast Food, Larimer County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
152. Tagawa Greenhouse Enterprises, LLC., Agriculture — Other, Greenhouse, Weld County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
153. Tammy and Marty's Cozy Adult Care Home (23D457), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case
154. Target — Arvada South, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
155. Target — Colorado Springs NE, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
156. Target — Greeley, Retailer, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 7 positive staff cases
157. Texas Roadhouse, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive staff cases
158. TenderCare Assisted Living at Pinehurst (23Z784), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
159. The Academy Boulder — University Hill (2303OR), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 8 positive staff cases
160. The Center at Centennial (02L581), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 10 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
161. The Classical Academy Central Elementary, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
162. The Joshua School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
163. The Legacy at Sterling (23P250), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/1/2020, 15 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
164. The Mezzanine — Assisted Living at the Golden West (230379), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
165. Touch of Care Hospice, Healthcare — Hospice, Montrose County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
166. Trinidad State Jr. College Cross country team, College/University, Alamosa County, 11/25/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 9 positive attendee cases
167. Turner Morris/Mountain Temps — Park Animal Hospital Construction Site, Construction Site, Summit County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases
168. Ulibarri Family Dentistry, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
169. United States Postal Service (E. Fountain Blvd), Other, Post Office, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases
170. United States Postal Service (Gallery Road), Other, Post Office, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases
171. Upper Blue Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
172. Valley Manor Care Center (021172), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 11/30/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases
173. Valley View Villa (020195), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 12/1/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
174. Villa Pueblo (23B424), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 28 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab-confirmed), 20 positive staff cases, 15 probable staff cases
175. Vista Mesa Assisted Living (23123I), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 11/25/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
176. Walmart #966, Retailer, Montezuma County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases
177. Walmart #1001, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 13 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
178. Walmart #3018, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 9 positive staff cases
179. Walmart #3227, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases
180. Walmart #3582: November 2020, Retailer, Retail/Grocery, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 9 positive staff cases
181. Walmart #3740, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 7 positive staff cases
182. Walmart #3805, Retailer, Teller County, 12/1/2020, 8 positive staff cases
183. Walsh Healthcare Center (020298), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
184. Washington Justice Center: December 2020, Jail, Washington County, 12/1/2020, 38 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
185. West Ridge Animal Hospital, Veterinarian, Weld County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases
186. West Woods Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
187. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House F, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
188. Wilderness First Responder Class, Other, Training Class, Grand County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases
189. Windsor Healthcare Center (020332), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/1/2020, 24 positive resident cases, 38 positive staff cases
190. Winter Park Mountain Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Grand County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
191. Wright & McGill Co/Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Retailer, Denver County, 11/27/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
192. Homeward Pikes Peak, Healthcare — Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 5 positive staff cases
193. Parts Plus, Retailer, Archuleta County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
194. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 10/17/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
195. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House B, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
196. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House C, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
197. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House D, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
198. Premier Fulfillment & Processing, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/10/2020, 8 positive staff cases
199. Steele Bros Heating: November 2020, Construction Company/Contractor, Douglas County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
200. The Home Depot #1544: November 2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive staff cases
201. Alchemy Processing Laboratory, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
202. Corpus Christi Catholic School: November 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
203. Cortez Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Religious Facility, Montezuma County, 11/7/2020, 6 positive attendee cases
204. Frasier Meadows Manor Inc. Assisted Living Center (23J640): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
205. James Irwin Charter High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
206. King Soopers #127, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
207. Lincoln County Treasurer's Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Government Offices, Lincoln County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
208. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House E, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
209. Nordy's BBQ & Grill, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
210. Orchard Ave Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
211. Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
212. Walmart #1200, Retailer, Retail/Grocery, El Paso County, 9/30/2020, 18 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
213. Walmart #5676, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 11 positive staff cases
214. UCHealth Pain Management Clinic — Fort Collins, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
215. Applewood Place (23D467), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4.2020, 13 positive resident cases, 8 probable staff cases, 6 positive staff cases
216. Southside Building Blocks, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 11/3/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
217. Black Hills Energy Warehouse, Distribution Center/Business Warehouse, Pueblo County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
218. Fruita Monument High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/9/2020, 16 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
219. Old Chicago, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/1/2020, 9 positive staff cases
220. Applewood Our House Assisted Living 5 (23R660), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
221. Audi Denver — McDonald Automotive Group, Auto Dealership, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
222. Central High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
223. Grand Junction High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 15 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
224. Barnum Elementary School (Resolved 11/30/2020), School, K-12, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.