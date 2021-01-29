COVID-19 Vaccines: Teachers and More Move Up to February 8

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Good news for teachers and others working in and around schools led the announcements in Colorado Governor Jared Polis's January 29 press conference about COVID-19 in the state. Educators most recently had been told they'd have to wait until at least March 1 before they would be authorized to receive vaccinations against the novel coronavirus. But Polis revealed that the date has been moved forward almost a month, to February 8 — a week from Monday.

At that time, individuals age 65-69 will also be eligible for inoculations, along with those age seventy and above, who remain the current priority. Moreover, Polis, joined at the briefing by Brigadier General Scott Sherman of the Colorado National Guard, who's helping to coordinate vaccine distribution, and Scott Bookman, incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, emphasized that classroom instructors won't be the only school personnel to qualify. Everyone in support roles at a school or educational facility, including bus drivers, secretaries and more, will be able to join the line — and child care workers are part of the package, too.

According to Polis, this shift in approach was made possible by some changes related to how the administration of President Joe Biden is handling vaccines. First, the federal government is upping the supply to states by approximately 16 percent in February. In addition, the feds are providing information about supplies for the next three weeks in advance, as opposed to a week or less under former president Donald Trump. And next week, there'll be a onetime bonus: CVS and Walgreens, which partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to vaccinate residents of nursing homes and the like, returned a cache of vaccine that wasn't needed to be used for other Coloradans.

EXPAND This graphic breaks down the new phases of the vaccine program. colorado.gov

In all, Sherman estimated, Colorado will receive at least 452,000 doses by March 1 — an amount that officials believe will allow them to reach their goal of vaccinating 70 percent of individuals age seventy and above by that time even as the state expands access to educators and the 65-69 crowd.

At present, Polis and company are hoping to vaccinate at least 55 percent of the new additions to the system grouped under what is now being referred to as phase 1B-2 by March 5, and perhaps sooner — again, depending on supply.

Phase 1B-1, encompassing those seventy and older, consists of approximately 562,000 people, and Polis stressed that all of the demographic's members will be able to get the vaccine at no charge; he hopes to exceed the 70 percent threshold, but will be satisfied as long as the number isn't lower. Phase 1B-2, meanwhile, is calculated at around 408,000 people, while phase 1B-3 — essential and front-line workers, plus anyone between ages sixteen and 64 with at least two health conditions that increase their risk from COVID-19 — is even larger: 1.15 million.

EXPAND This information can be used by those between ages 65 and 69, who can also begin receiving vaccinations as of February 8. colorado.gov

As such, vaccinating everyone in phase 1B-3, which is expected to get under way in early March, could take a couple of months. After that will come phase 2 — people age sixty and older — followed by phase 3, the general public, which is expected to get under way by late spring or early summer.

All of this is subject to change based on supply, Polis stressed. He also defended moving educators ahead of other essential workers by talking about the ripple effect on other employees. If schools are limited to remote learning, he said, many people who must physically show up for work have been forced to leave their jobs in order to oversee kids at home. In his view, then, preventing school closures helps them as much as it does instructors and ancillary school staffers.

So many changes were announced that some confusion is inevitable. Bookman tried to provide guidance by telling educators and front-line workers that they should coordinate vaccinations with their employers rather than with health-care systems, as seniors are currently doing. But for Polis, the most important thing is saving lives and ending the pandemic as soon as possible.

"Colorado, this is the next big step," he said.