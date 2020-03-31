COVID-19 Prompts Huge Furloughs at iHeart Denver Radio and Beyond

Jesse Thomas changed his Twitter handle to Jesse "Boots With the Furlough" Thomas after being sidelined for ninety days at the Colorado Rockies Radio Network.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to huge, if ostensibly temporary, cuts in the workforce at iHeartRadio stations across the country, including the cluster of outlets in Denver that includes KOA, 103.5 The Fox and more.

Hard numbers are hard to come by, but our sources tell us that as many as thirty iHeart employees in Denver have been put on an unpaid ninety-day furlough that some insiders fear could become permanent if the recovery from the pandemic isn't particularly robust. At present, the Tech Center studio for the stations is described as a ghost town.

At least three high-profile behind-the-scenes talents in Denver have confirmed on social media that they've been furloughed, including Dragon Redbeard, a longtime producer and on-air foil for Fox and KOA stars Rick Lewis and Kathy Lee; producer Lori Lynn Barker, who's been with the company for decades; and Jesse Thomas, executive producer and engineer with KOA's Colorado Rockies Radio Network, which is silent right now given the delay in the start of the Major League Baseball season because of the novel coronavirus.

Thomas hasn't lost his sense of humor; he changed his name on Twitter to Jesse "Boots With the Furlough" Thomas. He tweeted that yesterday, March 30, "has been rough for many in my business, but there are brighter days ahead. And when those stimulus checks come, just remember what Tug McGraw once said: 'Ninety percent I'll spend on good times, women and Irish Whiskey. The other ten percent I'll probably waste.' Take care of each other, you guys."

The furloughs, necessitated by an enormous decrease in revenue as many advertisers close, were announced by way of a letter from iHeart chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler, the conglomerates' CFO and COO. A copy was originally obtained by the radio website All Access, and it's certainly an unusual document (see it below).

Pittman and Bressler begin by talking about their decision to make personal sacrifices; Pittman is voluntarily giving up his salary for the rest of the year and forgoing a bonus, while Bressler and other executives will see pay cuts in the 30-to-70 percent range. Then, after references to other cost-saving measures, including the temporary suspension of the company's 401(k) matching policy, Pittman and Bressler drop the furlough bomb, which they differentiate from layoffs and a permanent reduction in force. They stress that employees can continue to use their health insurance and suggest that unemployment benefits should prevent them from feeling significant fiscal distress over the next three months.

Earlier today, March 31, Barker wrote this on Facebook: "Today is my first day of my furlough from work. (Yes I was furloughed yesterday.) My heart goes out to my work family who were also furloughed. My plan is to use my time wisely. I joked with Art yesterday that I soon will be walking through the house with a tool belt. I am sure there will be some bad days, but today I chose to be positive. Love to all."

EXPAND A graphic posted by Dragon Redbeard after he was furloughed from his job at 103.5 The Fox. Courtesy of Dragon Redbeard

As for Redbeard, he posted the graphic above, along with the rhetorical question "Says it all, doesn't it?" and the hashtags #furloughed, #furlough, #whatnow and #boredalready.

