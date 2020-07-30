COVID-19: CSU Frat House, Sports Teams Named Outbreaks

The latest outbreak report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment documents hard hits by COVID-19 at Colorado State University. A campus fraternity house has been declared an outbreak, as has the entire CSU athletics program, with the school's football program instituting a two-week practice pause as a result.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The latest update, released on July 29, includes 27 new entries, bringing the total to 473 since the beginning of the pandemic; should the same number be added next week, Colorado will reach the 500 outbreaks benchmark. This week's total is lower than last week's 32, however.

The CSU fraternity is Kappa Sigma, at 801 South Shields Street in Fort Collins; the CDPHE cites seven positive resident cases there. As for the athletic program, the department calculates nine positive COVID-19 diagnoses and eight probables. But CSU spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola, corresponding via email late on July 29, offers a different estimate of stricken students in a bullet-pointed rundown:



• CSU has tested more than 270 athletes since June 3. Of these tests, 13 student athletes have tested positive as of July 29

• All students who tested positive were directed to self-isolate

• None of the students are seriously ill and all but five have recovered

• Sports involved are football, women’s basketball and volleyball

"CSU’s public health and athletics officials require all student athletes to participate in COVID-19 public health education and training before they have permission to participate in practices and other activities," Ciaravola adds. "This training emphasizes the importance of public health orders such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and avoiding close contact, such as through gatherings."

Initially, CSU expected that the practice schedules of the various teams affected would continue without interruption. But within hours of the CDPHE's release, the football program announced that practices would be put on pause for the next two weeks. In a statement, Joe Parker, the university's athletic director, emphasized that "we are taking this step to voluntarily pause football activities to minimize the opportunity for this virus to spread any further. We will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes and community first, and while we are disappointed to see this spread occur within our program, we remain encouraged for the continued collaboration we have experienced with our University’s Pandemic Preparedness Team, and local, county and state health officials."

With outbreaks in other major football programs popping up around the country (a new one at Rutgers is being linked to an off-campus party) and the Ivy League moving competitions to the springtime, the situation at CSU casts even more doubt on the prospect of fall sports at colleges in Colorado and beyond.

There are also warning signs for schools considering reopening soon with outbreaks at a trio of child-care centers, one each in Jefferson, El Paso and Teller counties. Two of the three facilities report positive cases among attendees in addition to staffers, demonstrating the vulnerability of even very young children to the virus.

Other notable outbreaks made public on July 29 include the first Wendy's, Starbucks and Applebee's stores to be impacted, as well as the Delta County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol (no details have yet been shared about the specific office). Other outbreaks have been confirmed for a horseshoe business, a youth services center, an Elks Lodge and a youth football team in Logan County.

Clearly, COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against gridiron participants on the basis of age. Here are the latest additions to the list, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:

