COVID-19 Update: The Places Connected to 433 Deaths

The latest information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about the places designated as outbreaks amid the COVID-19 crisis, updated on April 29, shows that the number of sites has nearly doubled in two weeks, and the fatalities associated with them are moving at an even faster pace.
Resident deaths at outbreak sites, most of which are senior-living facilities, nursing homes or health-care enterprises, currently stands at 433 — 343 confirmed by lab testing and another 90 that are considered probable. On April 15, the combined total was 176. On April 22, it was 323. And, of course, none of these figures takes into account so-called excess deaths noted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The outbreak total of 157 is also up considerably, with another 34 locations added over the past seven days to the 123 listed on April 22. That's a little lower than the 40 new outbreak spots from April 15 to April 22, but it still represents a disturbing pattern.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Just as concerning are outbreaks at processing plants, many of them focused on meat. At JBS in Greeley, 245 staff members have tested positive and five have died. Likewise, Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan has seen 56 staff members test positive, with four more identified as probably infected with the virus. There's also been one death linked to Cargill.
This roundup of the 157 outbreak sites includes the date the location was identified, the blend of positive and probable diagnoses, the number of deaths and more:
Marijuana Deals Near You
1. Abundant Blessings and Care — Lincoln Way, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/3/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 1 death
2. Accel at Golden Ridge, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/17/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 15 residents tested positive, 1 death
3. Adams Transitional Center, Active, Prison/jail, Correctional facility, Adams County, 4/28/2020, 2 residents tested positive
4. Advanced Healthcare of Aurora, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2020, 3 residents tested positive
5. Allison Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/17/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 6 residents tested positive, 1 death
6. Alternative Support Inc., Active, Healthcare, other, PCA, Arapahoe County, 4/24/2020, 2 residents tested positive
7. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 3/28/2020, 13 residents tested positive, 8 tested probable, 11 deaths (6 lab-confirmed, 5 lab-unconfirmed)
8. Apple Tree Assisted Living, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, El Paso County, 4/17/2020, 2 residents tested positive
9. Arapahoe Community Treatment Center, Active, Prison/jail, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 1 resident probable
10. Ash House, Active, Healthcare, other, Residential Care Facility, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2020, 2 residents tested positive
11. Aspen Living Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, El Paso County, 4/5/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 3 residents probable
12. Aurora Evergreen Assisted Living Facility, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2020, 3 residents tested positive
13. Aurora Organic Dairy — Platteville, Active, Farm/dairy Dairy Plant, Weld County, 4/1/2020
14. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation — Brighton, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, 4/3/2020, 2 residents tested positive
15. Balfour Retirement Community — Louisville, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Boulder County, 4/9/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 6 residents probable, 1 death
16. Belleview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/14/2020, 22 residents tested positive, 1 one probable, 7 deaths
17. Berkley Manor Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/16/2020, 14 residents tested positive, 6 residents probable, 5 deaths (4 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
18. Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home, Active, Group home, Arapahoe County, 4/3/2020, 2 residents tested positive
19. Bonaventure Senior Living, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Douglas County, 4/14/2020, 2 residents tested positive
20. Boulder Manor Active Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Boulder County, 4/1/2020, 17 residents tested positive, 16 residents probable, 7 deaths
21. Briarwood Healthcare Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/21/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 4 probable, 1 death (lab-unconfirmed)
22. Bridge Tournament, Complete, Other, Bridge Tournament, El Paso County, 3/14/2020, 14 attendees tested positive, 10 probable, 4 deaths
23. Brookdale — Tamarac Square, Active, Independent Living Facility, Denver County, 4/3/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 1 death
24. Brookdale El Camino, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Pueblo County, 4/9/2020, 14 tested positive, 1 probable, 3 deaths
25. Brookdale Greenwood Village, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, 4/14/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 6 probable, 2 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
26. Brookdale Lowry, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/8/2020, 10 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 1 death
27. Brookdale Meridian Englewood, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/5/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 8 deaths
28. Brookdale Parkplace, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/17/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 3 deaths
29. Brookdale University Park, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/8/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 4 probable, 1 death
30. Brookshire House, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/15/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 6 probable, 4 deaths (lab-unconfirmed)
31. Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Broomfield County, 4/24/2020, 11 residents tested positive, 1 death
32. Brown Dog Pizza, Active, Restaurant sit-down, San Miguel County, 4/21/2020, 4 staff tested positive
33. Cambridge Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/11/2020, 7 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 2 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
