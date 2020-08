COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Denver Neighborhood: Increases Slowing

This week's update of COVID-19 cases by Denver neighborhood showed marked improvement since early July — and the advances are even more pronounced regarding hospitalizations of those with the novel coronavirus.

We last compiled neighborhood-by-neighborhood hospitalization figures on June 23, during a period when COVID-19 stats were rising again after an encouraging decline. Approximately two months later, many parts of the Mile High City are seeing few new hospitalizations...or none at all.

That's not to suggest that the crisis is done and dusted. At present, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment's COVID-19 data summary page calculates 10,653 confirmed cases of the virus in the city since the pandemic began, resulting in 426 deaths — a big jump from the 6,591 positive cases and 305 deaths as of June 22, when the previous statistics were collected.

Moreover, several prominent Mile High neighborhoods have seen sizable hospitalization numbers since then, among them Harvey Park, with five more hospitalizations, followed by Mar Lee (eight), Five Points (ten) and Westwood (sixteen). Moreover, most of the neighborhoods with worrisome hospitalization rates — the number of people hospitalized per 100,000 residents — are communities of color, whose residents have been disproportionately harmed by the disease.

Still, these neighborhoods represent exceptions, not the rule. Of Denver's 64 official neighborhoods, hospitalization totals are unchanged for 34. That doesn't translate to no new trips to medical facilities, since the city shorthands groups under five, and changes in the hospitalization rate indicate increases. But most of the hospitalization bumps are in the low, single-digit range.

See where your neighborhood ranks below. Entries, with comparisons to June 22 data, are listed in ascending order of hospitalization rate.

Auraria

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.0 (unchanged since June 22)

Belcaro

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since June 22)

Montclair

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since June 22)

University

Total Hospitalizations 0 (< 5 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (0.1 on June 22)

Platt Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.15 (0.2 on June 22)

West Highland

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.19 (0.2 on June 22)

Washington Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.26 (0.3 on June 22)

Washington Park West

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.26 (0.3 on June 22)

City Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.28 (0.00 on June 22)

Wellshire

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.29 (0.3 on June 22)

Baker

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.31 (0.2 on June 22)

Country Club

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.31 (0.3 on June 22)

University Hills

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.32 (0.3 on June 22)

Congress Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.36 (0.3 on June 22)

Union Station

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.00 on June 22)

Marston

Total Hospitalizations 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.7 on June 22)

Regis

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.46 (0.5 on June 22)

Hampden South

Total Hospitalizations 10 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.56 (0.6 on June 22)

Indian Creek

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.59 (0.3 on June 22)

Central Business District (CBD)

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.61 (0.6 on June 22)

Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 11 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.65 (0.7 on June 22)

Highland

Total Hospitalizations 9 (7 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.66 (0.5 on June 22)

Speer

Total Hospitalizations 9 (6 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.67 (0.4 on June 22)

Sun Valley

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.68 (0.6 on June 22)

Stapleton

Total Hospitalizations 20 (17 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.69 (0.6 on June 22)

Cory-Merrill

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.69 (0.7 on June 22)

Civic Center

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.71 (0.4 on June 22)

University Park

Total Hospitalizations 7 (6 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.72 (0.6 on June 22)

Overland

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.72 (0.7 on June 22)

Cherry Creek

Total Hospitalizations 6 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.74 (0.8 on June 22)

Cole

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.76 (0.8 on June 22)

Jefferson Park

Total Hospitalizations 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.84 (0.8 on June 22)

Hale

Total Hospitalizations 8 (6 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.95 (0.7 on June 22)

Kennedy

Total Hospitalizations 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.95 (1.0 on June 22)

Berkeley

Total Hospitalizations 9 (unchanged on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 0.96 (1.0 on June 22)

Sloan's Lake

Total Hospitalizations 9 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.09 (1.1 on June 22)

Lowry Field

Total Hospitalizations 10 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.09 (1.1 on June 22)

South Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 11 (10 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.15 (1.0 on June 22)

Chaffee Park

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.16 (0.9 on June 22)

Bear Valley

Total Hospitalizations 12 (8 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.22 (0.8 on June 22)

Southmoor Park

Total Hospitalizations 7 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.22 (1.2 on June 22)

Sunnyside

Total Hospitalizations 15 (12 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.32 (1.1 on June 22)

Cheesman Park

Total Hospitalizations 13 (12 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.42 (1.3 on June 22)

North Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 12 (10 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.44 (1.3 on June 22)

Fort Logan

Total Hospitalizations 14 (12 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.49 (1.3 on June 22)

Hilltop

Total Hospitalizations 16 (15 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.53 (1.5 on June 22)

Virginia Village

Total Hospitalizations 23 (21 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.60 (1.4 on June 22)

Clayton

Total Hospitalizations 8 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.60 (unchanged since June 22)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Hospitalizations 24 (22 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.63 (1.5 on June 22)

North Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 17 (16 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.67 (1.6 on June 22)

West Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 25 (22 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.69 (1.6 on June 22)

Five Points

Total Hospitalizations 37 (27 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.71 (1.3 on June 22)

Athmar Park

Total Hospitalizations 17 (14 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.73 (1.4 on June 22)

City Park West

Total Hospitalizations 11 (9 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.84 (1.6 on June 22)

Harvey Park

Total Hospitalizations 24 (19 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (1.5 on June 22)

East Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 22 (20 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 1.95 (1.8 on June 22)

Windsor

Total Hospitalizations 30 (27 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.05 (1.9 on June 22)

Ruby Hill

Total Hospitalizations 24 (22 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.19 (2.0 on June 22)

Whittier

Total Hospitalizations 12 (11 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.22 (2.0 on June 22)

Villa Park

Total Hospitalizations 21 (17 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.20 (1.8 on June 22)

Mar Lee

Total Hospitalizations 31 (23 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.24 (1.7 on June 22)

Harvey Park South

Total Hospitalizations 21 (18 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.28 (2.0 on June 22)

DIA

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.32 (1.8 on June 22)

Barnum

Total Hospitalizations 16 (13 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.36 (1.9 on June 22)

Barnum West

Total Hospitalizations 14 (12 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.39 (2.0 on June 22)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Hospitalizations 109 (94 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.46 (2.2 on June 22)

Lincoln Park

Total Hospitalizations 9 (8 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.53 (1.11 on June 22)

Globeville

Total Hospitalizations 11 (9 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 2.58 (2.1 on June 22)

College View/South Platte

Total Hospitalizations 23 (20 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.13 (2.7 on June 22)

Montbello

Total Hospitalizations 111 (90 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.23 (2.6 on June 22)

Westwood

Total Hospitalizations 60 (44 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.31 (2.4 on June 22)

Skyland

Total Hospitalizations 12 (9 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.31 (2.5 on June 22)

Hampden

Total Hospitalizations 67 (65 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.33 (3.2 on June 22)

Rosedale

Total Hospitalizations 10 (unchanged since June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.5 (unchanged since June 22)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Hospitalizations 24 (18 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.56 (2.6 on June 22)

Goldsmith

Total Hospitalizations 25 (23 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.76 (3.5 on June 22)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 37 (37 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 3.98 (3.9 on June 22)

Valverde

Total Hospitalizations 19 (16 on June 22)

Hospitalization Rate 4.31 (3.7 on June 22)