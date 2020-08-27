COVID-19: Focus on the Family Declared an Outbreak Site

Focus on the Family, arguably Colorado's best-known religious institution, now has another distinction: It's been declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on the updated August 26 list of outbreaks catalogued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are the first K-12 schools to appear on the roster (though several others have had to institute quarantine procedures), as well as a pair of Home Depots, a division of the Colorado Springs Police Department and more.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

While statewide cases of the novel coronavirus have remained low in recent weeks compared to previous spikes, the pace of outbreaks has not been decreased. On August 26, the CDPHE added 29 outbreaks, the same number it added on August 19, and just one less than the number listed on August 12. All told, Colorado has experienced 590 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.

The CDPHE upgraded its website last week, and some of those changes are reflected in outbreak data. Instead of a single running tally, the department now separately lists active cases (currently 156) and those that have been designated as resolved (434). Of the 29 new cases, 28 are ongoing, while the inquiry into a Kit Carson County drilling business has already been wrapped up.

In addition to Focus on the Family, another Colorado Springs Christian facility, Rock Family Church, has been put on the outbreak list. So, too, has Battle Mountain High School in Eagle County and Compass Montessori in Jefferson County, both K-12 schools. The Home Depot outbreaks are tied to stores in Larimer and Eagle counties. The Sandcreek Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department has registered as many as eight infections, and a state prison in Fremont counts positive cases for both staffers and inmates. A pair of chain restaurant outlets — a Cracker Barrel in Adams County and an Olive Garden in Arapahoe County — are now on the list, as is West of Surrender, an eatery on the 16th Street Mall.

The biggest new outbreaks involve Arapahoe County's iLending DIRECT, which has notched as many as 22 staff cases, and Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, a rehab facility in Jefferson County, with four positive resident cases and up to 28 staff cases.

Here are this week's additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:

