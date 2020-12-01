COVID-19: More Than 1,100 Active Outbreaks, Another Grim Record

For the ninth consecutive week, the State of Colorado has set a new record for outbreaks of COVID-19, with 276 entries added over the span of seven days. The number of outbreaks under active investigation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now over 1,100, exceeding the total number of outbreak inquiries that the agency has resolved during the course of the entire pandemic.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
According to November 25 CDPHE data, the outbreaks total has blown past the 2,000 mark, with 1,123 active outbreaks and 963 that the agency considers closed. The current total: 2,086.
The latest outbreaks counted by public health officials continue a record-smashing run that began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 in a week. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks announced on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, 129 on October 28, 197 on November 4, 214 on November 11, and 259 on November 18. This last figure has now been surpassed by the 276 that made their initial appearance on November 25.
Governor Jared Polis continues to tout in-person education as reasonably safe in Colorado, despite 59 of the state's 64 counties currently registering at Level Red on the CDPHE's data dashboard. However, there are fifty K-12 schools among the most recent outbreaks, along with fifteen child-care centers, a University of Northern Colorado sorority and a Colorado School of Mines fraternity.
Kroger grocery stores continue to rack up new outbreaks, with two King Soopers outlets and two City Markets turning up on the November 25 list. Among the other grocers represented: two Walmarts, two Costcos, two Trader Joe's branches and a Whole Foods. Restaurants, meanwhile, accounted for nearly 10 percent of the new outbreaks. In all, 22 eateries appear on the roster — some in the fast-food category, others, such as Denver's famed Buckhorn Exchange, in finer dining categories (not that you can dine inside a restaurant in any Level Red county).
Also of note are a batch of construction sites, which put the lie to the notion that infections can't happen if folks are working outside, and 66 outfits connected to health care. A significant percentage of these are skilled nursing facilities that are once again seeing resident deaths along with hospitalizations.
Here are all 276 newly ID'd Colorado outbreaks, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted. Bet one or more of them is located near you.
1. A Child's Touch, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
2. Alpine Elementary School — Early Education, Child Care Center, Preschool, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
3. Alpine Potato, Food Warehouse, Alamosa County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
4. Alternative Homes for Youth, Homeless Shelter, Youth Residential Center, Weld County, 11/19/2020, 1 positive resident case, 3 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case
5. American Academy Castle Pines, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
6. American Electric, Office/Indoor Workspace, Alamosa County, 11/16,2020, 2 positive staff cases
7. American Produce, Food Warehouse, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 14 positive staff cases
8. Antonio's Real NY Pizza, Restaurant, Other, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases
9. Applebee's, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
10. Applejack Wine & Spirits, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
11. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility II (23O617), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/14/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases
12. APS Transportation, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 8 positive staff cases
13. Aragon Elementary, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/22/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
14. Arriola Bible Church, Religious Facility, Montezuma County, 11/16,2020, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
15. Ash Group Home (Continuum of Colorado), Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Delayed (Inpatient), Group Home, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
16. Aspen View Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
17. Associated Thermoforming Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
18. Automotive Avenues, Retailer, Retail, Jefferson County, 11/19.2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
19. Autonation Honda, Auto Dealership, Adams County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
20. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab-Malley (020432): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/12/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 13 probable resident cases ,1 resident death, 11 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
21. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (020399): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 20 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 14 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
23. Bank of the West, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases
24. Bishop Machebeuf High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/19.2020, 2 positive attendee cases
25. Bison Innovative Products, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
26. Blackstone Country Club, Other, Country Club, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
27. Blevins Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
28. Bonaventure of Colorado Springs (23U243), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
29. Bonaventure of Thornton (23O534), Healthcare — Combined Care, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
30. Boulder Scientific Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
31. Breckenridge Ticket Scanning, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Ticket Booth, Summit County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
32. Brookdale Highlands Ranch (2304DB), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/15/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
33. Brookdale Monument Valley Park (2305WD), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases
34. Brookdale Vista Grande (23053C), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
35. Buckhorn Exchange, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases
36. Buffalo Wild Wings, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
37. Burlington Elementary School, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/13/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases
38. Burlington High School, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases
39. Burlington Feeders Inc., Other, Auction, Kit Carson County, 11/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases
40. Busy Bee Childcare, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
41. Caley Ridge Assisted Living Community (230487), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
42. Castle View High School November 2020, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
43. CCD Roslyn Center, Law Enforcement — Other, Police and Fire Training Center, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 9 positive staff cases
44. Central Colorado Title & Escrow, Office/Indoor Workspace, Chaffee County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases
45. Cesar Chavez Academy, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases
46. Charter Communications, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 9 positive staff cases
47. Cherrelyn Healthcare Center (020428): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
48. Chick-fil-A — Belleview Shores, Restaurant — Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
49. Chubby's Original, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
50. City Market Store #441, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
51. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 2 positive staff cases
52. Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo (CMHIP): November 2020, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Pueblo County, 11/12/0202, 18 positive resident cases, 71 positive staff cases
