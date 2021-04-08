Bad Timing: COVID Outbreaks Explode as Safety Rules Loosen

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

On April 3, Governor Jared Polis loosened the mask rules Colorado instituted in response to COVID-19 shortly after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment eased up its dial dashboard. Bad timing: Statewide data related to the novel coronavirus has been getting worse — and now, the number of new disease outbreaks counted by the CDPHE has jumped into triple digits again.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

Of late, the state's weekly outbreak reports have been fairly stable, even though the number appeared to have plateaued at a level higher than health officials liked. For instance, the March 31 total of 4,286 outbreaks during the pandemic (578 under active investigation and 3,708 considered resolved) was 75 higher than on March 24, a rise of 78 over the stats on March 17.

The numbers released by the CDPHE on April 7, however, reflect 626 active and 3,787 resolved outbreaks, adding up to to 4,413 — a leap of 127 outbreaks, and more than a 69 percent increase in a week, to the highest weekly total since January 27, as the state was working through the remnants of a holiday surge.

Given the overall rise, it's no surprise that several major outbreak categories saw increases this week. Fresh outbreaks at twelve K-12 schools had been included on March 31; fifteen popped up on April 7. Twelve outbreaks at health-care facilities were announced on March 31 and again on April 7, but nine of the latest are at facilities that cater to vulnerable seniors, as opposed to six a week earlier. There are eight more outbreaks at retailers, led by the giant Costco complex in Westminster seen at the top of this post.

Over the past week, outbreaks at restaurants doubled from seven to fourteen — with four more in the bar/tavern/brewery category. Restaurants on the list include Barolo Grill and Del Frisco's Grille; 10 Barrel and two of Denver's three Atomic Cowboy branches have also seen outbreaks.

There was also a spike in social gatherings linked to outbreaks — five on April 7, with three taking place in Summit County, which had a whopping thirteen new outbreaks on the list. A dance academy in Summit County generated thirteen attendee infections; outbreaks are also listed for two youth sports teams, an adult volleyball squad dubbed Senior Moments and the Keystone Ski Patrol. Summit County's overall numbers are so bad that it's been moved back up the dial.

And Summit County isn't the only one seeing restrictions tightening. On April 5, Jefferson County dropped its outdoor mask mandate, but two days later, on April 7, Jefferson County Public Health announced that it was moving from Level Blue to Level Yellow on the CDPHE's dial; the change goes into effect tomorrow, April 9. In the words of JCPH executive director Dr. Dawn Comstock, "Unfortunately, we are slipping in the wrong direction."

Of the 127 newl outbreaks, 125 are designated active; the new entries listed below are supplemented by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:

1. 10 Barrel, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/2/2021, 6 staff cases

2. Acaria Inc, Healthcare, Outpatient, Home Health Administrative Office, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

3. Adolescent Social Gathering — Breckenridge, Social Gathering, Summit County, 3/31/2021, 3 attendee cases

4. Alchemy Food Co, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

5. Alpine Dance Academy, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Dance Academy, Summit County, 4/1/2021, 13 attendee cases

6. Aspen Grove Animal Clinic PC, Veterinary Office, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases

7. Atomic Cowboy Broadway, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/1/2021, 8 staff cases

8. Atomic Cowboy E Colfax, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/1/2021, 5 staff cases

9. B-Elite 2007 Boys A/B Soccer Teams, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

10. Barolo Grill, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4/5/2021, 3 staff cases

11. Boyd Lake Veterinary Center, Veterinary Office, Larimer County, 4/6/2021, 4 staff cases

12. Breck Sports Beaver Run, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 3/31/2021, 2 staff cases

13. Breckenridge Mountain Information, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

14. Breckenridge Recreation Center Youth Lacrosse Team, Youth Sports/Activities, Summit County, 4/6/2021, 2 attendee cases

15. Bubba's 33: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 3/31/2021, 2 staff cases

16. C&W Railway Company, Railway Company, Pueblo County, 3 staff cases

17. Caley Ridge Assisted Living Community (230487): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

18. California Expanded Metal Products "CEMCO Steel": March 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 4/1/2021, 3 staff cases