34. Canon Lodge Care Center, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Fremont County, 4/7/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 2 probable
35. Canterbury Apartments (Continuum of Colorado), Active, Other, Personal Care Alternative (PCA) staffed apartment, Arapahoe County, 4/16/2020, 2 residents tested positive
36. Cargill Meat Solutions, Active, Other, Meat Packing Plant, Morgan County, 4/3/2020, 56 staff members tested positive, 4 probable, 1 death
37. Carillon at Belleview Station, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Denver County, 4/10/2020, 15 residents tested positive, 7 deaths
38. Casey's Pond, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Routt County, 3/29/2020, 10 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 3 deaths
39. Centennial Healthcare Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, 3/27/2020, 32 residents tested positive, 6 probable, 19 deaths (17 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
40. Center at Lowry, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/6/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 6 probable,1 death
41. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/6/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 12 probable, 6 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 5 lab-unconfirmed)
42. Cherry Creek Nursing Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/3/2020, 47 residents tested positive, 21 probable, 18 deaths
43. City Market, Active, Grocery store, Summit County, 4/28/2020, 7 staff tested positive, 1 probable
44. Clear Creek Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, 4/8/2020, 20 residents tested positive, 9 deaths
45. Clermont Park, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/17/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 3 probable
46. Colorado Springs Senior Homes, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, El Paso County, 4/16/2020, 2 residents tested positive
47. Colorow Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Montrose County, 4/6/2020, 8 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 3 deaths
48. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, 4/13/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 3 probable
49. Columbine Manor Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Chaffee County, 4/11/2020, 35 residents tested positive, 7 probable, 9 deaths (7 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
50. Northshore, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Larimer County, 3/12/2020, 22 residents tested positive, 8 probable, 11 deaths (6 lab-confirmed, 5 lab-unconfirmed)
51. Courtyards at Mountain View, Active, Independent Living Facility, Denver County, 3/30/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 1 death
52. Custom Made Meals, Active, Other, Food Manufacturer, Denver County, 4/27/2020, 9 staff tested positive
53. Dayspring Villa, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/10/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 7 probable
54. Denver North Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/4/2020, 24 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 7 deaths (6 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
55. Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/6/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 3 probable, 4 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
56. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Morgan County, 4/8/2020, 26 residents tested positive, 5 probable,12 deaths
57. Empire Meats Denver Processing, Active, Other, Meat Processing, Denver County, 4/23/2020, 9 staff tested positive
58. Fairacres Manor, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, 3/24/2020, 16 residents tested positive, 24 probable, 14 deaths (8 lab-confirmed, 6 lab-unconfirmed)
59. Forest Street Compassionate Care, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/18/2020, 37 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 5 deaths (4 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
60. Meadows Active Independent Living Facility, Boulder County, 4/1/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 2 probable
61. Garden Terrace of Aurora, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2020, 6 residents tested positive
62. Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Weld County, 4/12/2020, 11 residents tested positive, 15 probable, 7 deaths
63. Grace Manor, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Kit Carson County, 4/15/2020, 8 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 2 deaths
64. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Gunnison County, 4/15/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 9 probable
65. Harmony Pointe, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/20/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 2 probable
66. Harvard Square Retirement Community, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Denver County, 4/12/2020, 16 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 5 deaths
67. Health Center at Franklin Park, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/7/2020, 8 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 2 deaths
68. Highline Place Memory Care, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/7/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 3 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
69. Highline Rehabilitation, Active, Healthcare, other, Inpatient rehabilitation, Denver County, 4/1/2020, 12 residents tested positive, 7 deaths
70. HighPointe Assisted Living & Memory Care, Active, Other ALF, Memory care, Denver County, 4/24/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 3 probable
71. Holly Creek Retirement Community, Active, Healthcare, other, Skilled nursing, continuing care, retirement community, Arapahoe County, 4/15/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 1 probable
72. Holly Heights, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Denver County, 4/6/2020, 17 residents tested positive, 5 probables, 12 deaths (10 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
73. Inglenook at Brighton, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Assisted living and memory care, Adams County, 3/24/2020, 18 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 8 deaths
74. Intervention Community Corrections Services — Weld County, Active, Prison/jail, Weld County, 4/17/2020, 19 residents tested positive, 44 probable, 4 staff tested positive, 14 probable, 1 attendee probable
75. Irondale Post-Acute, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, 4/9/2020, 7 residents tested positive, 3 probable
