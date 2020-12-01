COVID-19: More Than 1,100 Active Outbreaks, Another Grim Record

For the ninth consecutive week, the State of Colorado has set a new record for outbreaks of COVID-19, with 276 entries added over the span of seven days. The number of outbreaks under active investigation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now over 1,100, exceeding the total number of outbreak inquiries that the agency has resolved during the course of the entire pandemic.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

According to November 25 CDPHE data, the outbreaks total has blown past the 2,000 mark, with 1,123 active outbreaks and 963 that the agency considers closed. The current total: 2,086.

The latest outbreaks counted by public health officials continue a record-smashing run that began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 in a week. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks announced on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, 129 on October 28, 197 on November 4, 214 on November 11, and 259 on November 18. This last figure has now been surpassed by the 276 that made their initial appearance on November 25.

Governor Jared Polis continues to tout in-person education as reasonably safe in Colorado, despite 59 of the state's 64 counties currently registering at Level Red on the CDPHE's data dashboard. However, there are fifty K-12 schools among the most recent outbreaks, along with fifteen child-care centers, a University of Northern Colorado sorority and a Colorado School of Mines fraternity.

Kroger grocery stores continue to rack up new outbreaks, with two King Soopers outlets and two City Markets turning up on the November 25 list. Among the other grocers represented: two Walmarts, two Costcos, two Trader Joe's branches and a Whole Foods. Restaurants, meanwhile, accounted for nearly 10 percent of the new outbreaks. In all, 22 eateries appear on the roster — some in the fast-food category, others, such as Denver's famed Buckhorn Exchange, in finer dining categories (not that you can dine inside a restaurant in any Level Red county).

Also of note are a batch of construction sites, which put the lie to the notion that infections can't happen if folks are working outside, and 66 outfits connected to health care. A significant percentage of these are skilled nursing facilities that are once again seeing resident deaths along with hospitalizations.

Here are all 276 newly ID'd Colorado outbreaks, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted. Bet one or more of them is located near you.



1. A Child's Touch, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

2. Alpine Elementary School — Early Education, Child Care Center, Preschool, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

3. Alpine Potato, Food Warehouse, Alamosa County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases

4. Alternative Homes for Youth, Homeless Shelter, Youth Residential Center, Weld County, 11/19/2020, 1 positive resident case, 3 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case

5. American Academy Castle Pines, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

6. American Electric, Office/Indoor Workspace, Alamosa County, 11/16,2020, 2 positive staff cases

7. American Produce, Food Warehouse, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 14 positive staff cases

8. Antonio's Real NY Pizza, Restaurant, Other, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases

9. Applebee's, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

10. Applejack Wine & Spirits, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

11. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility II (23O617), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/14/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases

12. APS Transportation, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 8 positive staff cases

13. Aragon Elementary, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/22/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

14. Arriola Bible Church, Religious Facility, Montezuma County, 11/16,2020, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

15. Ash Group Home (Continuum of Colorado), Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Delayed (Inpatient), Group Home, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

16. Aspen View Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

17. Associated Thermoforming Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases

18. Automotive Avenues, Retailer, Retail, Jefferson County, 11/19.2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

19. Autonation Honda, Auto Dealership, Adams County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

20. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab-Malley (020432): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/12/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 13 probable resident cases ,1 resident death, 11 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

21. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (020399): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 20 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases, 14 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

23. Bank of the West, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases

24. Bishop Machebeuf High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/19.2020, 2 positive attendee cases

25. Bison Innovative Products, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

26. Blackstone Country Club, Other, Country Club, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

27. Blevins Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

28. Bonaventure of Colorado Springs (23U243), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

29. Bonaventure of Thornton (23O534), Healthcare — Combined Care, Adams County, 11/13/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

30. Boulder Scientific Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases

31. Breckenridge Ticket Scanning, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Ticket Booth, Summit County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

32. Brookdale Highlands Ranch (2304DB), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/15/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

33. Brookdale Monument Valley Park (2305WD), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases

34. Brookdale Vista Grande (23053C), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

35. Buckhorn Exchange, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases

36. Buffalo Wild Wings, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

37. Burlington Elementary School, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/13/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

38. Burlington High School, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases

39. Burlington Feeders Inc., Other, Auction, Kit Carson County, 11/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases

40. Busy Bee Childcare, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

41. Caley Ridge Assisted Living Community (230487), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

42. Castle View High School November 2020, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

43. CCD Roslyn Center, Law Enforcement — Other, Police and Fire Training Center, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 9 positive staff cases

44. Central Colorado Title & Escrow, Office/Indoor Workspace, Chaffee County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases

45. Cesar Chavez Academy, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases

46. Charter Communications, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 9 positive staff cases

47. Cherrelyn Healthcare Center (020428): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

48. Chick-fil-A — Belleview Shores, Restaurant — Fast Food, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

49. Chubby's Original, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

50. City Market Store #441, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

51. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 2 positive staff cases

52. Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo (CMHIP): November 2020, Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Pueblo County, 11/12/0202, 18 positive resident cases, 71 positive staff cases

53. Colorado Springs Utilities, Other, Electric/Water Utilities Company, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

54. Colorado State Penitentiary, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 15 positive staff cases

55. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

56. Comfort Dental North Academy, Healthcare — Outpatient, Dental Office, El Paso County, 11/19.2020, 5 positive staff cases

57. Community Reach Center/Behavioral Health Urgent Care, Healthcare — Outpatient, Behavioral Health, Adams County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

58. Connolly's Towing, Inc., Other, Car Towing Company, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 8 positive staff cases

59. Core Civic — Dahlia Facility, Correctional — Other, Residential Treatment, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases

60. Core Civic — Fox Facility, Correctional, Other, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case

61. Costco Wholesale #1014, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 17 positive staff cases

62. Costco Wholesale #1030, Grocery Store/Retail, El Paso County, 11/12//2020, 16 positive staff cases

63. Cottonwood Plains Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

64. Cripple Creek — Victor Elementary School, School, K-12, Teller County, 11/19/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

65. Cripple Creek — Victor High/Middle School, School, K-12, Teller County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

66. CU Sheridan Health Services, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

67. Deer Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

68. Denver Green School Southeast, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases

69. Denver Jewish Day School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

70. Dillon Valley Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

71. Dunton Hot Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Dolores County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

72. Eastlake High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

73. Electro-Mechanical Products Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

74. Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

75. Emory Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 1 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases

76. Enstrom's Candies, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases

77. Erie Middle School, School, K-12, Weld County, 11/22/2020, 1 probable staff case, 6 positive attendee cases

78. Ernies (11th St Station), Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 5 positive staff cases

79. Ersilia Cruz Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases

80. Evergreen Natural Resources, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 11/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases

81. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065), Healthcare — Combined Care, Alamosa County, 11/23/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

82. Evoquoa Water Technologies, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Water Supply Company, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive staff cases

83. Eye Associates of Colorado Springs, Healthcare — Outpatient, Eye Care Clinic, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 7 positive staff cases

84. Faith Christian High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

85. Family Support Center — Pueblo, Healthcare — Outpatient, Outpatient Therapy, Pueblo County, 11/13/2020, 8 positive staff cases

86. Fire on the Mountain, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/25/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

87. First Bank — Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

88. Forest Ridge Senior Living (02D453), Healthcare — Combined Care, Teller County, 11/19/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

89. Fort Collins Select PT, Healthcare — Outpatient, Physical Therapy Center, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

90. Four Corners Health Care Center (021299), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

91. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/23/2020, 4 positive resident cases

92. Giberson Elementary School, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

93. Girl Bar, Bar/Tavern, Grand County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

94. Glaser Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases

95. Grand Mountain K-8 School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

96. Granville Assisted Living (23045K): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 1 positive staff case, 1 staff death