19. Camp Elim, Overnight Camp, Teller County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases

20. Castle Pines Veterinary Hospital, Veterinary Hospital, Douglas County, 4/6/2021, 7 staff cases

21. Castle View High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/5/2021, 2 attendee cases

22. CDPHE State Laboratory: April 2021, Lab Services, Denver County, 4/2/2021, 3 staff cases

23. Chaffee County Jail, Jail, Chaffee County, 4/4/2021, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases

24. Cheba Hut Fort Collins (Laurel St), Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 4/1/2021, 4 staff cases

25. Chili's Grill & Bar Greeley: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Weld County, 3/30/2021, 7 staff cases

26. Chili's Grill & Bar Pueblo, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 4/1/2021, 4 staff cases

27. City of Arvada Streets Building, City Street Repair/Maintenance, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 3 staff cases

28. City of Fort Collins Parks Department, Parks and Recreation, Larimer County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases

29. City of Pueblo Police Department: March 2021, Law Enforcement, Pueblo County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

30. CMC Materials EC Inc, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 4/1/2021, 4 staff cases

31. Cole's Chop Shop, Auto Repair Shop, La Plata County, 4/6/2021, 3 staff cases

32. Colorado Department of Transportation Pueblo County, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 4/5/2021, 3 staff cases

33. Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons (02R932): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

34. Colorado Volleyball Connection Senior Moments Team, Adult Sports Club/Team, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 3 attendee cases

35. Costco Wholesale #440: April 2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

36. Country Kitchen, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 4/1/2021, 3 staff cases

37. Crumbl Cookies, Food Retailer, El Paso County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases

38. Del Frisco's Grille, Restaurant, Denver County, 4/6/2021, 6 staff cases

39. Denver Breaker and Supply, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 4/6/2021, 7 staff cases

40. Ditesco, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 3/31/2021,2 staff cases

41. Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

42. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 3/31/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

43. ETG Systems, Security System Installer, Denver County, 4/5/2021, 7 staff cases

44. Family Dollar, Retailer, Teller County, 3/31/2021, 2 staff cases

45. First Farm Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

46. Foster Electric Corp, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 3/30/2021, 5 staff cases

47. Fountain-Fort Carson High School: March 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/30/2021, 9 attendee cases

48. Front Range Community College Westminster Campus Biology Science Lab, College/University, Adams County, 4/7/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

49. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 3/31/2021, 2 staff cases

50. Grassburger: April 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

51. Green Mountain High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 3 attendee cases

52. Grillnetics, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

53. Hayden Middle School, School, K-12, Routt County, 3/30/2021, 3 attendee cases

54. Healthy Hounds and Fat Cats, Retailer, La Plata County, 4/6/2021, 4 staff cases

55. High Mountain Institute, School, K-12, Lake County, 4/6/2021, 24 attendee cases

56. Highlands Behavioral Health, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Douglas County, 4/1/2021, 10 resident cases, 2 staff cases

57. Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

58. Home Day Care #1, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

59. Ideal Concrete Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 3/24/2021, 3 staff cases

60. International Crossroads, Housing for International Students, Boulder County, 3/24/2021, 3 staff cases

61. Intervention Community Corrections Services Weld: March 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 4/1/2021, 3 resident cases

62. James Enterprise Inc, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

63. JJ's Wood Fired Pizza, Restaurant, Larimer County, 4/6/2021, 4 staff cases

64. John F Kennedy High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/6/2021, 2 attendee cases

65. Keystone Ski Patrol, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

66. Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Hilltop Parker, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 4/6/2021, 7 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

67. Kids' Corner Preschool LLC, Child Care Center, Garfield County, 3/31/2021, 3 attendee cases

68. Kiewit Asphalt Sedalia, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Asphalt Plant, Douglas County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

69. Kindercare Learning Center Westgate, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/2/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

70. La Petite Academy Littleton (Burgundy Ave), Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 8 staff cases

71. La Petite Academy Westminster, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

72. Lakewood High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 3 attendee cases

73. Lamar Advertising, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/1/2021, 3 staff cases

74. Loveland High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 3/30/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases

