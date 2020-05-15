COVID-19 and Colorado Grocery Workers: 64 Cases, Seven Deaths

A letter from the head of Colorado's largest food workers' union to Governor Jared Polis reveals the toll that COVID-19 has taken on those who work in the state's grocery stores. According to United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 president Kim Cordova, at least 64 UFCW members working in grocery stores in this state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus; seven have died.

Of that total, 54 cases and one death are associated with Kroger, owner of King Soopers, whose iconic supermarket at 1155 East Ninth Avenue in Denver was recently declared an outbreak location as a result of eight positive cases connected to the store.

Cordova's letter focuses on the public-health order requiring all workers at Colorado grocery stores who interact directly with customers to wear masks or facial coverings while on the job. Polis issued the edict on April 17, the same day Westword reported that King Soopers wasn't mandating mask usage among its employees, and that a sizable percentage of workers at local stores failed to wear them.

Since then, Polis has frequently mentioned the rule regarding mandatory marks for grocery-store workers at what have become his thrice-weekly press conferences about the state's COVID-19 fight, often citing it as he urges patrons to also wear face coverings in order to protect everyone in these spaces. He's expected to extend the order, which expires on May 17 — but Cordova wants more. In her letter, she asks that Polis broaden its scope to require that "customers, employees and other entrants, including suppliers or vendors, in all retail grocery facilities wear masks throughout the state."

Denver already mandates mask use in stores, and several other jurisdictions have even tougher rules, with potential penalties of fines up to $5,000 and a year or more in jail. But in Colorado as a whole, customer use of facial coverings in markets and shops is merely a recommendation.

Here's Cordova's letter:



