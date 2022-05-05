COVID Daily Case Counts Highest Since February, Outbreaks Edging Up

COVID-19 may not be ravaging Colorado as it did during the height of the pandemic, but it isn't going away, either. According to the latest virus statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, daily case counts are at the highest level in more than two months and the number of outbreaks is edging up, too.
Here are the current COVID figures in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. May 4, along with information from our previous COVID data roundup, which drew from April 27 statistics:
1,387,147 cases (up 6,255 from April 27)
64 counties (unchanged from April 27)
62,086 hospitalized (up 116 from April 27)
12,463 deaths among cases (up 321 from April 27)
13,236 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 45 from April 20)
8,657 outbreaks (up 47 from April 27)
Four takeaways:
• New cases fell from 9,371 for the week ending April 27 to 6,255 for the seven days through May 4. But daily case counts tell a different story. The 1,090 counted on April 27 were the most since 1,257 on February 17, and the 1,039 on May 2 indicates that the latest wave may not have crested.
• Although new hospitalizations dipped from 156 on April 27 to 116 on May 4, the number of people receiving treatment has actually increased over the past month. The average of 110 patients admitted for COVID-19 during the week of May 3 was the most since 135 for the week of March 22.
• Fatality figures make it seem as if deaths among COVID cases have skyrocketed; the May 4 count was 321, compared to 112 on April 27. But that spike actually occurred because the CDPHE added backdated data. Deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 did ratchet higher, however: 40 on April 27, 45 on May 4.
• The most recent week for which the CDPHE has broken down COVID-19 samples by strain remains April 10. But the agency has adjusted the percentage of the rising Omicron 3 subvariant from 12.61 percent to 14.10 percent, hinting at a bigger bump to come. In the meantime, the seven-day average positivity rate of 6.09 percent suggests that not enough testing is being done.
Outbreaks are on an upward trend. There were just twenty added on April 20, but the April 27 update highlighted 36, with four dating back to January — and the May 4 total of 39 includes just three from earlier in 2022. Once again, health-care facilities dominate, with 24 fresh outbreaks; that's the same amount as on April 27. One of those sites — Willowbrook Place in Jefferson County — has already suffered a resident fatality.
Also on the roster is a Colorado Springs Home Depot, experiencing its first outbreak since February 2021. Home Depots in Colorado have had 41 outbreaks in total.
Here are the 39 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on May 4, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Arbor View (020414): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/3/2022, 8 resident cases, 3 staff cases
2. Bergen Valley Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/3/2022, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
3. Boulder Journey School: April 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 4/29/2022, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
4. Center at Rock Creek LLC (02S685): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/25/2022, 2 staff cases
5. Colorado Academy: April 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/28/2022, 5 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
6. Colorado Department of Corrections Greeley Parole Office, Correctional, Weld County, 4/27/2022, 5 staff cases
7. Colorado School of Mines — Spruce Hall: January 2022, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 45 attendee cases
8. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home — Rifle (020855): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 4/25/2022, 3 staff cases
9. Corrections Training Academy: April 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Fremont County, 4/27/2022, 5 staff cases
10. Crème de la Crème: May 2022, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 5/3/2022, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
11. DDRC — Weiland Center, Developmental Disabilities Resource Center Day Program, Jefferson County, 5/3/2022, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
12. Eagle Ridge at Grand Valley (021116): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 4/21/2022, 4 staff cases
13. Five Star Residences of Dayton Place (2304D3): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
14. Fort Collins Good Samaritan Retirement Village-ALR (230329), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 4/21/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
15. Grand River Health Care Center (020899): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 4/29/2022, 2 staff cases
16. Junction Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center (021299): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 4/21/2022, 2 staff cases
17. Kind Care of Colorado: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/25/2022, 9 staff cases
18. La Plata County Detention Center: April 2022, Jail, La Plata County, 4/28/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
19. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2022, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
20. Modena Cherry Creek (23P249): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/14/2022, 2 staff cases
21. Monarch Montessori of Denver: January 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 10 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
22. Montage Ridge (2304WQ): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/28/2022, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
23. Parker Senior Living by MorningStar (23X291): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 4/29/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
24. Rigden Farm Senior Living, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 4/20/2022, 9 resident cases
25. Rowan Community, Inc (020459): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/2/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
26. Sunrise Assisted Living of Boulder (23H563): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 4/27/2022, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
27. The Aspen Center for Child Development: April 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 4/29/2022, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
28. The Carillon at Boulder Creek (23V719): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 4/29/2022, 8 resident cases, 2 staff cases
29. The Children's Workshop: April 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/26/2022, 6 attendee cases
30. The Commons of Hilltop (23T695): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/29/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
31. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/20/2022, 3 staff cases
32. The Gardens Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center of Colorado Springs (020533): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/20/2022, 2 staff cases
33. The Home Depot #1538: April 2022, Retailer, El Paso County, 5/2/2022, 8 staff cases
34. The Mezzanine — Assisted Living At Golden West (230379): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 5/2/2022, 3 staff cases
35. The Springs at St. Andrews Village (02O244): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2022, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
36. University Heights Rehab and Care Community (020447): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/26/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
37. University Park Care Center (020650): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/19/2022, 3 staff cases
38. Westerly Creek Elementary: April 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/29/2022, 13 attendee cases
39. Willowbrook Place (23B432): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/29/2022, 8 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death