75. Lowry Park Apartments, Apartment Building, Denver County, 4/6/2021, 4 staff cases

76. Mandalay Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

77. Masala Co-Operative, Housing Coop, Boulder County, 4/6/2021, 6 resident cases

78. Merryhill Preschool, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

79. Metropolitan State University Women's Soccer, College/University, Denver County, 3/31/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

80. Mountain Sports Outlet, Retailer, Summit County, 3/31/2021, 2 staff cases

81. Mullen High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/1/2021, 3 attendee cases

82. NoCo Carpentry LLC, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

83. Northridge Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/2/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

84. Odell Brewing Company: March 2021, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 4/1/2021, 2 staff cases

85. Parker Landing Child Development Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 4/2/2021, 5 staff cases, 1 attendee case

86. Parry's Pizza: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/5/2021, 4 staff cases

87. Peak Kia, Auto Dealership, Denver County, 4/6/2021, 5 staff cases

88. Planned Pethood, Vet Clinic, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 5 staff cases

89. Platinum Foods, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Pueblo County, 4/1/2021, 3 staff cases

90. Pop-Ins Creative Schoolhouse, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 3 staff cases

91. Poudre Valley REA, Electric Utility Company, Larimer County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases

92. Primrose School of Denver North, Child Care Center, Denver County, 3/31/2021, 3 attendee cases

93. Propharma Distribution, Distribution Center/Business, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 5 staff cases

94. Pueblo Community Resources Host Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Pueblo County, 4/5/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

95. RB Law Offices, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 4/6/2021, 5 staff cases

96. Regal Air, Aircraft Repair, Larimer County, 4/2/2021, 4 staff cases

97. RTD Maintenance, Public Transportation, Denver County, 4/5/2021, 9 staff cases

98. Saddle Ranch Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/1/2021, 3 attendee cases

99. Sashco: March 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 4/6/2021, 5 staff cases

100. Social Gathering La Plata County: March 2021, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 4/6/2021, 4 attendee cases

101. Social Gathering Breckenridge: March 2021, Social Gathering, Summit County, 3/31/2021, 4 attendee cases

102. Social Gathering La Plata County: March 2021 #2, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 4/6/2021, 6 attendee cases

103. Social Gathering Silverthorne, Social Gathering, Summit County, 4/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

104. Sonny Lubick Steakhouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/5/2021, 3 staff cases

105. Southern Colorado Developmental Disabilities Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas County, 4/1/2021, 3 staff cases

106. Summit Middle School: March 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 4/1/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

107. Ted's Montana Grill Aurora (Main St), Restaurant, Sit Down, Arapahoe County, 4/6/2021, 4 staff cases

108. TenMile Station, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 3/31/2021, 3 staff cases

109. The Edge Copper Mountain: March 2021, Employee Housing, Summit County, 3/31/2021, 3 staff cases

110. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/5/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

111. The Peaks Care Center (020391): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

112. The Sewing Circle, Retailer, Sewing Store, Larimer County, 3/31/2021, 3 staff cases

113. The Villaggio, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 3/31/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

114. Third Way — York facility, Residential Treatment Center for Youth, Denver County, 4/1/2021, 8 resident cases, 4 staff cases

115. Thompson Valley High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/2/2021, 5 attendee cases

116. Triple Crown Casino: March 2021, Casino, Teller County, 4/6/2021, 3 staff cases

117. Ute Coffee Shop, Restaurant, Fast Food, Montezuma County, 4/5/2021, 3 staff cases

118. Valley High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 4/2/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

119. Walmart #1434 (8th Street), Retailer, El Paso County, 12/22/2020, 24 staff cases, 1 staff death

120. Walmart #1008: March 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 3/15/2021, 2 staff cases

121. Warren Village Early Learning, Child Care Center, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

122. Waypoint Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 6 staff cases

123. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

124. Westlake Care Community (020427): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/5/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

125. Wide Horizon Inc. (020464), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 3/31/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case