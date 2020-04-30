COVID-19 Update: The Places Connected to 433 Deaths

The latest information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about the places designated as outbreaks amid the COVID-19 crisis, updated on April 29, shows that the number of sites has nearly doubled in two weeks, and the fatalities associated with them are moving at an even faster pace.

Resident deaths at outbreak sites, most of which are senior-living facilities, nursing homes or health-care enterprises, currently stands at 433 — 343 confirmed by lab testing and another 90 that are considered probable. On April 15, the combined total was 176. On April 22, it was 323. And, of course, none of these figures takes into account so-called excess deaths noted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak total of 157 is also up considerably, with another 34 locations added over the past seven days to the 123 listed on April 22. That's a little lower than the 40 new outbreak spots from April 15 to April 22, but it still represents a disturbing pattern.

Just as concerning are outbreaks at processing plants, many of them focused on meat. At JBS in Greeley, 245 staff members have tested positive and five have died. Likewise, Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan has seen 56 staff members test positive, with four more identified as probably infected with the virus. There's also been one death linked to Cargill.

This roundup of the 157 outbreak sites includes the date the location was identified, the blend of positive and probable diagnoses, the number of deaths and more:

Marijuana Deals Near You