97. Gust Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/19/2020, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 4 probable attendee cases

98. Habitat for Humanity, Other, Nonprofit Organization, Denver County, 11/19.2020, 2 positive staff cases

99. Grower Shipper Potato, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

100. Harmony Pointe Nursing Center (020425): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

101. Harvard Square Retirement Community (230428): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

102. Headhunter Strings, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Blanco, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases

103. Hearts and Horses Therapeutic Riding Center, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

104. Hellman's Chevrolet Buick, Car Dealership, Delta County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases

105. Heritage Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

106. Heritage Park Care Center (020845), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

107. Hidden Lake Pharmacy, Healthcare — Outpatient Pharmacy, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

108. Home Team Barbecue, Restaurant — Sit Down, Pitkin County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

109. Hope Montessori Academy, Child Care Center, Broomfield County, 11/21/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases, 4 probable attendee cases

110. HYDRAPAK, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Manufacturing Company, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases

111. Inn at Greenwood Village (23Q648), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Araphaoe County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

112. International School of Denver, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

113. J.E. Dunn General Contractor: University of Colorado Denver, First Year Student Housing Job Site, Construction Company/Contractor, Construction Site, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

114. Jeffco Public Schools South Transportation, School Administration, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

115. Jefferson County Head Start: November 2020, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

116. Jiffy Lube, Other, Automobile Service Shop, Montezuma County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

117. JMP Heat Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

118. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Englewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapaphoe County, 11/24.2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

119. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Westminster, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

120. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Centennial, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

121. Kavod Senior Life (230445): November 2020, Healthcare — Combind Care, Independent Living and Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case

122. Keesee Motor Co., Other, Automotive Dealership, Montezuma County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

123. Keystone Mountain House Cafeteria, Restaurant — Other, Summit County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

124. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

125. King Soopers #7, Grocery Store, Denver, 11/20/2020, 18 positive staff cases

126. Lakewood High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/14/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

127. Laser Graphics, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

128. Latcon Corportion, Construction Company/Contractor, Pueblo County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases

129. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450), Healthcare — Combined Care, Douglas County, 11/23/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

130. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Emporia House (2304O6), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/14/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case

131. Limon Correctional Facility, State Prison, Lincoln County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 13 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

132. Lincoln Count /Road and Bridge, Office/Indoor Workspace, Road and Bridge, Lincoln County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

133. LivWell Enlightened Health, Retailer, Marijuana Dispensary, Montezuma County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

134. Longmont High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

135. Lowes #3206, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases

136. Lowes Home Improvement, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

137. Lozano's Welding, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive staff cases

138. Marie L. Greenwood Academy, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

139. Mazzola's, Restaurant — Sit Down, Routt County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

140. Mesa County Work Release/Community Corrections, Correctional, Other, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

141. Mesa Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Clinic, Pueblo County, 11/14/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

142. Monte Vista Shell Station, Convenience/Corner Store, Gas Station, Rio Grande County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

143. Monroe Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

144. Montrose Police Department, Law Enforcement — Other, Montrose County, 11/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

145. Mountain Springs Recovery, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases

146. Napa Auto Parts, Retailer, Kit Carson County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

147. New Dawn Memory Care — Colorado Springs (23Q274), Healthcare — Memory Care, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 1 resident death, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

148. North High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

149. Oceanside Ten Management Market Research, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

150. Orchard Valley Learning Center November 2020, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

151. Overtime Sports Bar and Grill, Restaurant, Other, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

152. Owen's Illinois, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/19/2020, 15 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

153. Pacific Coast Supply, Materials Supplier, Building Materials Supplier, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

154. Palmer Ridge High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

155. Parker Core Knowledge Charter School: November 2020, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

156. Partners in Women's Health, Healthcare — Outpatient, Medical Clinic, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

