COVID-19: CSU Frat Has Second Outbreak, CU Sorority Infected

Early yesterday, September 9, we noted that more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases had been collectively identified at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University. Hours later, with the publication of its latest outbreaks report, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment flagged more problem spots at the state's two largest colleges: A CSU fraternity is an official outbreak site for the second time, and a CU Boulder sorority has joined the roster.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The September 9 outbreaks data update documents a total of 646 outbreaks in Colorado since the pandemic began: 146 active, 500 resolved. That's an increase of 22 since the September 2 analysis — the smallest increase in well over a month. But the Labor Day weekend cut down on testing, and officials continue to fear that a spike could arrive in another week or two in light of holiday partying.
Kappa Sigma, the CSU fraternity now making the list for the second time, experienced its first outbreak in July, even before in-person instruction for the fall semester started, when officials counted seven positive and two probable resident cases. The latest outbreak is worse: eight positive and five probable resident cases. In the meantime, CU Boulder sorority Phi Beta Phi has tallied eight positive and one probable resident cases.
Other new outbreaks of note include three K-12 schools (two in El Paso County, one in Denver County), the fourth Home Depot to be stricken (two in Larimer County remain under active investigation), a Buffalo Wild Wings in Douglas County, a McDonald's in El Paso County, a church in Greeley and a wedding in Mesa County that afflicted three attendees with an unwanted parting gift.
Here are this week's new outbreaks, complete with the date each was identified:
1. Air Squared Mfg, Inc, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Broomfield County, 9/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases
2. Alliance Construction, Active, Construction Site, Adams County, 9/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases
3. Bonaventure of Pueblo (23Y771), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 9/8/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
4. Buffalo Wild Wings, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Douglas County, 9/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
5. CSU Kappa Sigma Fraternity: September 2020, Active, College/University Fraternity, Larimer County, 9/3/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 5 probable resident cases
6. Dos Coronas, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Garfield County, 9/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases
7. Elam Construction, Active, Construction Site, Eagle County, 8/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
8. Faith Tabernacle Church, Greeley, Active, Religious Facility, Church, Weld County, 9/8/2020, 9 positive attendee cases
9. GOAL High School — Fountain Site, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
10. The Home Depot #1512, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 9/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases
11. Joe Ferguson Buick GMC Inc., Active, Other, Auto Dealership, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases
12. Jordahl Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
13. McDonald's (5765 Constitution Ave), Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
14. Osage Gardens, Active, Food Warehouse, Garfield County, 9/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases
15. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Active, Religious Facility, Church, El Paso County, 9/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases
16. Pi Beta Phi-CU Boulder, Active, College/University, Boulder County, 9/8/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case
17. Primrose School at Lowry, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 9/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
18. RMK Electric, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Electrical Contractor, Arapahoe, 9/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases
19. Shandy Clinic (Tri-Lakes Location), Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Outpatient Pediatric Clinic, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases
20. Silver Grill, Cafe, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 9/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
21. Superior Farms, Active, Farm/Dairy, Denver County, 9/3/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
22. Wedding at DoubleTree, Active, Social Gathering, Wedding, Mesa County, 8/23/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