53. Colorado Springs Utilities, Other, Electric/Water Utilities Company, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases
54. Colorado State Penitentiary, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 15 positive staff cases
55. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
56. Comfort Dental North Academy, Healthcare — Outpatient, Dental Office, El Paso County, 11/19.2020, 5 positive staff cases
57. Community Reach Center/Behavioral Health Urgent Care, Healthcare — Outpatient, Behavioral Health, Adams County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
58. Connolly's Towing, Inc., Other, Car Towing Company, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 8 positive staff cases
59. Core Civic — Dahlia Facility, Correctional — Other, Residential Treatment, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases
60. Core Civic — Fox Facility, Correctional, Other, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
61. Costco Wholesale #1014, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 17 positive staff cases
62. Costco Wholesale #1030, Grocery Store/Retail, El Paso County, 11/12//2020, 16 positive staff cases
63. Cottonwood Plains Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
64. Cripple Creek — Victor Elementary School, School, K-12, Teller County, 11/19/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
65. Cripple Creek — Victor High/Middle School, School, K-12, Teller County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases
66. CU Sheridan Health Services, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
67. Deer Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
68. Denver Green School Southeast, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases
69. Denver Jewish Day School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
70. Dillon Valley Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
71. Dunton Hot Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Dolores County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
72. Eastlake High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
73. Electro-Mechanical Products Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
74. Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
75. Emory Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 1 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases
76. Enstrom's Candies, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases
77. Erie Middle School, School, K-12, Weld County, 11/22/2020, 1 probable staff case, 6 positive attendee cases
78. Ernies (11th St Station), Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 5 positive staff cases
79. Ersilia Cruz Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases
80. Evergreen Natural Resources, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 11/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases
81. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065), Healthcare — Combined Care, Alamosa County, 11/23/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
82. Evoquoa Water Technologies, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Water Supply Company, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive staff cases
83. Eye Associates of Colorado Springs, Healthcare — Outpatient, Eye Care Clinic, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 7 positive staff cases
84. Faith Christian High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
85. Family Support Center — Pueblo, Healthcare — Outpatient, Outpatient Therapy, Pueblo County, 11/13/2020, 8 positive staff cases
86. Fire on the Mountain, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
87. First Bank — Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
88. Forest Ridge Senior Living (02D453), Healthcare — Combined Care, Teller County, 11/19/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
89. Fort Collins Select PT, Healthcare — Outpatient, Physical Therapy Center, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
90. Four Corners Health Care Center (021299), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
91. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/23/2020, 4 positive resident cases
92. Giberson Elementary School, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases
93. Girl Bar, Bar/Tavern, Grand County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
94. Glaser Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases
95. Grand Mountain K-8 School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
96. Granville Assisted Living (23045K): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 1 positive staff case, 1 staff death
97. Gust Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 4 probable attendee cases
98. Habitat for Humanity, Other, Nonprofit Organization, Denver County, 11/19.2020, 2 positive staff cases
99. Grower Shipper Potato, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
100. Harmony Pointe Nursing Center (020425): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
101. Harvard Square Retirement Community (230428): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
102. Headhunter Strings, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Blanco, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases
103. Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
104. Hellman's Chevrolet Buick, Car Dealership, Delta County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases
105. Heritage Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
106. Heritage Park Care Center (020845), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
107. Hidden Lake Pharmacy, Healthcare — Outpatient Pharmacy, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
108. Home Team Barbecue, Restaurant — Sit Down, Pitkin County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
109. Hope Montessori Academy, Child Care Center, Broomfield County, 11/21/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 4 probable attendee cases
110. HYDRAPAK, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Manufacturing Company, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
111. Inn at Greenwood Village (23Q648), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Araphaoe County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases
112. International School of Denver, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
113. J.E. Dunn General Contractor: University of Colorado Denver, First Year Student Housing Job Site, Construction Company/Contractor, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
114. Jeffco Public Schools South Transportation, School Administration, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
115. Jefferson County Head Start: November 2020, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
116. Jiffy Lube, Other, Automobile Service Shop, Montezuma County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
117. JMP Heat Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
118. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Englewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapaphoe County, 11/24.2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
119. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Westminster, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
120. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Centennial, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
121. Kavod Senior Life (230445): November 2020, Healthcare — Combind Care, Independent Living and Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case
122. Keesee Motor Co., Other, Automotive Dealership, Montezuma County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
123. Keystone Mountain House Cafeteria, Restaurant — Other, Summit County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
124. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
125. King Soopers #7, Grocery Store, Denver, 11/20/2020, 18 positive staff cases
126. Lakewood High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/14/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
127. Laser Graphics, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
128. Latcon Corportion, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases
129. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450), Healthcare — Combined Care, Douglas County, 11/23/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
130. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Emporia House (2304O6), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/14/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case
131. Limon Correctional Facility, State Prison, Lincoln County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 13 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
132. Lincoln Count /Road and Bridge, Office/Indoor Workspace, Road and Bridge, Lincoln County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
133. LivWell Enlightened Health, Retailer, Marijuana Dispensary, Montezuma County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
134. Longmont High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
135. Lowes #3206, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases
136. Lowes Home Improvement, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
137. Lozano's Welding, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive staff cases
138. Marie L. Greenwood Academy, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
139. Mazzola's, Restaurant — Sit Down, Routt County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
140. Mesa County Work Release/Community Corrections, Correctional, Other, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
141. Mesa Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Clinic, Pueblo County, 11/14/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
142. Monte Vista Shell Station, Convenience/Corner Store, Gas Station, Rio Grande County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
143. Monroe Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
144. Montrose Police Department, Law Enforcement — Other, Montrose County, 11/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
145. Mountain Springs Recovery, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases
146. Napa Auto Parts, Retailer, Kit Carson County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
147. New Dawn Memory Care — Colorado Springs (23Q274), Healthcare — Memory Care, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
148. North High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
149. Oceanside Ten Management Market Research, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
150. Orchard Valley Learning Center November 2020, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
151. Overtime Sports Bar and Grill, Restaurant, Other, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
152. Owen's Illinois, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/19/2020, 15 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
153. Pacific Coast Supply, Materials Supplier, Building Materials Supplier, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
154. Palmer Ridge High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
155. Parker Core Knowledge Charter School: November 2020, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
156. Partners in Women's Health, Healthcare — Outpatient, Medical Clinic, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
157. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Bariatric Unit, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Bariatric Unit, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive resident case, 4 positive staff cases
158. Perri Powersports, Retailer, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases
Phase 2 Company (PK-8 site), Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
159. Phoenix Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
160. Piatti, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
161. Pikes Peak Center (02B942): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
162. Porter Adventist Hospital — CT/Radiology Department, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
163. Porter Adventist Hospital — Outpatient, Pharmacy, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
164. Prime25, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases
165. Prowers County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Prowers County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive staff cases
166. Rampart Supply, Inc., Retailer — Plumbing Supply Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
167. Regis Jesuit High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases
168. Rio Blanco County Jail, Jail, Rio Blanco County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
169. Royal Electrical Services, Construction Company/Contractor, Electric/HVAC/Plant Services, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
170. Q3 Contracting Inc/Primoris Services Corporation: November 2020, Construction site and office, Adams County, 11/25/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
171. Qualtek Manufacturing, Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Metal Manufacturing Company, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
172. Ralston Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
173. Ralston Valley High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases
174. Retina Consultants of Southern Colorado, P.C., Healthcare — Outpatient, Eye Care Clinic, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
175. Rice Elementary, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
176. Rising Star Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
177. Rocky Heights Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable staff case
178. Sage Benefit Advisors, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
179. Salida Vineyard Church, Religious Facility, Chaffee County, 11/19/2020, 15 positive attendee cases
180. Salvation Army — Headquarters, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases
181. Serenity House Assisted Living — Kit Carson (23S213), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
182. Serenity Salon & Spa, Personal Services, Salon and Spa, Jefferson County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
183. Silverthorne Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases
184. Ska Fabricating, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, La Plata County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases
185. Skyline High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 13 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
186. SkyView Academy: November 2020, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
187. Smashburger, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
188. Social Gathering — Grand County, Social Gathering, Grand County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
189. Someren Glen (2304VQ): November 2020, Healthcare — Combined Care, Independent and Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
190. Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (0207YZ), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Huerfano County, 11/19/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases
191. Springs Fabrication, LLC, Materials Supplier, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
192. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839), Healthcare — Memory Care, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
193. Springs Village Care Center (020535), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases
194. Sproul Junior High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
195. Steamworks Brewing Company, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases
196. Sunset Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
197. Sunset Manor (020186): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 11/23/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 8 probable resident cases, 13 positive staff cases
198. Sunstate Equipment, Office/Indoor Workspace, Construction Equipment Rental/Sales, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 7 positive staff cases
199. Swink High School: November 2020, School, K-12, Otero County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
200. Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center (020561): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
201. The Ale House, Restaurant — Sit Down, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, Mesa County, 5 positive staff cases
202. The Antlers LLC, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
203. The Bridge at Colorado Springs (23052X), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
204. The Club at Flying Horse, Private Golf Clubhouse & Resort, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases
205. The Coffee Tree, Restaurant — Other, Coffee Shop, Larimer County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
206. The Goddard School — Longmont, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
207. The Harmony Home LLC (2301MN), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Logan County, 11/16/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 8 positive staff cases
208. The Home Depot #1534, Retailer, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases
209. The Retreat at Palisade (2311QG), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
210. Timberline Learning Center, Child Care Center, Summit County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases
211. Tire Distributor Xperts (TDX), Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Wholesalers, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
212. Town of Kremmling, Office/Indoor Workspace, Grand County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
213. Trader Joe's #302, Grocery Store, Denver, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases
214. Trader Joe's #305: November 2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 12 positive staff cases
215. Trappeur's Crossing Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 11/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases
216. Trinidad Correctional Facility, Station Prison, Las Animas County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases
217. Triple Crown Sports, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 5 positive staff cases
218. University Heights Rehab And Care Community (020447): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
219. University of Northern Colorado — Delta Zeta Sorority, College/University, Weld County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
220. USA Women's Rugby, Adults Sports Club/Team, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
221. Valley Christian Academy, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
222. Walbridge Memorial Convalescent Wing (020867), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Rio Blanco County, 11/20/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 6 positive staff cases
223. Walmart #3533, Retailer, Retail/Grocery, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
224. Welby Community School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/19/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
225. Wendy's, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
226. Whole Foods Southglenn, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
227. Widefield School District — S.A. Wilson Office, School Administration, School District Office Building, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases
228. Wilmore Davis Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11//18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
229. Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
230. Bent County Correctional, State Prison, Bent County, 11/11/2020, 23 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases
231. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 11/11/2020, 15 positive resident cases, five positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
232. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): Nov 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/11/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 8 positive staff cases
233. Murphy's Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
234. Southwest Motors, Inc., Other, Car Dealership, Pueblo, 11/11/2020, 7 positive staff cases
235. Summit Family Dentistry, Office/Indoor Workspace, Dentists, Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
236. Town of Eagle Public Works, Office/Indoor Workspace, Eagle County, 11/11/2020, 4 positive staff cases
237. Walker Manufacturing, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 20 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
238. Zehren and Associates, Office/Indoor Workspace, Eagle County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
239. A Child's Place, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 7 positive staff cases
240. The 303 Sports Grill, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases
241. Alchemy Processing Laboratory, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
242. Tempel Grain Elevators, Other, Grain Elevators, Prowers County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases
243. Westin Riverfront Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Eagle County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases
244. Arriba-Flagler Consolidated School District #20, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases
245. CPCD Falcon Modular, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases
246. D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High: November 2020, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/8/2020, 10 positive attendee cases
247. Lululemon — Breckenridge, Retailer, Summit County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases
248. National Civilian Community Corps, Other, Voluntary Civil Society Program, Arapahoe County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
249. Paragon Preschool, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
250. Starbucks, Restaurant — Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases
251. City Market, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/7/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
252. JumpStart Autism Center, Healthcare — Outpatient, Outpatient Behavioral Health, Douglas County, 11/6/2020, 15 positive staff cases
253. Maggie's Farm, Farm/Dairy, Pueblo County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
254. Outback Steakhouse, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases
255. Sevens Residential Memory Care (23E900), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
256. King Soopers #113,Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 7 positive staff cases
257. Limon School, School, K-12, Lincoln County, 11/5/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases
258. Summit Rehabilitation and Care (020407): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
259. Motel 6, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Pueblo County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
260. Social Gathering — Pitkin: November 2020, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 11/4/2020, 5 positive attendee cases
261. Anthony's Pizza, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases
262. Empire Beauty School, Trade School, Beauty School, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases
263. First American Title Insurance CO, Office/Indoor Workspace, Insurance Company, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
264. Walmart #1199, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases
265. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
266. School Of Mines — Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, School/College Dorm, Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
267. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/2/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 8 positive attendee cases
268. Comfort Dental North Pueblo, Healthcare — Outpatient, Dentist, Pueblo County, 11/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
269. Rocky Mountain Children's Discovery Center, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
270. William J. Palmer High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases
271. Arvada Care and Rehab (020415), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/31/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 36 probable resident cases, 5 resident deaths (1 confirmed positive), 21 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
272. Center for Advanced Dermatology, Healthcare — Outpatient, Jefferson County, 10/31/2020, 3 positive staff cases
273. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility III (23D697), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 14 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
274. First Bank — Evergreen, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
275. Highline Place (23L199): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
276. Pueblo Detention Center, Jail, Pueblo County, 10/29/2020, 309 positive resident cases, 87 positive staff cases
