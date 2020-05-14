COVID-19: New Outbreaks at Metro Denver Costco, King Soopers Stores

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's latest update about outbreaks related to COVID-19 reveals 23 new sites, including two metro area stores: a Costco in Arapahoe County and a King Soopers in Denver.

Other locations added to the grim roster on May 13, when the latest information was made public, include the first two Colorado child-care centers to be designated as outbreaks, multiple food-manufacturing operations, and the state's corporate base for JBS, whose Greeley-based plant has clocked 316 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and six fatalities.

Five positive staff cases and one death are tied to the local JBS offices.

Also notable are outbreaks at two construction businesses.

At present, 206 outbreaks have been identified by the CDPHE. The five largest are Logan County's Sterling Correctional Facility (458 cases, 2 deaths), the JBS plant, the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in Denver (184 cases, 0 deaths), Aurora's Cherry Creek Nursing Center (139 cases, 32 deaths) and the Orchard Park Health Care Center in Centennial (129 cases, 5 deaths).

Overall, 673 deaths have been linked to outbreak sites — well over half of the 1,062 for the state as a whole as of May 13.

Here are the 23 latest outbreaks, including the date that each was identified and the tally for positive cases and deaths among residents, staffers and/or attendees. (Note that the state does not provide specific addresses for the outbreak sites, including the King Soopers in Denver.)



1. Anheuser-Busch, Active, Other, Distribution Center, Adams County, 5/7/2020, 5 positive staff cases

2. Brookdale Pinehurst Park, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 5/8/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 3 resident deaths, 7 positive staff cases, 2 unconfirmed staff cases

3. Carniceria Sonora, Active, Grocery store, Montrose County, 5/7/2020, 7 positive staff cases

4. Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Eagle County 5/8/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 4 positive staff cases

5. Commerce Transitional Center, Active, Prison/jail, Adams County, 5/11/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

6. Costco Wholesale, Active, Grocery store, Arapahoe County, 5/7/2020, 6 positive staff cases

7 Del Monte, Active, Other, Food Manufacturing, Adams County, 5/7/2020, 17 positive staff cases

8. Denver County Jail, Active, Prison/jail, Denver County, 5/12/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

9. DPI Speciality Foods, Active, Other, Food distributor, Adams County, 5/7/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 unconfirmed staff cases, 1 staff death

10. Epicurean Butter, Active, Other, Food Manufacturing, Adams County, 5/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases

11. Grace Pointe, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld, 5/12/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 4 positive staff cases

12. Green Chef — Hello Fresh, Active, Other, Food Packaging, Industry, Arapahoe County, 5/11/2020, 14 positive staff cases

13. Hospital Cooperative Laundry, Active, Other, Laundry Services, Denver County, 5/8/2020, 11 positive staff cases

14. JBS Corporate, Active, Office/indoor workspace, Weld County, 5/13/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 staff death

15. King Soopers, Active, Grocery store, Denver County, 5/12/2020, 8 positive staff cases

16. Mi Pueblo Market — Thornton, Active, Grocery store, Adams County, 5/12/2020, 19 positive staff cases

17. Orchard Valley Learning Center, Active, Child care center, Arapahoe County, 5/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

18. Ryan and Company Construction, Active, Other, Tile/Construction, Douglas County, 5/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

19. Schommer, Active, Other, Construction company, El Paso County, 5/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

20. Simply Delicious, Active, Other, Food manufacturing, Boulder, 5/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

21. Summit Rehab and Care Community, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 5/9/2020, 26 positive resident cases, 16 positive staff cases, 2 unconfirmed staff cases

22. The Learning Experience — Westminster, Active, Child care center, Jefferson County, 5/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

23. Urban Peak, Active, Other, Youth shelter, Denver County, 5/8/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 unconfirmed staff cases

Click to read the updated Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreak report.