157. Penrose St. Francis Health Services — Bariatric Unit, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Bariatric Unit, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 1 positive resident case, 4 positive staff cases

158. Perri Powersports, Retailer, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases

Phase 2 Company (PK-8 site), Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

159. Phoenix Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

160. Piatti, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/23/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

161. Pikes Peak Center (02B942): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

162. Porter Adventist Hospital — CT/Radiology Department, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

163. Porter Adventist Hospital — Outpatient, Pharmacy, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

164. Prime25, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases

165. Prowers County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Prowers County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive staff cases

166. Rampart Supply, Inc., Retailer — Plumbing Supply Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

167. Regis Jesuit High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

168. Rio Blanco County Jail, Jail, Rio Blanco County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

169. Royal Electrical Services, Construction Company/Contractor, Electric/HVAC/Plant Services, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

170. Q3 Contracting Inc/Primoris Services Corporation: November 2020, Construction site and office, Adams County, 11/25/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

171. Qualtek Manufacturing, Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Metal Manufacturing Company, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

172. Ralston Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

173. Ralston Valley High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases

174. Retina Consultants of Southern Colorado, P.C., Healthcare — Outpatient, Eye Care Clinic, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases

175. Rice Elementary, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

176. Rising Star Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

177. Rocky Heights Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable staff case

178. Sage Benefit Advisors, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

179. Salida Vineyard Church, Religious Facility, Chaffee County, 11/19/2020, 15 positive attendee cases

180. Salvation Army — Headquarters, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases

181. Serenity House Assisted Living — Kit Carson (23S213), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

182. Serenity Salon & Spa, Personal Services, Salon and Spa, Jefferson County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

183. Silverthorne Elementary, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases

184. Ska Fabricating, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, La Plata County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases

185. Skyline High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 13 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

186. SkyView Academy: November 2020, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

187. Smashburger, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases

188. Social Gathering — Grand County, Social Gathering, Grand County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

189. Someren Glen (2304VQ): November 2020, Healthcare — Combined Care, Independent and Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

190. Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (0207YZ), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Huerfano County, 11/19/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

191. Springs Fabrication, LLC, Materials Supplier, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

192. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839), Healthcare — Memory Care, El Paso County, 11/15/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

193. Springs Village Care Center (020535), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases

194. Sproul Junior High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

195. Steamworks Brewing Company, Restaurant — Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

196. Sunset Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

197. Sunset Manor (020186): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 11/23/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 8 probable resident cases, 13 positive staff cases

198. Sunstate Equipment, Office/Indoor Workspace, Construction Equipment Rental/Sales, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 7 positive staff cases

199. Swink High School: November 2020, School, K-12, Otero County, 11/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

200. Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center (020561): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

201. The Ale House, Restaurant — Sit Down, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, Mesa County, 5 positive staff cases

202. The Antlers LLC, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

203. The Bridge at Colorado Springs (23052X), Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

204. The Club at Flying Horse, Private Golf Clubhouse & Resort, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases

205. The Coffee Tree, Restaurant — Other, Coffee Shop, Larimer County, 11/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases

206. The Goddard School — Longmont, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

207. The Harmony Home LLC (2301MN), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Logan County, 11/16/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 8 positive staff cases

208. The Home Depot #1534, Retailer, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

209. The Retreat at Palisade (2311QG), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/20/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

210. Timberline Learning Center, Child Care Center, Summit County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases

211. Tire Distributor Xperts (TDX), Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Wholesalers, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

212. Town of Kremmling, Office/Indoor Workspace, Grand County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

213. Trader Joe's #302, Grocery Store, Denver, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases

214. Trader Joe's #305: November 2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 12 positive staff cases

215. Trappeur's Crossing Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 11/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases

216. Trinidad Correctional Facility, Station Prison, Las Animas County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases

217. Triple Crown Sports, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 11/17/2020, 5 positive staff cases

218. University Heights Rehab And Care Community (020447): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

219. University of Northern Colorado — Delta Zeta Sorority, College/University, Weld County, 11/20/2020, 6 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

