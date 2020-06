COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Denver Neighborhood: Widening Spread

Governor Jared Polis has acknowledged that statistics related to COVID-19, which had been trending in a positive direction, are starting to show worrisome signs in this state. The same can be said of neighborhood-by-neighborhood data from Denver Public Health in regard to virus-related hospitalizations — a key metric when it comes to determining the severity of spread.

On June 7, the date we accessed information for our first report on this subject, no hospitalizations had been recorded for 34 Denver neighborhoods. Fifteen days later, that number is down to just four. Moreover, the hospitalization count in several Mile High City neighborhoods has more than doubled over that span.

Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures, shared by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 4 p.m. yesterday, June 22:



30,705 Cases

5,343 Hospitalized

60 Counties

285,130 People Tested

330 Outbreaks

1,651 Deaths Among Cases

1,438 Deaths Due to COVID-19

Denver's COVID-19 data summary page, meanwhile, records 6,591 positive cases and 305 deaths.

The only Denver neighborhoods that remained hospitalization-free as of June 22 were Auraria, Belcaro, City Park and Montclair. Most of the other neighborhoods that had registered zero hospitalizations on June 7 are listed with fewer than five, but there are exceptions, including six hospitalizations of residents from the Speer and University Park neighborhoods, and seven from Highland.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Other neighborhoods have seen significant hospitalization spikes — among them Fort Logan (6 on June 7, 12 on June 22), Cheesman Park (fewer than 5 on June 7, 12 on June 22), and Five Points (11 on June 7, 27 on June 22). The biggest move in the wrong direction was taken by Virginia Village (6 hospitalizations on June 7, 21 on June 22), while the neighborhood with the most hospitalizations overall is Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, with 94 on June 22, followed closely by Montbello, with 90 on that date.

Just as important as total hospitalizations is a neighborhood's hospitalization rate — the number of people hospitalized per 1,000 residents. Five neighborhoods now have a rate above three per 1,000, led by Northeast Park Hill; its rate and number of hospitalizations are both more than twice the figures just fifteen days ago.

Since the data is historical, it provides a greater understanding of the virus's impact on Denver to date — and it's been profound. Here's the latest, ranked from lowest to highest hospitalization rates:

The Denver Public Health COVID-19 hospitalization map accessed on June 22. Darker colors denote higher hospitalization rates. Denver Public Health

Auraria

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.0 (unchanged since June 7)

Belcaro

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since June 7)

City Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since June 7)

Montclair

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since June 7)

University

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.1 (0.00 on June 7)

Platt Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.2 (0.00 on June 7)

Baker

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.2 (0.00 on June 7)

West Highland

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.2 (0.00 on June 7)

Congress Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

Country Club

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

Indian Creek

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

University Hills

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

Washington Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

Washington Park West

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

Wellshire

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on June 7)

Civic Center

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.00 on June 7)

Speer

Total Hospitalizations 6 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.00 on June 7)

Union Station

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.00 on June 7)

Highland

Total Hospitalizations 7 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.5 (0.00 on June 7)

Regis

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.5 (0.00 on June 7)

Central Business District (CBD)

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.00 on June 7)

Sun Valley

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.00 on June 7)

University Park

Total Hospitalizations 6 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.00 on June 7)

Hampden South

Total Hospitalizations 10 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.34 on June 7)

Stapleton

Total Hospitalizations 17 (11 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.41 on June 7)

Cory-Merrill

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.00 on June 7)

Marston

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.00 on June 7)

Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 11 (8 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.48 on June 7)

Overland

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.00 on June 7)

Hale

Total Hospitalizations 6 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.71 on June 7)

Jefferson Park

Total Hospitalizations 5 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.97 on June 7)

Cherry Creek

Total Hospitalizations 6 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.00 on June 7)

Cole

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.00 on June 7)

Bear Valley

Total Hospitalizations 8 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.81 on June 7)

Chaffee Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.00 on June 7)

Kennedy

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.00 on June 7)

South Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 10 (9 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.94 on June 7)

Berkeley

Total Hospitalizations 9 (7 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.75 on June 7)

Sunnyside

Total Hospitalizations 12 (10 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (0.91 on June 7)

Sloan's Lake

Total Hospitalizations 9 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (0.72 on June 7)

Lowry Field

Total Hospitalizations 10 (5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (0.56 on June 7)

Lincoln Park

Total Hospitalizations 8 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.11 (unchanged since June 7)

Southmoor Park

Total Hospitalizations 7 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.2 (0.00 on June 7)

Fort Logan

Total Hospitalizations 12 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (0.64 on June 7)

Five Points

Total Hospitalizations 27 (11 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (0.53 on June 7)

Cheesman Park

Total Hospitalizations 12 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (0.00 on June 7)

North Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 10 (8 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (1.01 on June 7)

Virginia Village

Total Hospitalizations 21 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.4 (0.41 on June 7)

Athmar Park

Total Hospitalizations 14 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.4 (1.43 on June 7)

Hilltop

Total Hospitalizations 15 (8 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.5 (0.79 on June 7)

Harvey Park

Total Hospitalizations 19 (16 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.5 (1.28 on June 7)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Hospitalizations 22 (16 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.5 (1.09 on June 7)

City Park West

Total Hospitalizations 9 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (1.04 on June 7)

North Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 16 (14 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (1.36 on June 7)

Clayton

Total Hospitalizations 8 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (1.19 on June 7)

West Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 22 (18 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (1.28 on June 7)

Mar Lee

Total Hospitalizations 23 (13 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.7 (0.95 on June 7)

Villa Park

Total Hospitalizations 17 (13 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (1.35 on June 7)

DIA

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (0.00 on June 7)

East Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 20 (17 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (1.50 on June 7)

Windsor

Total Hospitalizations 27 (19 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (1.32 on June 7)

Barnum

Total Hospitalizations 13 (11 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (1.63 on June 7)

Barnum West

Total Hospitalizations 12 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.0 (2.02 on June 7)

Ruby Hill

Total Hospitalizations 22 (19 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.0 (1.72 on June 7)

Whittier

Total Hospitalizations 11 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.0 (2.04 on June 7)

Harvey Park South

Total Hospitalizations 18 (10 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.0 (1.10 on June 7)

Globeville

Total Hospitalizations 9 (8 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.1 (1.84 on June 7)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Hospitalizations 94 (88 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.2 (2.09 on June 7)

Westwood

Total Hospitalizations 44 (38 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.4 (2.10 on June 7)

Skyland

Total Hospitalizations 9 (6 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.5 (1.68 on June 7)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Hospitalizations 18 (16 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (2.31 on June 7)

Montbello

Total Hospitalizations 90 (84 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (2.47 on June 7)

College View/South Platte

Total Hospitalizations 20 (17 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 2.7 (2.30 on June 7)

Hampden

Total Hospitalizations 65 (26 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 3.2 (1.28 on June 7)

Rosedale

Total Hospitalizations 10 (< 5 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 3.5 (0.00 on June 7)

Goldsmith

Total Hospitalizations 23 (8 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 3.5 (1.21 on June 7)

Valverde

Total Hospitalizations 16 (unchanged since June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 3.7 (3.72 on June 7)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 37 (17 on June 7)

Hospitalization Rate 3.9 (1.80 on June 7)