76. JBS, Active, Other, Slaughterhouse/Meat packing plant, Weld County, 4/3/2020, 245 staff tested positive, 5 deaths
77. Jewell Care Center of Denver, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 3/30/2020, 23 residents tested positive, 7 probable, 6 deaths (5 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
78. Julia Temple Healthcare Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/17/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 5 probable, 2 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
79. Juniper Village — Wellspring Memory Care at Aurora, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, 4/11/2020, 34 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 10 deaths (7 lab-confirmed, 3 lab-unconfirmed)
80. Kenton Manor — SAVASeniorCare, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, 4/17/2020, 1 resident tested positive
81. King Soopers Bakery, Active, Other, Bakery, Denver County, 4/27/2020, 25 staff tested positive
82. Lakeview Senior Living, Active, Independent Living Facility, Jefferson County, 4/5/2020, 7 residents tested positive, 4 deaths
83. Lakewood Reserve, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Jefferson County, 4/28/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 1 death
84. Laurel Manor, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, El Paso County, 3/20/2020, 14 residents tested positive, 10 probable, 10 deaths (6 lab-confirmed, 4 lab-unconfirmed)
85. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Larimer County, 4/20/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 5 probable
86. Leprino Foods — Fort Morgan, Active, Other, Food Manufacturer, Morgan County, 4/24/2020, 80 staff tested positive
87. Leprino Foods — Greeley, Active, Other, Food Manufacturer, Weld County, 4/24/2020, 24 staff tested positive
88. Libby Bortz, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 3/23/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 6 deaths
89. Life Care Center of Aurora, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2020, 19 residents tested positive, 3 deaths
90. Life Care Center of Greeley, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, 4/14/2020, 2 probable
91. Lifecare Center of Longmont, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Boulder County, /7/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 8 probable, 1 lab-unconfirmed death
92. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/7/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 3 probable, 4 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
93. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/11/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 4 probable, 2 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
94. Makarios at Lehigh, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/20/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 1 lab-unconfirmed death
95. Makarios Aurora, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/3/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 1 death
96. Manor Care Denver, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/8/2020, 36 residents tested positive, 7 probable, 7 deaths (5 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
97. Mapleton Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 3/30/2020, 12 residents tested positive, 3 probable, 7 deaths (5 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
98. Mesa Vista of Boulder, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Boulder County, 4/14/2020, 11 residents tested positive, 9 probable, 3 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
99. Montage Heights, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/15/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 1 death
100. Montage Hills, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2020, 4 residents tested positive
101. Montage Ridge, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Jefferson County, 4/6/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 2 probable,1 death
102. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, El Paso County, 3/30/2020, 14 residents tested positive, 9 probable, 10 deaths (6 lab-confirmed, 4 lab-unconfirmed)
103. MorningStar at RidgeGate, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Douglas County, 4/22/2020, 3 residents tested positive
104. Mountain States Rosen Company, Active, Other, Meat Processing Plant (Lamb), Weld County, 3/31/2020, 8 staff members tested positive
105. Mountain Vista Health Care, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/10/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 12 probable, 3 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
106. Mrachek House — AUHMC, Active, Healthcare, other, Adult group home, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2020, 2 residents tested positive
107. New Genesis Transitional Living Shelter, Active, Other, Homeless shelter, Denver County, 4/20/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 4 probable
108. Nightingale Lane at Springwood, Active, Healthcare, combined care, assisted living and memory care, Jefferson County, 4/12/2020, 10 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 4 deaths (3 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
109. Orchard Park Health Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/14/2020, 41 residents tested positive, 13 probable, 4 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
110. Parker Senior Living by Morning Star, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Douglas County, 4/16/2020, 3 residents tested positive
111. Parkview Care Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/11/2020, 14 residents tested positive, 10 probable, 10 deaths (5 lab-confirmed, 5 lab-unconfirmed)
112. Pearl Street Health & Rehab Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe County, 4/2/2020, 10 residents tested positive
113. Pikes Peak Care Center, Active, Healthcare, combined care, El Paso County, 4/20/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 7 probable
114. Powerback Rehabilitation — Lakewood, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/13/2020, 7 residents tested positive, 10 probable, 2 deaths
115. Powerback Rehabilitation — Lafayette, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Boulder County, 4/15/2020, 2 residents tested positive
116. Prairie Dog Treats/Antlers, Active, Other, Dog Food Plant, Montrose County, 4/21/2020, 7 staff tested positive, 1 attendee tested positive
