COVID-19 Update: New Outbreaks at Amazon, Stevinson Toyota

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified nearly 200 new COVID-19 outbreak sites since the release of its first report just six weeks ago, including 21 over the past week. Among the high-profile locations in the latest batch are a giant Amazon fulfillment center and one of metro Denver's best-known automobile dealerships.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. And while three new outbreaks per day over a seven-day period is nothing to celebrate, the numbers are trending in the right direction, mirroring much of the other current Colorado data related to the novel coronavirus: The previous week, the stats released on May 20 reflected 43 new outbreaks.

The updated outbreak figures, released yesterday afternoon, May 27, list a total of 270 outbreaks; the initial roster issued on April 15 included just 83. The CDPHE considers more than forty of the outbreaks "resolved," meaning that well over 200 remain under active investigation — a process that includes monitoring those stricken with the infection and contact tracing to determine others who may have been exposed.

The state health department doesn't include addresses with its outbreaks studies, but provided information for selected spots at Westword's request. The Amazon fulfillment center labeled an outbreak is formally known as Amazon Den 5; it's located at 19799 East 36th Drive in Aurora. As for the car dealership, it's Stevinson Toyota East, also in Aurora, at 444 South Havana Street. It's the first business of its type to be declared an outbreak.

Also of note are outbreaks at an Aurora grocery store, Mi Pueblo Market, at 15585 East Colfax Avenue (a Mi Pueblo Market in Thornton had previously made the list), an O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 1955 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood linked to one staff death, and the Swire Coca-Cola warehouse at 9900 East 40th Avenue in Denver.

Additional outbreaks were identified at a couple of eateries: a Culver's fast-food branch in Weld County and Downstairs at Eric's, a well-known Breckenridge sit-down joint. With restaurants statewide allowed to open yesterday for limited on-premises service, expect to see an increased focus on such establishments in future CDPHE outbreak surveys.

Information about previous outbreak sites has also been updated. The spread of COVID-19 at the iconic Ninth and Corona King Soopers store appears to be continuing; the CDPHE counts thirteen positive cases (up from eleven last week) and is now confirming two deaths, after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced the passing of James McKay. Meanwhile, cases are up slightly at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, going from 268 to 273 in a week, with no new deaths beyond the six already recorded. But the case count at the Sterling Correctional Facility jumped from 440 positive resident diagnoses and 21 involving staffers to 539 positive resident cases and 24 staff cases (two of the latter are designated as "probable"). Two Sterling inmates have died.

The U.S. Postal Service site that Denver health officials tried to temporarily close last week isn't on the roster. However, it's likely to appear next week, according to a CDPHE spokesperson.

Here are the 21 new outbreak sites, complete with the date of designation and the number of cases and deaths.