220. USA Women's Rugby, Adults Sports Club/Team, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

221. Valley Christian Academy, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/16/2020, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

222. Walbridge Memorial Convalescent Wing (020867), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Rio Blanco County, 11/20/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 6 positive staff cases

223. Walmart #3533, Retailer, Retail/Grocery, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

224. Welby Community School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/19/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

225. Wendy's, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

226. Whole Foods Southglenn, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

227. Widefield School District — S.A. Wilson Office, School Administration, School District Office Building, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases

228. Wilmore Davis Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11//18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

229. Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 11/18/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

230. Bent County Correctional, State Prison, Bent County, 11/11/2020, 23 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

231. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 11/11/2020, 15 positive resident cases, five positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

232. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): Nov 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/11/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 8 positive staff cases

233. Murphy's Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

234. Southwest Motors, Inc., Other, Car Dealership, Pueblo, 11/11/2020, 7 positive staff cases

235. Summit Family Dentistry, Office/Indoor Workspace, Dentists, Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

236. Town of Eagle Public Works, Office/Indoor Workspace, Eagle County, 11/11/2020, 4 positive staff cases

237. Walker Manufacturing, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/11/2020, 20 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

238. Zehren and Associates, Office/Indoor Workspace, Eagle County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

239. A Child's Place, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 7 positive staff cases

240. The 303 Sports Grill, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases

241. Alchemy Processing Laboratory, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

242. Tempel Grain Elevators, Other, Grain Elevators, Prowers County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

243. Westin Riverfront Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Eagle County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

244. Arriba-Flagler Consolidated School District #20, School, K-12, Kit Carson County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases

245. CPCD Falcon Modular, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases

246. D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High: November 2020, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/8/2020, 10 positive attendee cases

247. Lululemon — Breckenridge, Retailer, Summit County, 11/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases

248. National Civilian Community Corps, Other, Voluntary Civil Society Program, Arapahoe County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

249. Paragon Preschool, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

250. Starbucks, Restaurant — Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

251. City Market, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/7/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

252. JumpStart Autism Center, Healthcare — Outpatient, Outpatient Behavioral Health, Douglas County, 11/6/2020, 15 positive staff cases

253. Maggie's Farm, Farm/Dairy, Pueblo County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

254. Outback Steakhouse, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 3 positive staff cases

255. Sevens Residential Memory Care (23E900), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

256. King Soopers #113,Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 7 positive staff cases

257. Limon School, School, K-12, Lincoln County, 11/5/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases

258. Summit Rehabilitation and Care (020407): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

259. Motel 6, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Pueblo County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

260. Social Gathering — Pitkin: November 2020, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 11/4/2020, 5 positive attendee cases

261. Anthony's Pizza, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

262. Empire Beauty School, Trade School, Beauty School, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

263. First American Title Insurance CO, Office/Indoor Workspace, Insurance Company, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

264. Walmart #1199, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

265. JP Morgan Chase Bank — Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

266. School Of Mines — Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, School/College Dorm, Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

267. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/2/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 8 positive attendee cases

268. Comfort Dental North Pueblo, Healthcare — Outpatient, Dentist, Pueblo County, 11/1/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

269. Rocky Mountain Children's Discovery Center, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

270. William J. Palmer High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

271. Arvada Care and Rehab (020415), Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/31/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 36 probable resident cases, 5 resident deaths (1 confirmed positive), 21 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

272. Center for Advanced Dermatology, Healthcare — Outpatient, Jefferson County, 10/31/2020, 3 positive staff cases

273. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility III (23D697), Healthcare — Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 14 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

274. First Bank — Evergreen, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

275. Highline Place (23L199): November 2020, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

276. Pueblo Detention Center, Jail, Pueblo County, 10/29/2020, 309 positive resident cases, 87 positive staff cases