117. Ridgeview Post Acute, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, 4/13/2020, 14 residents tested positive, 3 probable, 6 deaths (5 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
118. RiverPointe Senior Living, Active, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 4/1/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 1 death
119. Rocky Mountain Bakehouse, Active, Other, Commercial Bakery, Arapahoe County, 4/24/2020, 5 staff tested positive
120. Rocky Mountain Natural Meats, Active, Other, Meat Processing Plant, Adams County, 4/13/2020, 18 staff tested positive
121. Rowan Community Nursing Home, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/8/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 8 probable, 3 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
122. San Juan Living Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Montrose, 4/6/2020, 15 residents tested positive, 4 probable, 4 deaths
123. Sandalwood Manor, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/26/2020, 2 residents tested positive
124. Serenity House Assisted Living at Hunters Hill, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 2 probable
125. Serenity House Assisted Living Geddes, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Jefferson County, 4/17/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 1 probable
126. Serenity House Assisted Living III, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 3/31/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 3 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
127. Sherman House Group Home (Continuum of Colorado), Active, Group home, Arapahoe County, 4/7/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 1 probable
128. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 4/3/2020, 12 residents tested positive, 9 probable, 6 deaths (4 lab-confirmed, 2 lab-unconfirmed)
129. Silver Heights Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Douglas County, 4/22/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 2 deaths
130. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Rehab, Denver County, 4/7/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 5 probable, 2 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
131. Someren Glen, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, 4/1/2020, 9 residents tested positive,1 probable, 8 deaths (7 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
132. St Andrew's Village, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Arapahoe County, 4/8/2020, 13 residents tested positive, 5 deaths
133. St. Paul Health Center, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/21/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 2 probable
134. Sterling Correctional Facility, Active, Prison/jail, Colorado County, 4/14/2020, 241 residents tested positive, 2 probable
135. Sunrise at Cherry Creek, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Denver County, 4/2/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 2 probable, 3 deaths
136. Sunrise at Flatirons, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Broomfield County, 4/21/2020, 11 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 3 deaths (2 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
137. Sunrise at Orchard, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2020, 7 residents tested positive, 6 probable, 2 deaths (1 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
138. Terrace Gardens, Complete, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, El Paso County, 4/2/2020, 1 residents tested positive, 6 probable, 1 lab-unconfirmed death
139. The Argyle Assisted Living, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Denver County, 4/15/2020, 2 residents tested positive
140. The Bridge at Longmont, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Boulder County, 4/3/2020, 15 residents tested positive, 9 probable, 8 deaths (7 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
141. The Center at Center Place, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Weld County, 4/5/2020, 10 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 3 deaths
142. The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center, Active, Independent Living Facility, Jefferson County, 4/5/2020, 3 residents tested positive, 1 lab-unconfirmed death
143. The EDGE, Active, Other, Copper Mountain Employee Housing Summit, 3/25/2020 2 residents tested positive, 2 probable
144. The Granville Assisted Living Center, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Jefferson County, 4/2/2020, 9 residents tested positive, 5 probable, 3 deaths
145. Peaks Care Center, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Boulder County, 4/12/2020, 29 residents tested positive, 3 probable, 7 deaths (6 lab-confirmed, 1 lab-unconfirmed)
146. Residence at Oakridge, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Larimer County, 4/11/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 3 probable
147. United Ground Express, Active, Other, Airport operations/support, Denver County, 4/24/2020, 14 staff tested positive
148. University Heights Rehabilitation and Care, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Arapahoe Coiunty, 4/14/2020, 7 residents tested positive, 1 probable, 1 death
149. Walmart, Active, Grocery store, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2020, 7 staff tested positive, 3 deaths
150. Weld County Jail, Active, Prison/jail, Weld County, 4/1/2020, 8 residents, 1 death, 4 staff tested positive
151. Weld County Work Release Program, Active, Prison/jail, Weld, 4/21/2020 9 residents tested positive,10 probable, 1 staff tested positive, 1 staff probable
152. West Elk Mine/Arch Coal, Active, Other, Coal Mine, Gunnison County, 4/21/2020, 5 staff tested positive, 9 probable
153. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — Iris House, Active, Group home, Jefferson County, 4/16/2020, 2 residents tested positive, 1 death, 6 staff tested positive, 6 staff probable
154. Wind Crest, Active, Healthcare, combined care, Douglas County, 3/30/2020, 6 residents tested positive, 8 probable, 2 deaths, 6 staff tested positive
155. Windsor Gardens Association, Active, Other, Senior Condominium Association, Denver County, 4/21/2020, 5 residents tested positive, 1 death, 1 staff tested positive
156. Winslow Court, Active, Healthcare, other, Assisted living & independent living, El Paso County, 4/1/2020, 23 residents tested positive, 4 probable, 10 deaths, 9 staff tested positive, 3 probable
157. Woodridge Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Adams County, 4/13/2020, 4 residents tested positive, 1 death
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!