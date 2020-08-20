COVID-19: Two Denver TV Stations Declared Outbreaks

Last week, Westword reported that three anchors at Denver sister TV stations Fox31 and Channel 2 had tested positive for COVID-19; some staffers were contending that the manner in which this information was shared internally constituted a coverup. Now, even as we continue to hear about continuing frustration among employees, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has declared the 100 Speer Boulevard studio and office space shared by the broadcast entities to be an official outbreak site.

The stations have plenty of company. The CDPHE's August 19 update includes 28 other newly listed outbreaks, including one at Denver International Airport and another that blossomed during a wedding.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

While overall cases of the novel coronavirus are down in Denver and statewide, the number of outbreaks has remained quite consistent over the past month or so. The August 12 report noted thirty fresh outbreaks, while there were 29 on August 5. By the agency's count, Colorado has experienced 561 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, which has lasted long enough for several locations to be identified as trouble spots a second time. The new roster boasts three such returns: Epicurean Butter in Adams County, whose initial outbreak was resolved in May, Powerback Rehabilitation Lafayette, which was previously tapped in April, and Larimer County's Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies, earlier cleared after infections that cropped up in July.

Other significant outbreaks hit United's ramp crew at DIA; an American Furniture Warehouse store; El Paso County's Fountain Faith Fellowship, at which nine attendees tested positive and a tenth is seen as a probable victim; a Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge in Prowers County; a wedding party at Jeffco's The Pines at Genesee; and a rash of eateries — notably an El Paso County Cheba Hut, a Larimer County Culver's, Vail's Qdoba and a Wendy's in Logan County.

By the way, Fox31 and Channel 2 have revealed that the three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have all recovered and been cleared to return to work.

Here are the fresh additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:

