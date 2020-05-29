COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Cases Now

On May 1, Westword tallied the number of COVID-19 cases in Denver neighborhoods. Four weeks later, we've done another count, and the results reveal in stunning detail the spread of the novel coronavirus across the Mile High.

No corner of the city is untouched at this point, and only one neighborhood, Auraria, has not reported additional COVID-19 cases over the past month. In many areas, the totals have more than doubled, including Ruby Hill, which went from 39 cases on April 30 to 93 on May 28, when we accessed the latest figures from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment's COVID-19 summary page.

But that's a minor bump compared to the one in the Civic Center area, where the case count went from 40 on April 30 to 146 on May 28.

The increase at Civic Center, where a large portion of the local homeless population congregates, is likely attributable at least in part to a boost in testing capability. The number of senior centers in particular neighborhoods, where testing is also way up, is undoubtedly a factor in other spots. But figures like those pertaining to Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, which now has 397 positive cases, up from 197 on April 30, speak for themselves.

For our previous post, we omitted those neighborhoods with a case rate below two per 1,000 residents. This time around, we've included 35 more, only eight of which still have a rate under 2.0: Regis, Belcaro, Washington Park West, Overland, Platt Park, University, University Park, Hampden South and Wellshire.

And ten neighborhoods — Athmar Park, Mar Lee, Goldsmith, Rosedale, Bear Valley, Harvey Park South, College View/South Platte, Fort Logan, Marston and Kennedy — have case rates so much higher than 2.0 that they practically form a category of their own.

On April 30, the top case rate for a Denver neighborhood was 16.9 cases per 1,000 people, at Civic Center. Northeast Park Hill came in second, at 6.6 per 1,000. In our update, the Civic Center rate has ballooned to 61.6 per 1,000, and nineteen other neighborhoods have rates that exceed 6.6 per 1,000.

These figures should be kept in perspective: Case counts in Denver and statewide have moderated from their peaks, and public-health officials have tracked a downward trend. But they also serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is far from yesterday's news.

Here's the latest list of COVID-19 data from Denver neighborhoods, which are ranked from lowest to highest case rate. The actual number of cases and comparisons to statistics from April 30 are also included for each location.

Platt Park

Case Count 9

Case Rate 1.5 (below 2.0 on April 30)

University

Case Count 15

Case Rate 1.5 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Wellshire

Case Count 5

Case Rate 1.5 (below 2.0 on April 30)

University Park

Case Count 14

Case Rate 1.5 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Regis

Case Count 7

Case Rate 1.6 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Belcaro

Case Count 8

Case Rate 1.6 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Washington Park West

Case Count 13

Case Rate 1.8 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Overland

Case Count 5

Case Rate 1.8 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Hampden South

Case Count 33

Case Rate 1.9 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Baker

Case Count 13

Case Rate 2.0 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Cory-Merrill

Case Count 10

Case Rate 2.3 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Country Club

Case Count 8

Case Rate 2.4 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Jefferson Park

Case Count 15

Case Rate 2.4 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Central Business District (CBD)

Case Count 12

Case Rate 2.5 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Union Station

Case Count 27 (19 on April 30)

Case Rate 2.7 (2.0 on April 30)

Congress Park

Case Count 30

Case Rate 2.7 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Cherry Creek

Case Count 22

Case Rate 2.8 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Speer

Case Count 37 (28 on April 30)

Case Rate 2.8 (2.1 on April 30)

Capitol Hill

Case Count 47 (38 on April 30)

Case Rate 2.8 (2.3 on April 30)

City Park

Case Count 10 (8 on April 30)

Case Rate 2.9 (2.3 on April 30)

West Highland

Case Count 31 (22 on April 30)

Case Rate 3.0 (2.2 on April 30)

University Hills

Case Count 19 (15 on April 30)

Case Rate 3.1 (2.4 on April 30)

Sun Valley

Case Count 5

Case Rate 3.2 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Washington Park

Case Count 24 (23 on April 30)

Case Rate 3.2 (3.1 on April 30)

Chaffee Park

Case Count 14

Case Rate 3.3 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Stapleton

Case Count 90

Case Rate 3.3 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Sloan Lake

Case Count 28

Case Rate 3.4 (below 2.0 on April 30)

South Park Hill

Case Count 33 (30 on April 30)

Case Rate 3.4 (3.1 on April 30)

Hale

Case Count 30 (24 on April 30)

Case Rate 3.6 (2.8 on April 30)

