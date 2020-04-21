 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Denver Police Department, the Denver Fire Department and the Denver Sheriff Department are three major agencies within the city's Department of Public Safety.
The Denver Police Department, the Denver Fire Department and the Denver Sheriff Department are three major agencies within the city's Department of Public Safety.
denvergov.org

COVID-19 Update: Denver Public Safety Positive Cases Triple

Michael Roberts | April 21, 2020 | 10:08am
AA

COVID-19 has not spared the Denver Department of Public Safety, which includes the Denver Police Department, the Denver Sheriff Department and the Denver Fire Department.

At the start of the month,  21 public-safety employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As of April 20, that number had more than tripled, to 77, according to Laura Dunwoody, a spokesperson for the Joint Information Center, which is handling communication chores related to Denver's COVID-19 response.

The Denver Police Department has been working hard to prevent and/or limit such infections. During a recent interview about how the virus has changed Mile High City crime, Police Chief Paul Pazen revealed that his officers are trying to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible, with an increased use of technology for remote interviewing among the tools at their disposal.

Related Stories

In addition, Denver patrol officers typically have access to two types of personal-protective equipment, shorthanded as PPEs — what Pazen referred to as "a low-profile kit" and a "higher-profile kit." The former consists of an N95 mask, designed to protect the wearer from inhaling the virus, plus gloves and safety glasses "that can be put on in a matter of seconds." The latter "essentially covers officers from head to toe," he said.

"When we have discretionary time and are able to think through a response, instead of reacting immediately, it may make sense to wear the high-level kit," he explained. "It all goes back to exercising good judgment."

But even these efforts can't keep everyone safe. In order to protect patient privacy, the city isn't offering specifics about gender or medical condition for the 77 positive cases among Public Safety employees. Dunwoody notes that "we are also not releasing return-to-work status."

She does, however, offer one piece of positive information: "Thirty-six have already recovered," she says.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.