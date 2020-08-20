COVID-19: Two Denver TV Stations Declared Outbreaks

Last week, Westword reported that three anchors at Denver sister TV stations Fox31 and Channel 2 had tested positive for COVID-19; some staffers were contending that the manner in which this information was shared internally constituted a coverup. Now, even as we continue to hear about continuing frustration among employees, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has declared the 100 Speer Boulevard studio and office space shared by the broadcast entities to be an official outbreak site.
The stations have plenty of company. The CDPHE's August 19 update includes 28 other newly listed outbreaks, including one at Denver International Airport and another that blossomed during a wedding.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
While overall cases of the novel coronavirus are down in Denver and statewide, the number of outbreaks has remained quite consistent over the past month or so. The August 12 report noted thirty fresh outbreaks, while there were 29 on August 5. By the agency's count, Colorado has experienced 561 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, which has lasted long enough for several locations to be identified as trouble spots a second time. The new roster boasts three such returns: Epicurean Butter in Adams County, whose initial outbreak was resolved in May, Powerback Rehabilitation Lafayette, which was previously tapped in April, and Larimer County's Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies, earlier cleared after infections that cropped up in July.
Other significant outbreaks hit United's ramp crew at DIA; an American Furniture Warehouse store; El Paso County's Fountain Faith Fellowship, at which nine attendees tested positive and a tenth is seen as a probable victim; a Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge in Prowers County; a wedding party at Jeffco's The Pines at Genesee; and a rash of eateries — notably an El Paso County Cheba Hut, a Larimer County Culver's, Vail's Qdoba and a Wendy's in Logan County.
By the way, Fox31 and Channel 2 have revealed that the three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have all recovered and been cleared to return to work.
Here are the fresh additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:
1. Almost Like Home (23Y383), Active, Healthcare — Memory Care, Jefferson County, 8/11/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
2. American Furniture Warehouse, Active, Retailer, Furniture Store, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
3. Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center (020619), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 8/17/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 probable staff cases
4. Cheba Hut (3171 N Chestnut Street), Active, Restaurant — Other, Sandwich Shop, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases
5. Covenant Village Assisted Living (230432), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/11/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case, 3 probable staff cases
6. Culver's, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Larimer County, 8/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases
7. Denver International Airport/United Ramp Services, Active, Travel, Airport Ramp Services (luggage transport), Denver County, 8/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases
8. Epicurean Butter: August 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 8/18/2020, 5 positive staff cases
9. Fountain Faith Fellowship, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
10. Fraternal Order of Eagles #3898, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Prowers County, 8/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
11. Great Wolf Lodge, Active, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Water Park Resort, El Paso County, 8/17/2020, 3 positive staff cases
12. Heuser & Heuser, LLP, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases
13. High Pointe Services, Active, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (outpatient), Arapahoe County, 8/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases
14. House of China, Active, Restaurant — Other, Gunnison County, 8/12/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
15. KDVR KWGN, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 8/18/2020, 3 positive staff cases
16. La Cocina De Luz, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, San Miguel County, 8/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases
17. Martin Marietta (Southern CO Asphalt & Paving), Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Asphalt and Paving, Pueblo County, 7/31/2020, 3 positive staff cases
18. Navajo Incorporated Handy Solutions, Resolved 8/19/2020, Materials Supplier, Warehouse, Denver County, 8/18/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 17 probable staff cases
19. Orchard Avenue Extended Hours, Active, Child Care Center, Mesa County, 7/31/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases
20. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): August 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 8/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive resident deaths
21. Prowers County Sand and Sage Fair, Active, Fair/Festival/Temp. Mobile Event, Prowers County, 8/15/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
22. Qdoba — Vail, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Eagle County, 8/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
23. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (020325): August 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/12/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case
24. Rodizio Grill Fort Collins, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 7/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases
25. Rusin Concrete Construction, Active, Construction Site, Concrete Construction Contracting Company, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
26. Tractor Supply, Active, Retailer, Retail Store, Teller County, 8/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
27. Vestas Blades America, Windsor, Active, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 8/11/2020, 8 positive staff cases
28. Wedding Party — The Pines at Genesee, Active, Banquet Facility, Jefferson County, 8/7/2020, 4 positive attendee cases
29. Wendy's, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Logan County, 8/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