Marston

Case Count 26

Case Rate 3.6 (not included on April 30)

Berkeley

Case Count 37 (30 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.0 (3.2 on April 30)

Auraria

Case Count < 5 (same as on April 30)

Case Rate 4.1 (5.5 on April 30)

Rosedale

Case Count 12

Case Rate 4.2 (not included on April 30)

DIA

Case Count 7 (5 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.3 (3.1 on April 30)

Kennedy

Case Count 22

Case Rate 4.3 (not included on April 30)

North Capitol Hill

Case Count 35 (21 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.4 (2.7 on April 30)

Goldsmith

Case Count 29 (not included on April 30)

Case Rate 4.4

Fort Logan

Case Count 41

Case Rate 4.4 (not included on April 30)

North Park Hill

Case Count 46 (33 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.5 (3.2 on April 30)

Bear Valley

Case Count 45

Case Rate 4.6 (not included on April 30)

Lincoln Park

Case Count 33 (15 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.6 (2.1 on April 30)

West Colfax

Case Count 64 (41 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.6 (2.9 on April 30)

Sunnyside

Case Count 52

Case Rate 4.7 (not included on April 30)

Indian Creek

Case Count 16 (12 on April 30)

Case Rate 4.8 (3.6 on April 30)

Clayton

Case Count 24

Case Rate 4.8 (below 2.0 on April 30)

Cheesman Park

Case Count 44

Case Rate 4.9 (not included on April 30)

Whittier

Case Count 27 (16 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.0 (3.0 on April 30)

Cole

Case Count 27 (17 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.1 (3.2 on April 30)

Lowry Field

Case Count 45 (32 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.1 (3.6 on April 30)

Washington Virginia Vale

Case Count 76 (41 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.2 (2.8 on April 30)

Globeville

Case Count 23 (10 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.3 (2.3 on April 30)

Southmoor Park

Case Count 30 (26 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.4 (4.6 on April 30)

Hampden

Case Count 118 (77 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.8 (3.8 on April 30)

Skyland

Case Count 21 (19 on April 30)

Case Rate 5.9 (5.3 on April 30)

Harvey Park

Case Count 76 (33 on April 30)

Case Rate 6.1 (2.6 on April 30)

Villa Park

Case Count 59 (32 on April 30)

Case Rate 6.1 (3.3 on April 30)

Five Points

Case Count 132 (67 on April 30)

Case Rate 6.3 (3.2 on April 30)

Barnum

Case Count 44 (20 on April 30)

Case Rate 6.5 (3.0 on April 30)

City Park West

Case Count 38

Case Rate 6.6 (not included on April 30)

Goldsmith

Case Count 45

Case Rate 6.8 (not included on April 30)

Harvey Park South

Case Count 63

Case Rate 6.9 (not included on April 30)

East Colfax

Case Count 79 (39 on April 30)

Case Rate 7.0 (3.5 on April 30)

Windsor

Case Count 104 (57 on April 30)

Case Rate 7.2 (4.0 on April 30)

Mar Lee

Case Count 98

Case Rate 7.2 (not included on April 30)

College View/South Platte

Case Count 57

Case Rate 7.7 (not included on April 30)

Virginia Village

Case Count 113 (75 on April 30)

Case Rate 7.8 (5.2 on April 30)

Elyria Swansea

Case Count 55

Case Rate 7.9 (not included on April 30)

Ruby Hill

Case Count 93 (39 on April 30)

Case Rate 8.4 (3.5 on April 30)

Hilltop

Case Count 85 (64 on April 30)

Case Rate 8.4 (6.3 on April 30)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Case Count 377 (197 on April 30)

Case Rate 8.9 (4.7 on April 30)

Barnum West

Case Count 56 (22 on April 30)

Case Rate 9.4 (3.7 on April 30)

Northeast Park Hill

Case Count 103 (62 on April 30)

Case Rate 10.9 (6.6 on April 30)

Athmar Park

Case Count 107

Case Rate 10.9 (not included on April 30)

Westwood

Case Count 206 (88 on April 30)

Case Rate 11.4 (4.9 on April 30)

Valverde

Case Count 53 (26 on April 30)

Case Rate 12.3 (6.0 on April 30)

Montbello

Case Count 445 (190 on April 30)

Case Rate 13.1 (5.6 on April 30)

Civic Center

Case Count 146 (40 on April 30)

Case Rate 61.6 (16.9 on April 30)