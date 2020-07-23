COVID-19 Outbreaks Include a Walmart, Hobby Lobby and More

COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continue to rise in tandem with case numbers and hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus. The 32 new entries in the July 22 report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment marks the most additions since May, surpassing the eye-popping numbers registered last week, and include the first Hobby Lobby store, along with a Walmart grocery store, a Target warehouse, a casino, a police station, a driver's license office and more.

The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

Right now, the overall outbreak total in Colorado stands at 446, a significant leap over the 414 registered on July 15. So far, the highest weekly number came on May 20, when the CDPHE listed 43 new outbreaks; the state first started documenting outbreaks in mid-April, and while they'd been going down last month, they're definitely on the rise.

None of the latest outbreaks have been resolved thus far, and many of them are associated with what CDPHE executive director Jill Hunsaker Ryan described as "red zone" counties during a gubernatorial press conference on July 21. Leading the roster is Larimer County, with five new outbreaks, including the Hobby Lobby and Walmart (the chain's third site to make the list, not counting a distribution center), and El Paso County, with three — among them a brewery, a restaurant and a laboratory. Denver, Fremont, Adams and Douglas, also in the red zone, each have two new sites.

Other notable outbreaks have occurred at the Ameristar Casino in Gilpin County, a Target supply house in Pueblo County, the Boulder County Jail and the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City, the City of Englewood Police Department, a Parker DMV,and the Mexican consulate in Denver.

Here are the latest additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified: